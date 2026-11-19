SPACE NK PROMOTES LEANNE ROUSE TO CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanne Rouse, previously Marketing Director at Space NK has been promoted to the Chief Marketing Officer.

The promotion follows Leanne's nine-year tenure at Space NK, during which she played a key role in building an award-winning marketing department and developing every aspect of the function.

As Chief Marketing Officer, her remit will widen from marketing channels, to encompass Space NK brand, Store Design, Customer Service, CRM and Public Relations. Working closely with department leads to deliver ambitious growth plans. Her first projects within the new role included the launch of Cécred and Touchland at Space NK - both launches broken historical records commercially and delivered exceptional brand awareness.

Speaking about her new role and vision Leanne commented "I'm incredibly excited to step into the role of Chief Marketing Officer. It's a privilege to work with such a talented team and to be part of a brand I feel so passionate about. I'm looking forward to building on the brilliant work we've already done and continuing to put our customers, our brand, our partnerships and creativity at the heart of our future growth.

Emma Simpson-Scott, CEO, added "As we move into the next phase of growth for Space NK its give me great pleasure to promote Leanne to join my leadership team. Over the last 9 years her expertise has fuelled our growth, defining best in class marketing strategies that are widely admired.

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