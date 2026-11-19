Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Naughty Ventures Corp. (CSE: BAD) (FSE: 5DE0) (OTC Pink: BADVF) ("Naughty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received 3,186,917 common shares of Sorrento Resources Ltd. (CSE: SRS) (OTCQB: SRSLF) ("Sorrento") pursuant to the amended and restated option agreement dated October 29, 2025 (the "Option Agreement"), relating to Sorrento's option to acquire up to a 100% interest in Naughty's Bottom Brook Rare Earth Element ("REE") Property in western Newfoundland and Labrador.

In addition to the share consideration, Naughty has received the $250,000 cash payment due on the first anniversary of closing under the Option Agreement.

Following this issuance, Naughty holds 12,886,917 common shares of Sorrento, representing approximately 19.9% of Sorrento's 64,758,377 issued and outstanding common shares, making Naughty a significant shareholder of Sorrento. Naughty has filed an early warning report on sedarplus.ca.

Pursuant to an amending agreement dated November 5, 2026, the remaining 7,813,083 common shares payable under the Option Agreement will be issued to Naughty following receipt of Sorrento shareholder approval permitting Naughty to hold 20% or more of Sorrento's issued and outstanding shares. Sorrento intends to seek this approval at its 2027 annual general meeting.

Upon completion of the remaining share issuance, Naughty will have received the full 11,000,000 common shares contemplated under the first-anniversary payment provisions of the Option Agreement, in addition to the cash consideration.

Bottom Brook Property Advances Through Exploration and Drilling

During 2026, Sorrento continued to advance exploration at the Bottom Brook REE Property through permitting, diamond drilling and additional exploration programs.

The 2026 drilling campaign tested priority exploration targets, including the U3 Prospect, and returned encouraging rare earth mineralization results, including:

33 metres grading 2.12% Total Rare Earth Oxides ("TREO").

52 metres grading 0.98% TREO.

16 metres grading 1.51% TREO.

The 33-metre intersection included significant neodymium and praseodymium ("NdPr") content, two important rare earth elements used in permanent magnets and various advanced technologies.

Sorrento has also submitted representative drill core samples to the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) for metallurgical testing, with initial results expected in early 2027. The testing is intended to evaluate potential recovery and processing characteristics of the mineralization.

Additionally, an approximately 2,500-sample soil geochemical survey is underway across the property to identify and refine additional exploration targets and assist in planning future drilling programs.

These exploration activities represent continued progress in evaluating the scale, continuity and potential economic significance of the Bottom Brook REE Property.

Naughty Ventures' Continued Exposure to Bottom Brook

Through its equity ownership in Sorrento, Naughty maintains significant exposure to the ongoing exploration and potential development of the Bottom Brook REE Property.

The transaction provides Naughty with both cash consideration and a substantial equity position in Sorrento, allowing the Company to retain participation in potential future value creation as exploration and development activities progress.

The Company looks forward to further updates as exploration results, metallurgical testing and future development work advance at Bottom Brook.

Qualified Person

Alex Bugden, P. Geo., a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release. Mr. Bugden is an independent consultant of the company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Update on Share Holdings of Mammoth Minerals Limited. (ASX)

The Company has sold 34,384,608 ordinary shares of Mammoth Minerals Limited ("Mammoth") on the ASX (Australian Stock Exchange) for gross proceeds of AUD$893,999.80. The Company's remaining holdings total 19,762,550 ordinary shares of Mammoth.

About Naughty Ventures Corp.

Naughty Ventures Corp. is a Canadian venture investment and mineral exploration company focused on early-stage mineral projects with significant discovery potential. Naughty Ventures is focused on acquiring, developing and strategically positioning mineral assets with strong value potential as well as investing in private and public companies with significant potential, exceptional management and/or high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the global market. The Company is committed to identifying and advancing the world's next great mineral assets.

Naughty Ventures Corp. - BAD Come to Find the World's Next Mine.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blair Naughty"

CEO and President

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the ability of the Company to complete and the timing of the closing the Transaction, statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans with respect to the Project and the timing of results are "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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