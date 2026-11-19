Former Nscale and Rackspace infrastructure leader joins as the company's EU2 region in Finland comes online and Hyperstack becomes the only UK-headquartered provider rated in SemiAnalysis' ClusterMAX 3.0

NexGen Cloud, the UK-owned provider of sovereign-by-design, full-stack AI cloud infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Dan Thomas as Chief Infrastructure Officer. Thomas joins from Nscale, the London-based AI hyperscaler, and will lead the design, build-out and operation of NexGen Cloud's GPU infrastructure as the company brings its second European region, EU2 in Oulu, Finland, online and plans to deploy more than 20,000 GPUs across Europe in 2027.

The appointment follows the publication of SemiAnalysis' ClusterMAX 3.0, the third edition of the industry's GPU cloud rating system, in which Hyperstack, powered by NexGen Cloud, was the only UK-headquartered provider to earn a rating.

Thomas brings more than 20 years of experience in technology infrastructure and operations, including a decade building and leading the teams behind large-scale enterprise and AI cloud operations. At Nscale, he was VP of AI Infrastructure Operations, where he built the infrastructure and operations function from a single project manager into an organisation of more than 45 people spanning programme management, deployment engineering, supply chain, networking and solution architecture, and delivered an EMEA portfolio of more than 40,000 GPUs across eight concurrent programmes in the UK, Norway, Iceland and Portugal, including liquid-cooled NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 clusters for hyperscaler and frontier-lab customers. He previously spent 10 years at Rackspace Technology, most recently as Director of Technical Engineering, where he led Professional Service Delivery supporting enterprise cloud customers across more than 15 territories. He holds a degree from Bournemouth University.

As Chief Infrastructure Officer, he is responsible for NexGen Cloud's infrastructure strategy and operations end to end: data centre partnerships and site expansion, GPU cluster deployment and lifecycle, network and storage architecture, and the reliability, automation and security practices that underpin Hyperstack Secure Private Cloud and Hyperstack On-Demand. He reports to Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Chris Starkey and leads the company's infrastructure, site reliability and network operations teams, including its 24×7×365 Network Operations Centre in the UK. The CIO function is organised around four disciplines delivery, deployment engineering, supply chain and validation and scales from key IC appointments at launch to a five-leader senior team over the next 12 months. Its 12-month mandate is to lift deployment throughput to the rate required to become a market leader in delivery quality and consistency.

"Demand for sovereign AI compute in Europe is running ahead of supply, and the providers that win will be the ones that can bring large, reliable GPU capacity online fastest and run it to a standard that regulated customers can audit," said Chris Starkey, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, NexGen Cloud. "Dan has built and run infrastructure at exactly this scale. With EU1 fully reserved, EU2 coming online in Finland, and plans to deploy more than 20,000 GPUs across Europe next year, his job is to make sure every megawatt we add performs from day one. He is the right leader for this phase of the company."

Thomas's appointment coincides with the launch of EU2, NexGen Cloud's newest AI data centre region in Oulu, Finland, developed in partnership with Nordic data centre and cloud operator GleSYS. EU2 will bring thousands of liquid-cooled NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs online across 8MW of initial capacity by Q2 2027, powered entirely by renewable energy. Hardware is supplied by Supermicro and built to NVIDIA reference architecture. The expansion follows NexGen Cloud's EU1 region in Falkenberg, Sweden, which reached full capacity in its first year of operation; the initial phase of EU2 was largely reserved ahead of launch.

In line with its approach to every new region, NexGen Cloud reserves some EU2 capacity for Hyperstack On-Demand customers on shorter commitments, so that European start-ups and developers keep access to the latest NVIDIA GPUs alongside the dedicated, single-tenant Secure Private Cloud environments built for enterprise, regulated and inference workloads.

The company's infrastructure was also independently recognised in ClusterMAX 3.0, published by SemiAnalysis on 23 September 2026. Of 323 GPU cloud providers tracked and 77 evaluated in depth, only 19 earned a medallion rating. Hyperstack, powered by NexGen Cloud, was among them with a Bronze rating, the only UK-headquartered provider to make the list. SemiAnalysis said the managed Kubernetes cluster it tested "marks significant progress since ClusterMAX 2.0", and reported that its compute, networking and burn-in tests passed without hard errors.

Secure Private Cloud capacity in EU2 is available for reservation now. To book a consultation, visit www.hyperstack.cloud/secure-private-cloud. NexGen Cloud is also hiring across infrastructure operations in London and Oulu: www.nexgencloud.com/careers.

About NexGen Cloud

NexGen Cloud is the foremost provider of sovereign-by-design, full-stack AI cloud environments for the global market. Purpose-built AI infrastructure for the demands of modern AI workloads, NexGen Cloud's solutions include Hyperstack Secure Private Cloud for single-tenant enterprise deployments, and Hyperstack On-Demand, a full stack AI cloud platform offering GPUaaS. As an NVIDIA Preferred Partner, the company hosts its managed infrastructure in Tier 3 data centres across Europe and North America.

For more information, visit www.nexgencloud.com.

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