VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") [TSXV:BONE], a company committed to advancing global decarbonization through the responsible development of its boron assets, is pleased to report the results of a metallurgical study evaluating alternative processing methods for the production of commercial-grade borate concentrates from third-party borate materials representing a range of feed grades. The results support further discussions regarding a potential strategic alliance with the supplier of the tested materials.

The study concludes that:

Commercial-grade borate concentrates can be produced from feed materials across a broad range of boron grades.

Calcination followed by classification was identified as the preferred concentration method for the material tested.

Concentrate grade may be adjusted through the selection of classification cut size to target specific market requirements.

Additional process optimization opportunities may exist through modifications to calcination and classification parameters.

Test results summary

Composite borate

Material (test grade) B2O3 content Final B2O3 content

(after beneficiation) Recovery rate

(%) High grade (run of mine) 42.06% 55.25% 73.64 Medium test grade 28.04% 50.84% 71.55 Low test grade 19.75% 44.81% 59.0

The study demonstrated that calcination followed by classification produced commercial-grade concentrates containing up to 55.25% B2O3 from high-grade feed material and concentrates containing 44.81% and 50.84% B2O3 from lower-grade composite feed materials. Recovery levels ranged from approximately 59% to 74% depending on feed composition. The study further concluded that concentrate grade may be adjusted by modifying the classification cut size.

Tim Daniels, Chief Executive Officer of Boron One, commented:

"These metallurgical results demonstrate our ability to produce commercial-grade concentrates from borate mineralization with characteristics that differ materially from those found within our Piskanja deposit. Importantly, the study showed that feed materials ranging from approximately 20% to 42% B2O3 can be upgraded to concentrates containing approximately 45% to 55% B2O3, consistently achieving commercial-grade concentrate specifications. Additionally, these results support the continuation of discussions with the party that supplied the test materials, regarding a potential strategic relationship."

The study was commissioned by the Company and completed by Mineral & Mine Backfill Technologies, with laboratory testing performed by the Institute for Technology of Nuclear and Other Mineral Raw Materials.

About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is focused on advancing the decarbonization of the planet through the responsible utilization of its boron assets. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, Boron One aims to play a crucial role in reducing the world's carbon footprint and supporting a cleaner, greener future for us all. Boron is a critical industrial mineral used in a wide range of applications, including agriculture, energy storage, fiberglass, ceramics, detergents, and advanced materials.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Daniels, President and Director

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Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

For further information, please contact: Boron's Public Quotations: Blake Fallis, General Manager TSX Venture:BONE Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746 Berlin:EKV info@boronone.com US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF www.boronone.com OTC PINK:ERVFF

Qualified Persons

Nenad Rakic, EurGeol, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release, including the summary of results from the metallurgical study.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Boron One Holdings Inc. Investors

Metallurgical recoveries and concentrate grades presented in the Study are based on laboratory and pilot-scale testing and may not be representative of actual operating conditions.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the results and conclusions of the Study, the conclusions and recommendations contained in the Study and potential future development activities, potential production rates, concentrate grades, recoveries, water consumption, energy requirements, future engineering and development activities, and the advancement of the Piskanja Project.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding geological continuity, metallurgical performance, equipment performance, regulatory approvals, financing availability, access to infrastructure, and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks include, among others, exploration and development risks, changes in Mineral Resource estimates, metallurgical performance differing from expectations, permitting delays, financing risks, commodity price fluctuations, operating risks, and general economic conditions.

Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Boron One Holdings Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Boron One with the securities regulatory authorities, available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/. These and other factors made in public disclosures and filings by the Company should be considered carefully.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/boron-one-reports-metallurgical-study-results-and-identifies-preferred-concentrat-1253493