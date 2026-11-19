Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands is pleased to announce its unaudited financial results and corporate update for the fiscal quarter ended September 30th, 2026.

Q3 2026 financial and recent business highlights

System-wide sales growth:

Happy Belly generated system-wide sales across its Quick Service Restaurant (" QSR ") portfolio of $31.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, representing an increase of approximately 61% compared to $19.2 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2025.

The continued increase in system-wide sales reflects a combination of organic sales growth across the Company's existing restaurant base and the continued expansion of its restaurant network.

As at September 30, 2026, the Company had 110 operating restaurants, representing an increase of approximately 51% from 73 operating restaurants in the same quarter of fiscal 2025.

Revenue growth:

Total operating revenues, services and rebates were $8.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, representing an increase of approximately 19% compared to $6.9 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2025.



The year-over-year increase reflects continued growth in the Company's QSR operations, increased revenues generated from a larger restaurant network, and incremental royalties and franchise-related revenues resulting from new restaurant openings.

Product sales and franchise revenue:

Total product sales were $5.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, representing an increase of approximately 2% compared to $5.8 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2025.

Royalties and franchise fee revenues increased to $1.6 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2026, representing growth of approximately 49% compared to $1.1 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2025.



The significant increase in royalties and franchise fees reflects the continued expansion of Happy Belly's franchised restaurant base and the corresponding increase in system-wide sales upon which royalty revenues are generated.

Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $1.02 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.5%, during the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $0.7 million and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.1% in the same quarter of fiscal 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA increased on an absolute dollar basis alongside the significant growth in revenue and system-wide sales, Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by approximately 2.4 percentage points year over year, from 10.1% to 12.5%. The improvement in margin reflects the higher contribution from royalties and franchise fee revenues, which increased approximately 49% year over year, while direct operating costs were relatively flat at $2.9 million in both periods.



Management continues to focus on generating operating leverage as the Company's restaurant base and recurring royalty revenue continues to scale.

Strong cash position:

The Company maintained a strong liquidity position, with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $11.6 million as at September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $3.0 million as at December 31, 2025. The strengthened cash position provides Happy Belly with financial flexibility to continue supporting its organic growth initiatives while maintaining sufficient liquidity to support the Company's ongoing operations and working capital requirements.

Management Commentary

"In Q3 we delivered record QSR system-wide sales, achieved a record restaurant store count, focused on operational efficiency, franchisee profitability, U.S. expansion, and ended the quarter with a strong cash balance, all done while making smart allocations of capital investments back into our business. We are continuing our momentum into the last quarter of 2026 with more store openings on the way as we continue to accelerate growth. We are just getting started," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group.

Business Update

During the third quarter of 2026, Happy Belly announced 13 restaurant openings and added an additional 5 restaurants through M&A across its portfolio, including nine Heal Wellness locations and four Rosie's Burgers locations. Heal Wellness opened its first Vancouver Island restaurant in British Columbia.



On October 3rd, Happy Belly announced the grand opening of Heal Wellness's first U.S. restaurant in Lubbock, Texas. Building on that opening, Happy Belly announced on November 2, that The Curative Group had increased their commitment from a 10-unit Texas development commitment to 150 locations statewide.

The Company also announced 12 newly secured restaurant sites, comprising nine for Heal Wellness, two for Yolks Breakfast and one for Rosie's Burgers. Franchise development also advanced with the first New Brunswick franchise agreements for Heal Wellness in Moncton and Rosie's Burgers in Fredericton, along with a new Via Cibo franchise agreement in Kingston, Ontario.

Happy Belly completed one acquisition during the quarter, acquiring a 50% interest in Ghost Taco through a joint venture with the right to acquire the remaining 50%. Following the acquisition, Ghost Taco signed three area development agreements covering 120 planned franchise locations across seven provinces, including 45 in Ontario, 50 across Alberta and British Columbia, and 25 across Atlantic Canada.

The Globe and Mail's Report on Business magazine named Happy Belly one of Canada's Top Growing Companies for 2026. With 708% three-year revenue growth, Happy Belly was the highest-ranked publicly listed company and the highest-ranked quick-service restaurant company on the list.

Full details of the financial reports and operating results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, are described in the Company's consolidated financial statements with accompanying notes and related Management's Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FOOTNOTES:

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure which does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are used by management as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance and to provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends impacting the Company's business. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of operating performance and the Company's ability to generate cash-based earnings, as they provide a more relevant position of operating results by excluding the effects of financing and investing activities, which removes the effects of interest, depreciation and amortization expenses as well as other expenses, as described, that are not reflective of the Company's underlying business. This non-IFRS measure is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or (loss) from continuing operations, excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for share-based compensation, EHT on exercise of options and warrants, gain (loss) on equity investments, expected credit loss and non-recurring expenses.



Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as a percentage of total revenue

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands.

Happy Belly Food Group

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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and its subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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