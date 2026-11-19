The Aptiv PRISM ADAS Platform combines advanced driving intelligence powered by AI, an open and scalable architecture, and a continuous-learning foundation to help OEMs deploy autonomy with confidence

Optimized approach delivers performance comparable to industry-leading hands-free driving systems at half the cost

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global industrial technology leader, today announced the launch of the Aptiv PRISM platform for next-generation ADAS. This platform empowers automakers to fully leverage advanced AI capabilities in an open, flexible and scalable way as they transition from today's driver-assistance systems to increasingly autonomous vehicles across a broad range of operating environments and driving conditions.

As artificial intelligence redefines the future of driving, OEMs face growing pressure to deliver more capable and intuitive vehicle automation. PRISM is purpose-built to help OEMs capitalize on consumer demand for these next-generation features by combining advanced driving intelligence powered by AI; an open and scalable architecture that supports flexibility across compute, sensor, software and cloud providers; and a continuous learning ecosystem all backed by proven development and deployment expertise.

The platform cost-efficiently supports the broadest possible range of vehicle segments, regions and autonomy levels, while eliminating the need for HD maps. It enables OEMs to maintain strategic control, reduce complexity and avoid technology lock-in. A powerful example of these benefits is the platform's ability to deliver performance comparable to industry-leading hands-free driving systems at half the cost.

"AI is creating extraordinary opportunities for the automotive industry, but delivering production-ready autonomy requires far more than sophisticated models," said Sandeep Punater, Vice President, Global Product, Business Development Tech Sales for Autonomy. "OEMs need a platform that can safely scale across vehicle programs at an economically viable cost, integrate emerging technologies from a wide range of sources, and continuously improve through real-world driving experience. PRISM was designed to help our customers do exactly that."

Unlike AI-only demonstrations, or traditional rules-based approaches, PRISM combines the best AI innovation with globally proven and cost-effective solutions. Backed by Aptiv's track record of successful program launches, PRISM provides OEMs with a trusted path from advanced driver assistance to higher levels of autonomy.

A Platform Built for the Next Decade of Autonomy

OEMs must support features for increasingly stringent compliance requirements today, while delivering the advanced hands-free and future highly automated driving applications consumers are demanding. These features must work in both highway and urban environments and across a range of challenging operating conditions. And these features must be delivered at a cost users can afford to pay without sacrificing reliability.

PRISM which stands for Perception Reasoning for Intelligent, Safe Mobility delivers a common platform spanning L0 through L2++ that enables OEMs to choose the level of integration that best meets their individual program requirements. This flexibility provides maximum portability and speed to market while minimizing development and deployment risk.

Key platform capabilities that enable this include:

Advanced Driving Intelligence combining AI-driven perception, reasoning and decision-making capabilities that eliminate the need for an HD map while still meeting automotive-grade safety engineering and validation processes

combining AI-driven perception, reasoning and decision-making capabilities that eliminate the need for an HD map while still meeting automotive-grade safety engineering and validation processes Multimodal Perception and Sensor Fusion leveraging Aptiv's industry-leading radar, camera and fusion expertise to deliver robust environmental understanding across diverse real-world driving conditions, including adverse weather and lighting

leveraging Aptiv's industry-leading radar, camera and fusion expertise to deliver robust environmental understanding across diverse real-world driving conditions, including adverse weather and lighting Open, Scalable Architecture that supports efficient deployment across vehicle programs, autonomy levels and evolving compute technologies while enabling portability of software, data, validation assets and engineering investments across vehicle platforms

that supports efficient deployment across vehicle programs, autonomy levels and evolving compute technologies while enabling portability of software, data, validation assets and engineering investments across vehicle platforms Cost-Efficient System Optimization using a system level view of sensing, compute, software, data and vehicle integration to balance driving performance, operational design domain (ODD) coverage, energy consumption, development effort and total system cost

using a system level view of sensing, compute, software, data and vehicle integration to balance driving performance, operational design domain (ODD) coverage, energy consumption, development effort and total system cost Production-Proven Deployment Expertise built on decades of ADAS innovation, millions of vehicles deployed globally and a track record of helping OEMs bring increasingly capable systems to market reliably

built on decades of ADAS innovation, millions of vehicles deployed globally and a track record of helping OEMs bring increasingly capable systems to market reliably Aptiv Data Environment, a closed-loop, cybersecure AI development and deployment infrastructure that leverages rich vehicle data, cloud-based simulation, and OTA deployment capabilities to enable ongoing improvement throughout the vehicle lifecycle

As vehicles become increasingly intelligent edge devices, competitive advantage depends not only on the ability to develop software, but also on the ability to collect and continuously improve from device data. By bringing together these closed-loop lifecycle management capabilities, Aptiv enables OEMs to benefit from vehicle fleets that improve over time while maintaining the governance, traceability and validation required for automotive deployment.

Aptiv expects to showcase the Aptiv PRISM ADAS Platform and related perception, compute, software and lifecycle management solutions at CES 2027. To learn more, visit aptiv.com/prism.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is a global industrial technology leader delivering advanced solutions people trust when it matters most across automotive, commercial vehicle, aerospace and defense, telecom and datacom, and other diversified industrial end markets. Our differentiated portfolio enables devices and systems to sense, think, act, and continuously optimize performance. Building on decades of innovation, Aptiv brings global scale and a resilient, localized value chain to customers across the globe. Learn more at Aptiv.com.

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