Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ("SBMI" or "the Company") is updating shareholders on the Company's near-term path to production of higher-grade saleable concentrate and DSO. Supporting this path are the recent assay results from samples from Gold Queen stockpiles, which assay results average over 17 grams of gold per ton.

The Columbia / Gold Queen Complex is comprised of the past producing Columbia Mine, the past producing Gold Queen Mine, the past producing Steamboat Mine, at least four other newly-discovered potential high grade gold zones, and large stockpiles from the Gold Queen built by unknown parties.

The Company's goal is near term production with near term revenue. There are two parts of the plan to reach this goal.

Part of the plan to reach this goal was to test the mineralization in some of the remaining stockpiles. With a sufficient grade of gold and silver mineralization SBMI would load tonnage from the stockpiles, truck it to the Company's mill roughly 30 miles away, and process it into saleable concentrate.

The other part of the plan was to advance revenue opportunities from direct ship ore (DSO). To that end the Company has begun processing mineralized material from some of the Gold Queen stockpiles. This material will be processed at the Company's mill, going only through the fine ore crusher and coarse ore crusher but not through the ball mill, which should reduce the cost to the Company and reduce the time to process the material.

This material for DSO is currently being crushed to less than one-half inch as per client's requirement. The first minimum order should be for 200 tons of DSO. Currently 40 tons have been processed and are ready for bagging. Further tonnage from stockpiles is on the ground at the mill awaiting processing, and additional stockpile tonnage is being readied for shipment to the mill.

Recent in-house assay results from samples taken from near the past producing Gold Queen Mine, Stockpile 1, Stockpile 2 and the Mill stockpile are below. These strong assay results support the Company's near-term path to production.

Sample Location Gold

opt Gold g/t 194079 Gold Queen Stockpile 1 0.40 13.71 194084 Gold Queen Stockpile 1 1.9 65.14 194085 Gold Queen Stockpile 2 0.6 20.57 194087 Gold Queen Stockpile 1 0.5 17.14 194088 Gold Queen Stockpile 2 0.6 20.57 194091 Pan concentrate of Stockpile 1 0.9 30.85 MS-1 Mill Stockpile 0.6 20.57

Other samples from the Gold Queen stockpiles have been sent to a third-party accredited lab for multi-element testing.

The Company does not yet have enough data to advise on what the concentration ratio could be once the mineralized material from the stockpiles is regularly processed through the Company's mill into either concentrate or DSO, nor can the Company yet advise on what weekly tonnage through the mill will be for either concentrate or DSO.

QP

Mr. Robert G. Komarechka, P.Geo., an independent consultant, has reviewed, verified and approved SBMI's work referred to herein and is the Qualified Person for this release as per the exchange requirements and NI 43-101 3.1. Note: The QP was not at the site for sample collection.

QA/QC from SBMI Lab in Globe, Arizona

Samples are random by nature and may not be representative of a particular Gold Queen stockpile or any or all of them. All samples were collected randomly by SBMI's team on site. The Mill Stockpile sample was collected by taking a shovel load at each 4-foot interval around the perimeter of the stockpile, which shovel loads were then combined and split for assaying. The samples from the stockpiles were analyzed by SBMI at its in-house facility near Globe, Arizona. These samples were processed through the Lab Jaw Crusher, Lab Hammer Mill and Splitter Box into an aliquot. Most of the pulverized aliquot was mixed with a flux and flour combination and melted in a crucible at 1,850-degree Fahrenheit, with the remainder being logged and archived. Upon cooling, the poured melt was in the form of a metal button and slag, following which a bone ash cupel was utilized to eliminate the lead in the button to form a bead. The bead was then weighed, following which a solution of 6 to 1 distilled water to nitric acid was utilized to dissolve the gold in the bead at approximately 175 degrees Fahrenheit. A much more detailed description of the process and a picture of the assay lab can be found at QA/QC Assay Lab - Silver Bullet Mines Corp.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to SBMI and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, SBMI will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, SBMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the impact of SARS CoV-2 or any other global virus; reliance on key personnel; the thoroughness of its QA/QA procedures; the continuity of the global supply chain for materials for SBMI to use in the production and processing of mineralized material; the results of exploration and development activities; shareholder, audit and regulatory approvals; activities and attitudes of communities local to the location of the SBMI's properties; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; fires, floods and other natural phenomena; the rate of inflation; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; currency movements, especially as between the USD and CDN; effect of market interest rates on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS CoV-2 and other potential global pathogens create risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324777