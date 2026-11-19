WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

Key points

A single-swab combination test at participating CVS Pharmacy locations can detect Influenza A, Influenza B and COVID-19.

In select states, CVS pharmacists can connect a positive test result with a clinical assessment and, when appropriate, a prescription during the same visit.

Services vary by state and location, so patients should check availability, eligibility, appointment requirements and costs before visiting.

When fever, cough, fatigue or body aches appear, it can be difficult to know whether the cause is influenza, COVID-19 or another respiratory illness. Yet identifying the illness is only part of what patients need. They also want to understand what to do next-and how to begin feeling better as soon as possible.

Testing and treatment have often required separate steps, settings or appointments. At select CVS Pharmacy locations, a more connected experience can reduce that friction by bringing testing, and when appropriate, a treatment recommendation together.

That is the idea behind test-to-treat: helping eligible patients move from questions about their symptoms to informed next steps in a setting that is familiar and convenient.

Connecting flu and COVID-19 testing with the next step

More than 1,500 participating CVS Pharmacy locations in 38 states and Washington, D.C., offer a combination test that can detect Influenza A, Influenza B and COVID-19 with a single swab. In states where pharmacists are authorized to test and treat eligible patients for flu and COVID-19, a patient who receives a positive result can also be assessed by a pharmacist and, when clinically appropriate, receive a prescription during the same visit.

This service is currently available only at qualifying CVS Pharmacy locations and is subject to state laws, clinical eligibility and other requirements. Pharmacist-provided flu treatment is available in California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Pharmacist-provided COVID-19 treatment is available at participating locations in all states except Oregon and New Hampshire, for eligible patients.

More than one path to care

As part of a standard sick visit, MinuteClinic also offers testing for Influenza A, Influenza B and COVID-19 at its over 800 clinics across the country. During an in-person visit, a board-certified provider can review symptoms and health history, perform an exam, determine whether testing is appropriate and recommend a personalized treatment plan.

Patients have options based on where they live, what services are available and the type of evaluation they need. CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic offer different care pathways. At qualifying CVS Pharmacy locations, test-to-treat may take place through a scheduled drive-thru visit. In states where allowed, patients can also be seen in store at pharmacy-focused locations , which are smaller neighborhood stores centered on pharmacy care with a curated selection of over-the-counter essentials. At MinuteClinic, patients receive an in-person clinical evaluation as part of a standard sick visit.

"When people are not feeling well, they want more than a test result - they want to understand what it means and what to do next," said Tim Henderson, Lead Director, Retail Pharmacy Testing & Prescribing, CVS Health. "Connecting testing and treatment can give patients a clearer, easier path to feeling better and getting back to their daily lives."

Care and essentials in one familiar place

Getting the right care is one part of managing a respiratory illness. Patients may also need everyday essentials - such as tissues, cough drops, thermometers, hydration products and over-the-counter symptom-relief options - to help them rest, stay comfortable and manage symptoms at home.

Having access to clinical care, pharmacy services and everyday health necessities in one familiar location can make the experience simpler, especially when patients are not feeling well and want to limit additional stops.

When the flu left CJ Hernandez of Austin, Texas exhausted and feverish, he couldn't get a same-day appointment with his regular provider. Instead, he visited a nearby MinuteClinic for a sick visit, where a nurse practitioner evaluated him and prescribed medication. He picked up his prescription at the CVS Pharmacy in the same store, along with orange juice and vegetable broth, before heading home to rest.

"Every time I go to CVS to get my medications, vaccines or essential items, I'm always greeted with compassion, care and kindness," Hernandez said.

What patients can do

Because services vary by location and state, patients should confirm their options before visiting:

Check local availability. Use the CVS testing and treatment page or MinuteClinic service locator to see which services are offered nearby.

Use the or to see which services are offered nearby. Choose the right visit. CVS Pharmacy testing and treatment services require an appointment, but same-day appointments are available; follow the online prompts to determine the appropriate option. Walk-ins are welcome at MinuteClinic, and patients can also schedule a visit online.

CVS Pharmacy testing and treatment services require an appointment, but same-day appointments are available; follow the online prompts to determine the appropriate option. Walk-ins are welcome at MinuteClinic, and patients can also schedule a visit online. Confirm costs and coverage. Costs and accepted insurance depend on the patient's plan and the service they choose, so patients should confirm details when scheduling a visit.

Costs and accepted insurance depend on the patient's plan and the service they choose, so patients should confirm details when scheduling a visit. Share relevant health information. Current symptoms, health conditions and medications can help the pharmacist or provider assess eligibility and recommend next steps.

Current symptoms, health conditions and medications can help the pharmacist or provider assess eligibility and recommend next steps. Know when to seek urgent care. Testing and treatment services are not a substitute for emergency care. People experiencing severe or rapidly worsening symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

Making seasonal care easier to navigate

Test-to-treat at CVS Pharmacy reflects one way CVS Health is helping make seasonal care easier to navigate. Pharmacists, nurse practitioners and other community-based providers can play an important role in making care more accessible.

Whether patients visit CVS Pharmacy or MinuteClinic, the goal is the same: reduce uncertainty and help patients move from symptoms to answers and, when appropriate, treatment.

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/from-symptoms-to-next-steps-making-flu-and-covid-19-care-more-connect-1254152