HIGHLIGHTS

Sigma Lithium was recognized at COP31, the United Nations Climate Change Convention, for sustainability innovation with circularity in lithium production at its Cleantech Industrial Plant.

Sigma Lithium's participation at COP31 marks the Company's seventh consecutive COP, where its pioneering sustainable business model in critical minerals was highlighted. At COP31, Co-Chair and CEO Ana Cabral delivered a keynote presenting "The Circular Advantage" at the World Climate Summit. Since COP25 in Madrid in 2019, Sigma Lithium has been recognized for its sustainable lithium by UN world leaders in COP26-Glasgow, COP27-Sharm el-Sheikh, COP28-Dubai, COP29-Baku, COP30-Belém and now COP31-Antalya.

The Company reprocesses its dry-stacked tailings fines producing 23% more lithium from the same ore mined: Generates additional revenue from high-grade and low-grade lithium fines, without additional mining. Recovering more lithium per tonne mined reduces waste and the environmental footprint per tonne of product. Lower operating risk by design: tailings are dry-stacked with no tailings dams, and 90% of process water is reused. Sigma Lithium's circular production model, upcycling dry-stacked tailings, responds to growing circularity and traceability expectations from battery supply chains, including in the EU.

Built for battery supply-chain requirements: 100% renewable electricity and zero use of hazardous chemicals, as battery makers face growing scrutiny of how their raw materials are produced.

Safe, reliable operations: more than 1,190 consecutive days without a lost-time injury and a 2026 year-to-date Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate of zero, as at November 10, 2026.

COP31 caps a year of global recognition of the Company's sustainability leadership, including being selected by Nasdaq to ring the Closing Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on September 22, 2026, during United Nations Climate Week. Sigma Lithium has pioneered the large-scale industrialization of critical minerals in Brazil, capturing value in the Jequitinhonha Valley and delivering a 32% gross margin in 3Q 26.

Response to media reports: Sigma Lithium denies recent media reports and reaffirms that its mining rights and concessions are in good standing with ANM and the competent authorities. The matter is being addressed through the regular procedures under Brazilian law.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) (ASX: SAU) (TSXV: SGML) (BVMF: S2GM34) ("Sigma Lithium" or the "Company"), the largest producer of industrial-mineral lithium oxide concentrate in the Americas¹, has presented results from the circular cleantech model at its Grota do Cirilo operation in Minas Gerais, Brazil, at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye: a plant that industrializes 23% more lithium from the same ore mined, stores its tailings without dams and reuses 90% of its water.

These results are built into how the plant runs and how it makes money. Reprocessing tailings fines adds saleable product and revenue without additional mining. Dry-stacking removes the need for a tailings dam and the long-term risk that comes with one. Renewable power and zero hazardous chemicals respond to growing customer scrutiny of how battery raw materials are produced.

Ana Cabral, Co-Chair and CEO, said: "COP31 reaffirmed that the energy transition will be built on critical minerals produced responsibly, at scale and with full transparency. Sigma Lithium is proud to demonstrate, from Brazil to the world, that circularity and clean technology can unlock the full value of critical minerals.

"Investors and customers increasingly want evidence of how critical minerals are produced, not pledges. Our circular model shows that responsible production and better economics go together: the same plant that reuses its water and keeps its tailings out of dams also gets more lithium from every tonne we mine. Industrializing lithium where it is mined keeps more of the value in Brazil, and our Sustainability Report will put this performance on the record, open to scrutiny."

KEY SUSTAINABILITY ACHIEVEMENTS PRESENTED AT COP31

At the World Climate Summit, Ana Cabral delivered the keynote "The Circular Advantage: Unlocking Critical Minerals Value Through Clean Technology," presenting how Sigma Lithium, the largest producer of industrial-mineral lithium oxide concentrate in the Americas, combines large scale, low cost and sustainability. Key messages included:

100% Circularity: Cleantech Industrial Plant 3.0 upcycles tailings fines through industrial reprocessing into high-grade and low-grade lithium fines, generating additional revenues and delivering 23% more lithium industrialized from the same ore.

Innovation-Driven Operations: SCADA algorithms enable self-learning metallurgy from mineralogy and real-time detection and correction of anomalies, while a new automated reprocessing circuit for tailings creates additional production capacity.

Environmental Stewardship: 90% water reuse, 100% renewable electricity, zero use of hazardous chemicals and tailings dry-stacking. A two-pit mine design preserves the Piauí Creek as a water source for the community, and active germination of rock piles integrates them with the landscape.

Top Global Safety Record: More than 1,190 consecutive days without a injury and a 2026 year-to-date Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) of zero.

Social Development Engine: More than 19,600 job positions supported - 1,350 at Sigma Lithium, 14,800 indirect positions across the supply chain, more than 2,000 through the Microcredit Program for Women and 1,400 through the Irrigation Program for Small-Scale Agriculture - benefiting more than 78,400 family members in one of Brazil's most disadvantaged regions.

