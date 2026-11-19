WUHU, China, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2026 Chery International User Summit, Chery demonstrated how mass production, real-world validation and sustained operation underpin trust in advanced driver assistance systems. Its Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP), global road tests and purpose-built Robotaxi highlighted the importance of reliable performance across diverse conditions and markets.

From Prototypes to Global Deployment: Engineering as the Benchmark

Moving beyond controlled demonstrations requires vehicles to withstand varying traffic, climates and regulations. Chery evaluates intelligent driving through factory-integrated production, customer delivery, real-road validation and continuous system improvements informed by operational data. Global deployment depends on localized engineering, regulatory compliance and reliable everyday functionality. Unlike prototypes optimized for test environments, production systems must perform consistently in the conditions customers encounter daily.

Factory-Integrated Production and Global Testing: Validating Everyday Performance

SIVP supports on-demand retrieval within two kilometres on closed roads, remote summons and parking, including dead ends and extremely narrow spaces. Factory-integrated mass production has begun in overseas models including OMODA E5 and JAECOO J7 SHS-P. Global users tested the system firsthand at the Summit, demonstrating its algorithm stability and automotive-grade engineering progress.

LUXEED completed high-speed oval-track performance testing at China's Guangde proving ground, while OMODA undertook long-distance intercity testing under complex road conditions to assess system stability and reliability. Chery's Falcon Pilot driver assistance technology draws on extensive real-world driving data and has obtained certifications under international frameworks including UN/ECE, meeting market-entry requirements across more than 130 countries and regions.

Purpose-Built Robotaxi: Pursuing Commercially Sustainable Autonomous Mobility

Chery's purpose-built, factory-integrated Level 4 Robotaxi uses an architecture designed for autonomous operation and a six-layer safety framework. Its commercial approach prioritizes efficient fleet dispatching, safety redundancy and sustainable per-vehicle profitability. Global partnerships aim to support a viable driverless mobility ecosystem.

Scaling operations requires careful management of vehicle depreciation, energy, maintenance, servicing and station dispatch. These considerations connect autonomous driving technology with the practical economics of fleet expansion, where operating costs must be calculated throughout.





Ultimately, Chery aims to earn global trust not through demonstrations alone, but by delivering production vehicles, validating their performance on real roads and using feedback to improve systems continuously. Its approach places automotive-grade engineering, consistent long-term reliability and operational capability at the centre of intelligent driving competition.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1ed4854-20b7-44d4-bfc4-debc8dcb1dd7

Media Contact Kara Wang Chery Automobile Email: wangxingchen1@mychery.com