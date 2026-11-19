At the Rohstoff-Messe in Munich, Commodity TV talks with Paul Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals (TSX-V: AVU, FRANKFURT: 8AM, OTC: AVPMF), about the company's European project portfolio. Topics: Business model: a project generator that brings in partners to fund drilling - about C$35.7 million in partner funding so far Sesmarias (Portugal): a copper-zinc VMS deposit in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, with a mining license application in process and a search for a partner Finland: a portfolio of copper-zinc projects in the Pyhäsalmi district, two of them right next to the Pyhäsalmi mine Kosovo: the partner-funded Slivova gold project, waiting for its exploration license to be reissued Catalysts: a partner for Finland in the coming months and for Portugal after that Interview: Tim, Commodity TV AvrupaMinerals AVU Copper Zinc Portugal Finland Kosovo PaulKuhn CommodityTV Company overview: Avrupa Minerals Ltd. - https://avrupaminerals.com/ ISIN: CA05453A2074, WKN: A2QJTH, FRA: 8AMA.F, TSXV: AVU.V More videos about Avrupa Minerals Ltd. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/avrupa-minerals-ltd/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Zink Interview Exploration Edelmetallmesse München Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV