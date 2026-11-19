CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Infinant, a leading provider of bank-controlled embedded finance technology, today announced that Celtic Bank is implementing Infinant's Interlace platform to scale its embedded finance programs. The platform will provide Celtic Bank with modern ledgering, payments, and operational capabilities designed to support continued growth while maintaining the resilience, control, and regulatory oversight expected of a regulated financial institution.

Infinant continues to expand its presence in embedded finance as banks seek technology that enables them to launch new growth channels while maintaining control over program operations, ledgering and payments.

Interlace gives banks a cloud-native platform for launching and scaling digital and embedded finance programs without replacing their existing core. By bringing account ledgering, payments and program operations together on a bank-controlled platform, Interlace enables financial institutions to expand embedded finance programs while retaining direct oversight of the infrastructure supporting them.

For Celtic Bank, the partnership creates a modern technology foundation designed to scale existing programs, accelerate the onboarding of new partners and support continued embedded finance growth.

"Embedded finance is becoming an important growth channel for banks, but scaling these programs requires modern infrastructure that gives the bank control," said Riaz Syed, CEO of Infinant. "Celtic Bank has built a strong reputation for innovation and partnership, and we are excited to provide the technology foundation that can help them scale their embedded finance business and bring new programs to market."

"As we continue to grow our embedded finance business, we need technology that can scale with our partners while allowing Celtic Bank to maintain the level of control, reliability, and oversight we expect from our banking infrastructure," said Jeff Burke, Chief Fintech Solutions Officer. "Infinant's Interlace platform gives us a flexible foundation to expand existing programs, onboard new partners and continue delivering innovative financial solutions."

About Celtic Bank

Celtic Bank is an FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with more than 25 years of operating history. The bank is a top SBA lender nationally and a banking partner to fintech companies, financial institutions, and small businesses across the United States. Through a relationship-driven model, Celtic Bank delivers lending, payments, and embedded finance capabilities built to support complex programs at scale. For more information, visit celticbank.com/fintech .

About Infinant

Charlotte, N.C.-based Infinant provides resilient financial technology that acts as the growth platform for financial institutions to power their digital and embedded finance channels without the need for core replacement. The Interlace platform enables a multi-channel, multi-product strategy with accounts, payments, and cards, on a single platform under bank control to satisfy bank regulatory requirements. Infinant creates new value propositions for financial institutions, brands, and fintech to act and advance their market. To learn more about staying above-the-core, visit https://www.infinant.com

Press Contact

Verushka Buonaffina

verushka@publicize.co

SOURCE: infinant

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/celtic-bank-selects-infinant-to-scale-its-embedded-finance-programs-1251901