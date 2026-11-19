Majority of enterprises (55%) choose on-prem, owned infrastructure for AI deployments to overcome sovereignty and compliance concerns

Investment, scale, and sourcing of power and cooling infrastructure cited as the top three challenges of AI infrastructure adoption, leading 59% of enterprises to seek external strategy expertise

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today released new research around AI adoption, infrastructure and AI implementation strategy, spending patterns and the leading challenges to enterprise AI infrastructure adoption for global enterprise leaders.

Conducted by Omdia on behalf of Schneider Electric, the new survey reveals that enterprises' AI adoption is quickly gaining momentum, moving beyond experimentation and entering the early stages of deployment and scaling.

While AI ROI is increasingly proven, organizations face significant challenges around expertise, scaling infrastructure, power and cooling capacity, deployment speed, and operational complexity. At the same time, AI budgets are surging and the majority of enterprises (55%) intend to own at least part of their AI infrastructure due to security, privacy, and compliance concerns.

Enterprises also show a strong preference to develop and manage their own IT wherever possible and depend less on frontier AI models, or the most technologically advanced AI models available, where costs can be unnecessarily high. Enterprises that develop their own optimized models achieve a more cost-effective path forward, especially for small tasks.

Respondents represented a broad range of industries, including healthcare, financial services, life sciences, government, education and manufacturing, and included IT, product engineering/research and development, and executive leadership/general management across Europe, North America and APAC.

As pilot programs surge, ROI and spending follow suit

As AI pilot programs surge across enterprises, ROI and spending are following suit with the following key findings:

Primary Adoption Drivers : Increased productivity is the leading reason enterprises are opting for more AI (35%), followed by reducing costs (25%) and time savings (22%).

: Increased productivity is the leading reason enterprises are opting for more AI (35%), followed by reducing costs (25%) and time savings (22%). Deployment & Proofs of Concept : 23% of respondents have AI models currently adding value, 63% intend to deploy generative AI applications, and 73% are running five or more proofs of concept.

: 23% of respondents have AI models currently adding value, 63% intend to deploy generative AI applications, and 73% are running five or more proofs of concept. Return on Investment (ROI) : 60% of companies with implemented projects report ROI meeting or exceeding expectations, with 29% realizing a 2-5x ROI and 17% seeing a 5-10x ROI.

: 60% of companies with implemented projects report ROI meeting or exceeding expectations, with 29% realizing a 2-5x ROI and 17% seeing a 5-10x ROI. Budget Growth: Over half of respondents had 2026 AI budgets exceeding $500K (31% exceeding $1M), and 78% expect their AI budgets to increase in the year ahead (with nearly 30% expecting an 11-25% year-over-year increase), while 16% will remain the same and only 6% expect a decrease.





"As AI moves from experimentation to real-world application, enterprises are focused on making these technologies deliver measurable business value at the right speed, accuracy and cost," said Paul Tyrer, global vice president of AI Ecosystem at Schneider Electric. "This research from Schneider Electric and Omdia highlights both the opportunities and the challenges organizations face as they formulate and implement AI strategies and supportive technologies. Understanding where organizations are making progress and where they need support is critical to helping them move forward with confidence."

Challenges lead to adoption of on-premises AI infrastructure

Despite growing investment and early returns, enterprises face significant barriers to scaling AI, with more than half of respondents noting that a maximum of one in five proofs of concept make it to production due to human and infrastructure challenges:

Expertise and Integration Challenges: 33% of respondents cite a lack of in-house expertise preventing full-scale deployment, and 32% cite challenges integrating with existing infrastructure and architectural complexity.

In-House Infrastructure Drivers: Key factors driving enterprises to keep AI IT in-house (with 55% preferring company-owned, on-prem infrastructure) include data privacy and security (30%), reliability requirements (22%), and regulatory compliance (21%).

New Infrastructure Deployment Hurdles: When deploying new infrastructure, enterprises cite scaling AI IT clusters (27%), costs (25%), and sourcing power and cooling infrastructure (22%) as their top three challenges.





Access to the right ecosystem and expertise is a key to success

To successfully navigate AI adoption and overcome internal hurdles, enterprises are turning to external expertise and partner ecosystems:

Strategic and Implementation Support: 59% of companies rely on external partners to formulate their AI strategy, and 67% depend on external support for implementation.

Ecosystem Partner Types: Enterprises work with a diverse network of partners, including cloud providers, infrastructure vendors, software platforms, systems integrators, and specialist AI partners.





"As enterprises work to develop and manage their own AI environments, the lack of internal expertise remains a significant barrier and a leading reason proofs of concept fail," said Maxine Holt, vice president of Enterprise & Channel Research at Omdia. "By leveraging existing partners and resources such as reference designs and validated architectures, organizations can navigate the complexity of AI infrastructure while aligning investment with deployment needs and accelerating time to adoption and business value."

To help enterprises navigate AI adoption, Schneider Electric is advancing AI-ready data center modernization, helping enterprises deploy new power and liquid cooling technologies, developing reference designs with NVIDIA and AMD to accelerate deployment, and offering RapidScale prefabricated modular data center solutions that simplify implementation and reduce infrastructure risk. Through partnerships with chip manufacturers, system integrators and server providers, Schneider Electric supports enterprises in building and scaling the infrastructure needed for AI workloads.

For more information, watch Schneider Electric's global media broadcast, featuring Schneider Electric executives and Omdia analysts discussing the research and its key findings.

Press contact:mediarelations@se.com

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to?operate?as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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