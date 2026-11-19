Independent COREM analysis identifies high-grade graphite samples, relatively coarse crystalline graphite and promising preliminary liberation characteristics

MONTREAL, QB / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / First Canadian Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FCI)(OTCQB:GRAPF) ("FC graphite" or the "Company") reports encouraging results from an independent preliminary mineralogical characterization program conducted by COREM in Québec City. The study evaluated four selected graphite samples, including two from the recently identified Zone 13 mineralization at the Company's Lac Guéret South Project, located in the Manicouagan region of Quebec, Canada, on the Nitassinan (ancestral territory) of the Pessamit Innu.

A sample from the southern limb of the recently defined mineralization at Zone 13 at Lac Guéret South returned 43.9% graphitic carbon (Cg), together with encouraging mineralogical graphite grain-size and liberation characteristics. These are selected characterization samples and are not representative of the overall grade of Zone 13, which has yet to be determined.

Key Highlights

Zone 13 South (FCI-3): 43.9% Cg; graphite grain-size P80 of approximately 368 microns; 63.9% graphite liberation (>95% exposed surface).

Zone 13 North (FCI-4): 28.7% Cg; graphite grain-size P80 of approximately 266 microns; 63.2% graphite liberation.

Two additional selected samples returned 22.1% and 22.0% Cg; graphite grain-size P80 measurements across all four samples ranged from approximately 266 to 417 microns.

Combined-sample graphite liberation values ranged from approximately 57% to 68% after crushing to 100% passing 600 microns.

Further metallurgical testing is planned for Q2 2027, subject to confirmation of program scope, timing and funding.

Zone 13: Results from Two Sampling Locations

FCI-3 was collected from the southern limb of Zone 13 and FCI-4 from its northern limb. The characterization results provide preliminary evidence of high-grade graphite and encouraging mineralogical characteristics at two selected locations. Further exploration and drilling are required to establish mineralized thickness, continuity, tonnage and representativeness.

COREM Mineralogical Characterization Results

Sample Location Cg (%) Graphite Liberation* (%) Grain-size P80 (µm) FCI-1 Zone 6 22.1 68.1 417 FCI-2 Esbec occurrence 22 57 284 FCI-3 Zone 13 South 43.9 63.9 368 FCI-4 Zone 13 North 28.7 63.2 266

*Liberation is the proportion of graphite exhibiting greater than 95% exposed surface area in the combined samples. Grain-size P80 values are derived from mineralogical imaging and are not commercial concentrate flake-size distributions.

Particle size distribution from the material obtained through preliminary processing shows highly promising results with approximately 60% or more of the particles falling in the jumbo and large flake categories.

Mesh +48 -48+100 -100+200 -200 Size fractions +300 µm -300+150 µm -150+75 µm -75 µm Jumbo Medium/Large Fine FCI-1 31.9 32.1 18.6 17.4 FCI-2 29.6 29.3 16.8 24.2 FCI-3 34.0 27.7 14.7 23.6 FCI-4 27.7 29.4 17.5 25.4 COREM noted differences in gangue mineralogy, including quartz, garnet, micas, feldspars, pyrite and pyrrhotite. The samples may respond differently to beneficiation and should be evaluated individually. No flotation recovery, concentrate purity or final commercial flake-size distribution has yet been established. Management Commentary "These results represent an encouraging step forward in our evaluation of Lac Guéret South. We are particularly pleased with the 43.9% graphitic carbon result from a selected Zone 13 sample, alongside relatively coarse crystalline graphite and encouraging preliminary liberation characteristics. These findings will help direct the next phase of exploration and metallurgical testing as we assess whether the mineralization can support commercially attractive graphite concentrates," said John LaGourgue, President, CEO and Director of First Canadian Graphite Inc. Strategic Location and Access to International Markets

Lac Guéret South is located in Québec's Côte-Nord region, approximately 234 kilometres north-northwest of Baie-Comeau, southwest of the Manicouagan reservoir. The project benefits from nearby provincial road access, potential deep-sea port access via the Port of Baie-Comeau, and proximity to grid power.

Further project details are available at: https://fcgraphite.com/lac-gueret-south-project/

Next Phase of Metallurgical Evaluation

The Company plans further metallurgical testing in Q2 2027, including examination of graphite recovery, concentrate grade, commercial flake-size distributions, potential coarse-flake preservation, and rejection of sulfide and other gangue minerals. The Company also intends to mandate IOS Services Géoscientifiques Inc to provide additional support in the characterization of the mineralogy and graphite. The proposed schedule and program remain subject to final approval.

