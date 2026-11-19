LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F) - At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Spago Nanomedical AB (publ), corporate registration number 556574-5048 (the "Company"), held on November 19, 2026, it was unanimously resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution to apply for delisting of the Company from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

In accordance with the resolution, the Company will submit an application for delisting of the Company's shares to Nasdaq Stockholm. If the Company's application for delisting is approved, the last day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is expected to be no earlier than two weeks after Nasdaq Stockholm's decision.

Preliminary timeline for the delisting

January 25, 2027 Application for delisting to Nasdaq Stockholm (no earlier than three months after the announcement on October 22, 2026) January 2027 Nasdaq Stockholm's decision. The last day of trading will be announced by press release. February 2027 Estimated last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For more detailed information on the content of the resolution, please refer to the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting, which was published on October 22, 2026 and is available on the Company's website, spagonanomedical.se.

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish company in clinical development phase. The company's development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise treatment and diagnosis of cancer and other debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

Attachments

Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Spago Nanomedical AB

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bulletin-from-the-extraordinary-general-meeting-of-spago-nanomedical-1254151