Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: KLAR BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030588141 Order Book: 553846 Market Segment: First North STO

At the request of Klaria Pharma Holding AB, the last trading day in Klaria Pharma Holding AB's paid subscription units will be changed from 2026-11-24 to 2026-12-01.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB