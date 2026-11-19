Original-Research: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG - from NuWays AG



19.11.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



Classification of NuWays AG to SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG Company Name: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG ISIN: DE000A42FR12 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 41 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Simon Keller

Delivery delays weigh on FY26 earnings; chg.



SMAG's guidance cut reflects a slower and more costly production ramp-up than expected. Catch-up acceptances and a more resilient supplier setup should help translate its growing firm order book into higher earnings in 2027. SMAG cut its FY26 adj. EBIT guidance by 61% at the midpoint. Total output is now guided at € 47-52m (prev. € 55-60m; -14% at midpoint), with an adj. EBIT margin of 8-10% (prev. 19-21%). Our FY26 adj. EBIT estimate stands at € 4.6m (9.1% margin). The disproportionate EBIT decline reflects higher ramp-up costs, lower operating leverage and a deferral in profit contributions from systems already produced with delayed acceptances. Single sourcing amplified supplier bottlenecks. Some suppliers were unable to meet delivery schedules and quality requirements as SMAG ramped up production. SMAG is adding alternative sources, strengthening supplier development and building buffer inventories. The immediate supply situation appears to have stabilised, with a more resilient supplier setup expected during H1 27. Separately, Bundeswehr quality-assurance inspections constrain customer acceptances through inspector availability and scheduling. The current delays are seen as unlikely to trigger contractual penalties. Production is advancing ahead of profit recognition. Our FY26 forecasts include € 42m sales (+43% yoy) and c. € 8m of additions to finished goods and work in progress, valued at production cost. For illustration, if the entire € 8m increase comprised completed units capitalised at c. 60% of their selling price, an assumed 70% uplift on carrying value would imply c. € 5.6m of unrecognised gross profit. Recognising this profit in FY26 would illustratively lift the adj. EBIT margin by c. 9pp, assuming unchanged other costs (eNuW). Repeat acceptances should become faster as the initial approvals establish documentation and procedures, supporting our expectation of catch-up profit recognition in Q1 27e. Our FY27 forecasts of € 75m sales and € 13.1m adj. EBIT reflect continued uncertainty over the timing of deliveries and customer acceptances. Firm orders underline continued demand for SMAG's products. Firm backlog reached € 247m at end-October, up 76% from YE25 and equivalent to c. 5x the revised FY26 output midpoint. SMAG's 40m mast carries a 600kg point payload and deploys in under ten minutes without guy wires. These capabilities support its position in demanding tactical communications, air defence and electronic warfare applications. Established programme positions and long-standing customer relationships support barriers to entry. SMAG trades at c. 4x FY27e EV/EBITDA versus c. 11x for peers. The c. 63% discount looks excessive given the earnings potential supported by the firm order book and differentiated products. More reliable deliveries and customer acceptances should support a re-rating. BUY maintained, new PT of € 41 (old: € 47), based on DCF



You can download the research here: smag-mobile-antenna-masts-ag-2026-11-19-update-en-493ba

For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research



Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

++++++++++



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News