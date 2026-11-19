Sonae accelerates growth to 7% and records turnover of €8.7 billion in the first nine months of 2026

PORTO, Portugal, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonae (Euronext Lisbon: SON), a Portuguese-based multinational managing a portfolio of businesses across retail, real estate, telecommunications, technology and innovation, recorded a 6.7% increase in consolidated turnover, reaching €8.7 billion in the first nine months of 2026 (9M26). Growth accelerated in the third quarter (3Q26), with turnover increasing by 7.4% year-on-year to €3.1 billion, driven by positive like-for-like (LfL) sales, store network expansion and market share gains across all retail businesses.

Cláudia Azevedo, CEO of Sonae, states: "I firmly believe in our ability to continue delivering sustainable growth and creating value for all our stakeholders. Our businesses are stronger, our financial position is solid, and we have the right people, strategies and ambition to keep moving forward, capturing new opportunities and building an even stronger Sonae."

Across the portfolio, MC continued to gain market share in food retail, while its Health & Beauty division reinforced its leadership in the Iberian market, supported by strong sales growth and store expansion. Worten recorded further market share gains across physical stores and online channels, alongside improved profitability, while Musti delivered strong like-for-like sales growth and continued to expand its footprint in Portugal and Sweden, including through a new partnership with ICA. In real estate, Sierra announced a strategic partnership with Norges Bank Investment Management to acquire eight shopping centres in Spain, strengthening its position in the Spanish market, while its Services business also benefited from the growing contribution of the recently acquired property management operations in Germany. In telecommunications and technology, NOS delivered solid profitability and stronger cash flow generation, supported by operational efficiencies and lower investment requirements.

Underlying EBITDA increased by 12.3% to €882 million in 9M26, and by 10.7% to €346 million in 3Q26, with the margin rising 0.5 percentage points to 10.1% in 9M26 and 0.3 points to 11.1% in the quarter. EBITDA grew by 14.9% to €989 million in 9M26, having increased by 15.8% year-on-year to €389 million in 3Q26. This evolution was driven by improved operating profitability and a stronger contribution from equity-accounted businesses, notably NOS.

Net result attributable to the group rose 22.7% to €245 million in 9M26, with 25% growth to €122 million in 3Q26, reflecting accelerating growth across the businesses, financial strength and efficiency gains, which helped mitigate the impact of cost inflation.

Consolidated net debt stood at €1.6 billion at the end of September 2026, €203 million lower year-on-year, mainly supported by operating cash flow generation. The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio improved to 9.5%, compared with 13.6% in September 2025.

Net Asset Value (NAV), calculated using market references, increased by 13.4% year-on-year to €5.7 billion at the end of September 2026, equivalent to €2.92 per share. Based on Sonae's closing share price of €2.105 at the end of the quarter, the implied discount to reported NAV narrowed to 28%, compared with 48% in September 2025 and 30% in June 2026.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sonae-accelerates-growth-to-7-and-records-turnover-of-8-7-billion-in-the-first-nine-months-of-2026--302945400.html