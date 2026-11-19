Proposed supply agreement represents a significant step in Burcon's commercial expansion and provides greater visibility into 2027 revenue growth

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in plant-based protein innovation, today announced that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") with an established consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company and existing customer for the supply of up to US$6 million of Burcon's protein ingredients in calendar 2027. The parties are negotiating the final terms a definitive supply agreement.

The proposed agreement represents a significant expansion of an existing customer relationship and reflects growing commercial adoption of Burcon's protein ingredients. If realized, the anticipated purchase volumes will represent a meaningful increase in Burcon's commercial revenue and support its plans to scale production in 2027.

"We are seeing commercial adoption accelerate as customers move from initial product validation to increasingly significant commercial opportunities," said Kip Underwood, Chief Executive Officer. "This LOI reflects the growing value our differentiated protein technology delivers to mainstream food and beverage companies. The potential scale of this expanded customer relationship reinforces our confidence in our 2027 growth objectives and the opportunity beyond."

The potential US$6 million sales in calendar 2027 is based on anticipated customer requirements and remains subject to execution of a definitive supply agreement, production schedules, and other commercial conditions. The LOI is non-binding, and the anticipated sales do not represent a guaranteed minimum purchase commitment.

Burcon continues to advance its manufacturing capabilities and operational reliability to support anticipated customer demand. The Company remains focused on commercial execution, expanding customer adoption, and scaling production to capture the growing opportunity for specialty plant-based protein ingredients.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in plant-based proteins for food and beverage applications. The Company has developed a portfolio of high-performance protein ingredients, including Peazzaz pea proteins, FavaPro fava proteins and Puratein canola proteins, and is focused on commercializing its technologies through manufacturing partnerships and growing customer adoption worldwide. http://www.burcon.ca/

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "aim", "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Forward looking statements in this press release include, among others, the ability of Burcon to negotiate the terms of a definitive supply agreement, the ability of Burcon to meet customer demand for its products, the expected sales under the supply agreement, and the achievement of positive cash flows in 2027. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations include the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in our industry our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations, and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Burcon's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2026 and its other public filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements.

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