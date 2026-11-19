The piece highlights the business questions behind vague client requests such as "the site looks outdated."

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Creative and digital agency Doodle N Dash now brings up web design discovery in the first client conversation, according to Founder and CEO Ahmad Sohail.

Readers of a September 2026 DesignRush article featuring Sohail began arriving at early calls already familiar with the process. The article examines what small business clients need, drawing on nearly 250 discovery calls.

Doodle N Dash founder draws on nearly 250 discovery calls in a DesignRush article

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Titled What a Small Business Client Actually Needs During Web Design Discovery, it looks at what sits underneath common client requests:

"A better homepage" often means clearer messaging.

"Add more pages" frequently points to a site with no structure guiding visitors toward anything.

"I just want more calls" opens questions about audience, trust, offer, and lead conversion.

Sohail said one insight did not make it into the article, and it comes from remarks clients make in passing.

"Someone describes their business for ten minutes and then mentions, like it's nothing, that their best customers always come from referrals, or that they're proudest of a service that isn't on their website at all. That aside is usually the real story," he said.

He also added that people who read the piece now arrive expecting questions about their business before questions about their website.

"That makes those early calls better. Less time spent on 'what pages do I need' and more on who they're trying to reach and what's not working today," Sohail said.

Alongside this, the calls address a concern many business owners share, according to the agency, since they feel behind on the technical side. That leaves them worried about asking the wrong questions. In turn, the team says out loud that they do not need to know the right ones yet, which it finds takes a lot of pressure off the conversation.

In the article, a strong discovery call works like a diagnosis. It follows up on answers that do not add up and notices when a client's tone changes.

Read the full DesignRush feature at https://news.designrush.com/web-design-discovery-small-business-client-needs.

For more information about Doodle N Dash, visit https://doodlendash.com/.

About Doodle N Dash

Doodle N Dash operates out of Chicago, building websites, mobile apps, and brand identity work for clients. A discovery call comes first, before any design work starts, so the agency understands what a client actually needs. From there, the work moves into strategy, then design, with revisions built into the process along the way.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324611