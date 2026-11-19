Providing access to currency risk management and cross-border payments solutions

Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay's Cross-Border business has entered into a multi-year agreement with Hull City A.F.C to become their Official Foreign Exchange (FX) Partner.

Through this partnership, Corpay Cross-Border will deliver comprehensive FX risk management solutions to support Hull City's day-to-day business operations. In addition, its award-winning platform will enable the club to manage global payments seamlessly through a single point of access.

"We're thrilled to be named the Official FX Partner of Hull City, a club with a proud history, passionate supporters and clear ambition for the future," said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. "This partnership further strengthens Corpay's position as a trusted provider of corporate payments and currency risk management solutions across professional football. We look forward to supporting Hull City with its foreign exchange needs as the club continues to pursue success on and off the pitch."

"We're delighted to welcome Corpay as an official partner of Hull City," said Elcin Ozturk, Finance Director at Hull City. "As the Club continues to develop, having the right financial infrastructure and expertise in place is incredibly important. Working with Corpay will help us manage our international payments more effectively, while providing greater certainty and flexibility in our financial planning. Corpay brings a wealth of experience working with sporting organisations around the world, and we're looking forward to building a successful relationship over the next three years."

About Corpay

Corpay (NYSE: CPAY), the Global Spend Management Company, is an S&P 500 company with three primary B2B solution sets. Spend Management, provides corporate and virtual card programs and automates procure-to-pay. Cross-Border helps businesses manage foreign-currency exposure and provides global multi-currency account solutions. Vehicle Solutions, controls fuel, tolls, parking and related vehicle spend. With Corpay, the more a business controls, the less it spends. To learn more, visit www.corpay.com.

About Hull City

Hull City Association Football Club is a professional football club based in Hull, East Yorkshire, England, founded in 1904. The Tigers compete in the Premier League after securing promotion via the 2025/26 Championship play-offs. The club first reached English football's top flight in 2007/08 and recorded its highest Premier League finish of 16th in 2013/14, while also appearing in its first FA Cup final. City moved to the MKM Stadium in 2002 and play in black and amber.

*"Corpay" in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261119896534/en/

Contacts:

Corpay Contact:

Brad Loder

Chief Marketing Officer

Corpay Cross-Border Solutions

+1 (647) 627-6635

brad.loder@corpay.com



Hull City Contact

Daniel Briggs Press Officer daniel.briggs@wearehullcity.co.uk

Jon Hair Senior Manager, Marketing Jonathan.hair@wearehullcity.co.uk