Benchmark will provide production and fulfillment services for the European market from its ITAR-registered location in the Netherlands

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, today announced that TrellisWare Technologies has selected Benchmark to support European production and fulfillment of its advanced tactical communications products at Benchmark's facility in Almelo, Netherlands. The partnership expands Benchmark's support of the European defense market and establishes regional manufacturing capabilities for TrellisWare's secure communications technology.

TrellisWare plans to make Benchmark Almelo the build site for its European demand, working with Benchmark to establish a dedicated work cell for assembly, test, and quality assurance to provide local delivery capability for European nations. TrellisWare and Benchmark leaders met with the Netherlands Ministry of Economic Affairs on November 17 to discuss their shared commitment to manufacturing in Europe for the European defense market. Benchmark Almelo supports U.S. and European Aerospace Defense customers with production for the European and global market. Customers can also split production between Almelo and one of Benchmark's many ITAR-registered sites in the U.S. and Mexico.

"When we started looking for a European partner, we had a long list of requirements, both technical and commercial," said Norman Carmichael, Vice President of Operations at TrellisWare Technologies. "We needed a partner that could reliably deliver high yields of a dense RF board with a high component count. Benchmark Almelo's on-site design engineering services with more than 100 product design engineers across multiple disciplines gave us confidence that Benchmark would be able to help us understand any issues that arose. Benchmark will also give us fulfillment and repair capability in the region so units can stay in Europe, and we are building this relationship on strong collaboration and governance. Because we were introducing a technology that was already in use in the U.S. market, having the ITAR registration really facilitated a rapid transfer and ramp."

Benchmark will provide configure-to-order printed circuit board assembly and test services and ship orders directly to end customers, allowing TrellisWare to focus its Netherlands footprint on development and working alongside European defense forces. In addition to being ITAR-registered, the site holds AS9100:2016 certification and complies with numerous ISO standards to support customers across Aerospace Defense, semiconductor capital equipment, industrial systems, and medical devices. The combined engineering and manufacturing teams at Benchmark Almelo support customers from the earliest stages of product development through full-rate production.

"This partnership demonstrates the value of Benchmark's engineering and manufacturing capabilities in supporting the evolving needs of the European defense market," said Herman Bartelink, Vice President for European Operations at Benchmark. "By combining our technical expertise, quality systems, and established European manufacturing footprint, we can help TrellisWare deliver critical communications technology closer to its customers."

To learn more about Benchmark's defense capabilities, visit https://www.bench.com/defense.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product lifecycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain, and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: advanced computing and communications (AC&C), Aerospace Defense (A&D), industrial, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment (Semi-cap). Benchmark operates in eight countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE. For more information on Benchmark, visit www.bench.com.

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