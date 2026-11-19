Agreements Expand Upon Previously Announced Coverage and Establish Broad Access Across Commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid Plans

PBM Networks Collectively Cover More Than 182 Million Lives and Process ~80% of U.S. Prescription Claims

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Modular Medical, Inc. ("Modular Medical" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:MODD), a commercial-stage medical device company preparing for the full commercial launch of its next-generation Pivot tubeless patch pump, today announced that it has entered into agreements with the remaining two of the nation's three largest pharmacy benefit managers ("PBMs") for its Pivot tubeless patch pump. With these agreements, Modular Medical has now entered into agreements with all three of the nation's largest PBMs, whose networks collectively cover more than 182 million lives and process approximately 80% of U.S. prescription claims.1 Coverage for any individual patient remains subject to the formulary decisions and benefit design of the applicable health plan or plan sponsor.

Drug Channels Institute estimates the top three PBMs consistently process 80% of all equivalent prescription claims2, making comprehensive PBM coverage a critical catalyst for broad commercial distribution.

Modular Medical believes these agreements represent a significant milestone and will support its efforts to drive adoption of Pivot across the U.S. healthcare landscape.

"Securing agreements with all three of the nation's largest PBMs marks a significant milestone in expanding access to Pivot," said Jeb Besser, Chief Executive Officer of Modular Medical. "These contracts establish an important foundation for broader patient access through standard pharmacy benefits and support our commercial rollout over the coming year."

"Access remains one of the most important factors influencing the adoption of insulin pump therapy," added Mark Brady, Director of Managed Markets at Modular Medical. "Securing these agreements supports our core strategy of making Pivot both accessible and affordable, and we believe it will help reduce traditional coverage barriers so more patients can transition from multiple daily injections to advanced pump therapy."

1MMIT Payor Report 2023

2drugchannels.net/2026/03/the-top-pharmacy-benefit-managers-of.html

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on the development of innovative insulin delivery technologies designed to simplify diabetes management and increase access to insulin pump therapy. The Company's Pivot tubeless patch pump has been developed to provide a user-friendly, flexible, and accessible approach to insulin delivery for people requiring intensive insulin therapy.

About Pivot

The Pivot tubeless patch pump is designed to offer a simplified approach to insulin delivery for individuals requiring intensive insulin therapy. Pivot was developed to address barriers that have limited broader adoption of insulin pump therapy among patients currently managing diabetes with multiple daily injections.

For more information, visit www.pivotpump.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including but not limited to, the anticipated benefits of the agreements with the national PBMs, including providing broader access to the Company's Pivot pump product to individuals with diabetes, the extent to which health plans and plan sponsors adopt formulary coverage for Pivot, the terms, duration and potential termination of the PBM agreements, reimbursement levels and pricing pressure, the timing and success of the Company's commercial launch and rollout of Pivot, the Company's ability to drive broad adoption of Pivot across the U.S. healthcare landscape, the successful development of Modular Medical's proprietary technologies, whether the market will accept Modular Medical's products and services, anticipated consumer demand for the Company's products, whether Modular Medical can successfully manufacture its products at high volumes, the Company's ability to obtain sufficient capital to fund its operations and commercialization, and general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in Modular Medical's SEC filings, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Modular Medical's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Modular Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Pivot is a trademark of Modular Medical. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact

Jeb Besser, Chief Executive Officer

Modular Medical, Inc.

IR@modular-medical.com

Investor Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

ModularMedical@KCSA.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/modular-medical-secures-coverage-agreements-with-all-three-of-the-nat-1253503