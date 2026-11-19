New national Black Book study of 1,404 U.S. skilled nursing facilities reveals that 76% retain primary revenue cycle operations in-house, while reimbursement complexity, uncollected claims and staffing pressures drive demand for specialized outsourcing.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Black Book Research has released its 2027 Outlook: U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility RCM Outsourcing, revealing how Medicare Advantage reimbursement complexity, escalating payer administrative burdens and staffing pressures are reshaping financial performance, patient admissions and revenue cycle outsourcing strategies across America's skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

Based on independent 2026 fieldwork representing 1,404 U.S. skilled nursing facilities, the report finds that 76% retain primary revenue cycle management internally, although financial pressures are creating demand for targeted external services, particularly in denials management, aged accounts receivable recovery and managed-care reimbursement.

Key Findings Shaping the 2027 Outlook

48% of 145 follow-up respondents frequently or occasionally stopped pursuing potentially collectible claims or balances when administrative recovery costs exceeded anticipated returns.

of 145 follow-up respondents frequently or occasionally stopped pursuing potentially collectible claims or balances when administrative recovery costs exceeded anticipated returns. 33% of 120 follow-up respondents limited admissions from at least one health plan because of reimbursement or administrative burdens, while 46% increased admission scrutiny by payer.

of 120 follow-up respondents limited admissions from at least one health plan because of reimbursement or administrative burdens, while 46% increased admission scrutiny by payer. 34% of 238 follow-up respondents identified Medicare Advantage as the leading source of avoidable delayed or unrecovered revenue, followed by Medicaid eligibility and pending claims at 22%.

of 238 follow-up respondents identified Medicare Advantage as the leading source of avoidable delayed or unrecovered revenue, followed by Medicaid eligibility and pending claims at 22%. 38% of 457 follow-up respondents identified denial management and appeals as a leading prospective outsourcing priority, followed by aged A/R recovery at 34% and Medicare Advantage billing and follow-up at 31%.

of 457 follow-up respondents identified denial management and appeals as a leading prospective outsourcing priority, followed by aged A/R recovery at 34% and Medicare Advantage billing and follow-up at 31%. 41% of 222 follow-up respondents identified excessive A/R days as a leading trigger for changing their RCM operating model or vendor.

Revenue Cycle Risk Is Becoming an Enterprise Financial and Access-to-Care Issue

"Skilled nursing operators entering 2027 must begin treating revenue cycle performance as a core component of enterprise liquidity, payer strategy and operating sustainability rather than an administrative cost center," said Doug Brown, Founder and President of Black Book Market Research.

"Medicare Advantage authorization friction, Medicaid-pending accounts, delayed adjudication and increasingly expensive denial appeals are creating financial exposures that traditional billing productivity measures frequently fail to capture. Every additional day in receivables consumes working capital, while every disputed claim that becomes uneconomical to pursue represents potential reimbursement that may never be realized. Boards, owners and financial executives need greater visibility into payer-specific contribution margins, net collection performance, recovery costs and the cumulative effect of administrative burden on admissions decisions. When reimbursement economics begin influencing which patients a facility can responsibly admit, revenue cycle management has become inseparable from strategic planning, capital allocation and long-term organizational viability."

Specialized Outsourcing, Not Wholesale Business-Office Replacement, Defines the Opportunity

Black Book found that 76% of facilities maintain primary RCM operations internally, compared with 10% utilizing independent RCM companies, 8% relying on EHR-affiliated RCM providers and 6% engaging local accounting firms or independent billers.

Among 410 respondents explaining their reluctance to outsource, 38% cited insufficient SNF-specific reimbursement expertise among external vendors, exceeding concerns about maintaining control over collections (25%) and outsourcing economics (22%).

A separate follow-up of 129 respondents assessing their expected primary RCM model by 2028 found that 66% anticipate retaining in-house operations, 14% expect to use independent RCM companies and 11% anticipate formally hybrid internal-and-outsourced arrangements.

"For the RCM outsourcing industry, the next competitive advantage will not come from simply migrating billing labor to a lower-cost delivery model. It will come from assuming greater operational accountability for the accuracy, timing and realization of skilled nursing reimbursement," Brown added.

"Providers should expect partners to demonstrate sophisticated command of Medicare Advantage contract requirements, state Medicaid eligibility and pending-account processes, PDPM and MDS reimbursement dependencies, authorization continuity, payer-specific denial patterns and the underlying economics of aged receivables. Outsourcers capable of integrating these disciplines with EHR workflows, predictive denial prevention and transparent financial reporting will be positioned to deliver measurable improvements in cash conversion, net collections and total cost to collect. The strongest partnerships will preserve the provider's control of payer relationships and financial governance while imposing clear, auditable performance expectations on the specialized services being outsourced. That is where durable value, vendor differentiation and consolidation opportunities are likely to emerge."

New 2027 Directory Identifies Skilled Nursing RCM Outsourcing Providers

The 27-page outlook includes an expanded alphabetical reference directory covering 36 RCM outsourcing and managed-services organizations serving skilled nursing, long-term care and related post-acute markets.

The directory distinguishes full-service business-office outsourcing from specialized reimbursement functions, including Medicaid eligibility, managed-care revenue assurance, denial recovery, billing support and financial administration. Directory inclusion does not imply a Black Book ranking, award or endorsement.

Research Methodology and Availability

Black Book conducted six surveys between February 16 and October 30, 2026, representing 1,404 U.S. skilled nursing facilities. The national sample represents approximately 9.6% of the June 2026 CMS active nursing home universe. A nominal 97% confidence benchmark yields an estimated ±2.8 percentage-point margin of error under simple-random-sampling assumptions; this estimate does not account for potential selection, nonresponse or clustering effects. Supplemental follow-up surveys have smaller response bases and are reported separately.

The 2027 Outlook: U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility RCM Outsourcing is available for complimentary download to healthcare executives, providers, financial leaders, industry stakeholders and media.

Download: https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/uploads/pdf/Black_Book_SNF_RCM_2027_Outlook_%20F2.pdf

About Black Book Market Research

Since 2010, Black Book Market Research has independently surveyed healthcare executives, operators and frontline professionals across skilled nursing, long-term care, rehabilitation, home health, hospice and post-acute technology and services. Its vendor-neutral research identifies emerging operational challenges, user satisfaction trends and opportunities to improve healthcare financial performance and delivery. Vendors do not pay to participate in rankings or influence research outcomes.

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SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/skilled-nursing-facilities-face-2027-revenue-cycle-reckoning-as-payer-1252592