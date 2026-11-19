270% Net Income Jump, $300K+ Q4 Private Sales, and $250,000 Software Agreement Underpin Decision to Suspend Equity Issuance Through 2027

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that it has paused dilution and does not currently plan to resume equity issuance until 2027 when expansion plans and funding are to be re-evaluated in efforts to align with shareholder value and continuing near term revenue. The decision follows the Company's third-quarter results showing a sharp improvement in profitability and accelerating private sales activity at its Infinite Auctions subsidiary.

On November 12, MDCE reported unaudited results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Third-quarter sales revenue rose 13% to $538,981. Gross profit increased 55% to $240,839. Net operating income rose 254% to $192,565, and net income increased 270% to $192,565. For the nine-month period, the Company reported net income of $198,883 compared to a net loss of $145,347 in the prior-year period. Gross profit rose to $332,744. The Company ended the quarter with zero current liabilities and cash of $102,172.

Supporting the decision to pause dilution is revenue generation at Infinite Auctions. Private sales at the subsidiary have already surpassed $300,000 in the fourth quarter. This activity builds on the subsidiary's partnership with a multi-billion-dollar sports card and collectibles company, under which six-figure transaction activity has already occurred. Real Game Used continues to maintain a continuous backlog of customer and auction-brand authentication work through its automated submission system. The Company has also announced that its subsidiaries are managing approximately $20 million in private collectibles assets, with potential net profits contingent on completed sales.

In parallel, technical development continues under MDCE's first paid external software agreement, valued at up to $250,000, covering an integrated web and enterprise platform for inventory and sales workflows. The first payment under that agreement has been initiated. StrainScan Pro enterprise demonstrations remain active. Internal evaluation continues on MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta and the wound-monitoring application, with updated technical results available on the Company's corporate website.

"Shareholders have expressed concern about dilution and this is our response," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "The third-quarter results showed net income up 270% and a clear improvement in profitability. Infinite Auctions private sales have already surpassed $300,000 in Q4. That revenue, together with the software agreement now in active development and the ongoing work at our subsidiaries, gives us the ability to pause further equity issuance through 2027. The focus is on building from the commercial activity we already have in motion."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used. Visit: medicalcaretechnologies.com | infiniteauctions.com | realgameused.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include the Company's ability to continue generating revenue from subsidiaries and software activities, complete development under existing agreements, sustain private sales activity, and manage its capital structure. Any decision to pause or resume equity issuance is subject to change based on operating results, capital needs, and other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Website: medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-pauses-dilution-through-202-1254133