Value Creation in Producing Regions: Ethically sourced critical minerals are exported as industrialized materials - oxides or concentrates - with significant value added captured by the producing region. Sigma Lithium's Cleantech Industrial been delivering robust gross margins by transforming ore into lithium oxide concentrate, showing how industry will propel Latin America to develop its critical minerals. All the elements are already in place in the Jequitinhonha Valley: power, infrastructure and roads.

RECOGNITION FOR SUSTAINABILITY LEADERSHIP AT UNITED NATIONS CLIMATE CHANGE CONVENTION COP31 - SEVENTH CONSECUTIVE COP

Attending COP31, the United Nations Convention on Climate Change in Antalya, caps a year of global recognition for Sigma Lithium's sustainability leadership. On September 22, 2026, during United Nations Climate Week in New York, the Company was selected by Nasdaq to ring the Closing Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, in recognition of its pioneering role in sustainable critical minerals.

COP31 was Sigma Lithium's seventh consecutive COP since COP25 in Madrid in 2019. The delegation, led by Ana Cabral, took part in the Future of Mining Coalition roundtable with the World Climate Foundation, the World Climate Summit, a Future of Cities session with Instituto Orbis, the United Nations and CNI, and IBRAM and CNI's Essential Minerals for the Energy Transition Coalition during Minas Day.

RESPONSE TO MEDIA REPORTS

Sigma Lithium is aware of recent inaccurate media reports and reaffirms that its mining rights and concessions granted by Brazil's National Mining Agency (ANM) remain in force.

The Company is currently handling the case within the regular procedures provided under Brazilian legislation, including the right to defense and subsequent stages with the competent labor authorities.

The Company will continue to address the matter with the appropriate authorities, in accordance with legal procedures and its commitment to ethical, responsible conduct guided by respect for laws and people.

As one of the main employers in the Jequitinhonha Valley, the Company contributes to the generation of jobs, income and opportunities, in addition to the economic and social development of the region.

ABOUT SIGMA LITHIUM

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) (ASX: SAU) (TSXV: SGML) (BVMF: S2GM34) ("Sigma Lithium" or "the Company") is the largest industrial-mineral producer of lithium oxide concentrate in the Americas¹ and is dedicated to industrializing socially and environmentally sustainable lithium materials to supply global producers of batteries for energy security. The Company runs one of the world's largest lithium production sites-the fifth-largest industrial-mineral complex for lithium oxide concentrate-at its Grota do Cirilo operation in Brazil. Sigma Lithium currently has a nameplate capacity to industrialize 330,000 tonnes of lithium oxide concentrate on an annualized basis at its mine and state-of-the-art Cleantech Industrial Plant.

Sigma Lithium is at the forefront of environmental and social sustainability in the battery materials supply chain. Its Cleantech Industrial Plant combines 90% water reuse, zero use of toxic chemicals, no tailings mud dams, and 100% renewable electricity. For more than three years, Sigma Lithium has recorded no lost-time accidents.

The Company plans to resume its Phase 2 expansion in 2027, which is designed to nearly double annual production capacity to 580,000 tonnes. It also plans a Phase 3 expansion to increase capacity further to 830,000 tonnes. For more information about Sigma Lithium, visit our website.

(1) USGS.

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ASX STATEMENT

This announcement has been authorized for release by Sigma Lithium's CEO.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including but not limited to statements relating to timing and costs related to the general business and operational outlook of the Company, the environmental footprint of tailings and positive ecosystem impact relating thereto, donation and upcycling of tailings, timing and quantities relating to tailings and Green Lithium, achievements and projections relating to the Zero Tailings strategy, achievement of ramp-up volumes, production estimates and the operational status of the Grota do Cirilo Project, the completion, size, pricing and terms of the Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom, the expected Closing Date and the receipt of all required regulatory and stock exchange approvals, the Company's preliminary unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, expected sales of inventory in 4Q 26, the resumption and continuity of operations, including the status of the Company's operating and mining licenses and related court decisions, production guidance for the next 12 months and FY27E, AISC guidance, cash flow forecasts at various lithium prices, the second mine and the Phase 2 and Phase 3 expansion plans, lithium prices, and other forward-looking information. All statements that address future plans, activities, events, estimates, expectations, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information, including statements regarding the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Forward-looking information contained herein is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things: general economic and political conditions; the stable and supportive legislative, regulatory and community environment in Brazil; demand for lithium, including that such demand is supported by growth in the electric vehicle market; the Company's market position and future financial and operating performance; the Company's estimates of mineral resources and mineral reserves, including whether mineral resources will ever be developed into mineral reserves; and the Company's ability to operate its mineral projects including that the Company will not experience any materials or equipment shortages, any labor or service provider outages or delays or any technical issues. Although management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information inherently involves and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to that the market prices for lithium may not remain at current levels; and the market for electric vehicles and other large format batteries currently has limited market share and no assurances can be given for the rate at which this market will develop, if at all, which could affect the success of the Company and its ability to develop lithium operations. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the current annual information form of the Company and other public filings available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com.

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