Technical Information

Four approximately 20-kilogram field samples were submitted to COREM for preliminary characterization. Samples were crushed to 100% passing 600 microns and screened into four particle-size fractions. Chemical analyses included graphitic carbon, total carbon, sulfur and multielement assays. Quantitative mineralogical characterization used mineral liberation analysis (MLA) with scanning electron microscopy and energy-dispersive X-ray analysis.

COREM identified differences between chemical graphitic-carbon assays and MLA-derived graphite abundance in some samples. COREM indicated that graphite morphology, agglomeration during sample preparation and representation in polished sections may contribute to these differences. COREM considers chemical Cg assays the preferred measure of graphite grade; MLA results inform interpretation of liberation, mineral association and grain size.

Sample Site Note Zone Easting Northing FCI-1 Zone 6 Control sample to validate previous results 19U 487552 5651579 FCI-2 Esbec Occurrence New zone from a official occurrence list in the MRNF database 19U 500666 5655485 FCI-3 Zone 13 South limb New discovery from July sampling by First Canadian Graphite 19U 501391 5650598 FCI-4 Zone 13 North limb New discovery from July sampling by First Canadian Graphite 19U 500360 5652271

About First Canadian Graphite

First Canadian Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FCI)(OTCQB:GRAPF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Lac Guéret South Project (formerly the Berkwood Project) in the Manicouagan region of Québec. The project covers a district-scale land package of 23,660 hectares (236.60 km²), making the Company one of the largest claim holders in the region, and shares claim boundaries with Nouveau Monde Graphite's Uatnan Graphite Project.

The property hosts a historical NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate on Zone 1 of 1.76 million tonnes indicated at 17.0% graphitic carbon and 1.53 million tonnes inferred at 16.4% graphitic carbon. Less than 10% of the land package has been drill-tested. The Company is advancing systematic exploration across multiple zones, including the recently identified Zone 13, with the objective of resource growth and evaluating the project's potential to support a North American critical minerals supply chain.

For more information, visit https://fcgraphite.com or the project page at https://fcgraphite.com/lac-gueret-south-project/.

About COREM

Corem is a globally recognized centre of expertise and innovation in mineral processing. With the largest concentration of mineral processing R&D resources in Canada, Corem develops innovative solutions in collaboration with its members, clients, and partners to enhance the performance of the mining industry while reducing its environmental footprint. Its infrastructure, including a pilot plant and state-of-the-art laboratories in mineral processing, mineralogy, and hydrometallurgy, enables Corem to support the industry in advancing more efficient and sustainable practices.

About IOS

Active throughout Quebec since 1992, IOS Geosciences (IOS) offers a wide range of services to mineral exploration companies, the mining industry, engineering firms, public agencies, industrial developers, and independent prospectors. Unique in Quebec, IOS Geosciences stands out for the efficiency of its multidisciplinary team and its innovative laboratory. Our "one-stop shop" approach and services enable our customers to undertake a complete exploration campaign without having to coordinate an army of subcontractors. All services, one company, for work in Quebec, Canada, and around the world.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Antoine Fournier, M.Sc., géo, Vice President Exploration of First Canadian Graphite Inc., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Pessamit Innu First Nation Engagement

The Company acknowledges that the Lac Guéret South Project lies within Nitassinan, the ancestral territory of the Pessamit Innu First Nation, and remains committed to respectful, transparent and cooperative engagement.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

First Canadian Graphite Inc.

Signed:

John LaGourgue, CEO, President & Director

For more information, contact:

info@FCGraphite.com

(604) 838-3376

https://fcgraphite.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Company; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information" ("FLI"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are FLI and can be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "estimates", "expects", "may", "will", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "target", "implement", "scheduled", "intends", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words or expressions. FLI in this news release includes, but is not limited to the Company's ability to successfully fund, or remain fully funded for the implementation of its business strategy and for exploration of any of its projects (including from the capital markets), and the expected timing of announcements in this regard. FLI involves known and unknown risks, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially.

The FLI in this news release reflects the Company's current views about future events, and while considered reasonable by the Company at this time are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Accordingly, there can be no certainty that they will accurately reflect actual results. Assumptions upon which such FLI is based include, without limitation: the Company's ability to implement its overall business strategy and to fund, explore, advance and develop each of its projects, including results therefrom and timing thereof, the impact of increasing competition in the mineral exploration business, including the Company's competitive position in the industry, and general economic conditions, including in relation to currency controls and interest rate fluctuations.

The FLI contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the "Forward-Looking Statements" section contained in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which is available on SEDAR plus at www.sedarplus.ca. All FLI in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

SOURCE: First Canadian Graphite Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/first-canadian-graphite-reports-43.9-graphitic-carbon-sample-and-encouraging-coar-1254031