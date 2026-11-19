Fastbase AI continues development of its next-generation business intelligence platform, leveraging proprietary data covering approximately 350 million companies worldwide and valuable insights from its live public beta.

Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - St. Joseph Inc. (OTCID: STJO) (the "Company") today announced continued progress in the development of its artificial intelligence business intelligence platform through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fastbase AI Corporation.

Following the September launch of Fastbase AI Business Search, the Company reports that its public beta is performing well, providing valuable insights into how businesses interact with AI-powered search technology and helping shape the next phase of product development.

The platform, available at www.fastbase.com, combines artificial intelligence with Fastbase's extensive proprietary business intelligence resources, which the Company estimates cover approximately 350 million companies worldwide.

Live Beta Provides Valuable Insights for Continued AI Development

Fastbase AI Business Search represents the first commercial-facing application in the Company's next generation of AI-powered business intelligence solutions.

Unlike traditional business databases that require users to navigate predefined categories and complex search filters, Fastbase AI allows users to describe the companies, customers or business opportunities they are seeking in natural language.

The platform interprets user requests, identifies relevant companies, and enables users to refine, unlock and download their search results.

Since entering public beta, the platform has been providing Fastbase with valuable practical insights into customer search behavior, business information requirements and the different ways organizations use artificial intelligence to identify commercial opportunities.

These insights are helping Fastbase better understand its customer groups and refine the platform's AI capabilities, including natural-language interpretation, search relevance and the overall user experience.

Management views this continuous feedback process as an important part of developing more sophisticated AI-powered business intelligence products.

Building on Business Intelligence Experience

Fastbase's AI strategy builds upon years of investment in proprietary data collection, business intelligence technologies and global company information.

By combining its established data foundation with artificial intelligence, Fastbase aims to make sophisticated business intelligence more accessible through natural-language interaction.

The Company believes that specialized AI applications built on proprietary business datasets represent a significant opportunity as businesses increasingly adopt AI for sales, marketing, market research and strategic decision-making.

Three AI Products Form the Foundation of Fastbase's Strategy

Fastbase is developing an integrated platform built around three complementary AI-powered business intelligence products:

1. Fastbase AI Business Search - Live Public Beta

The first product is already available at fastbase.com. It enables users to identify companies worldwide using natural-language searches, refine results and access relevant company information.

2. Fastbase AI Buyer Intent - In Development

The planned Buyer Intent product is intended to help businesses identify potential customers by analyzing business search intent and interest in specific products, services and solutions.

3. Fastbase AI Market Discovery - In Development

The planned Market Discovery product is intended to combine artificial intelligence with information derived from company websites to help businesses identify potential markets, customer segments and commercial opportunities.

Together, these products are intended to create an integrated AI-powered business intelligence platform supporting business discovery, customer acquisition and market analysis.

The Company expects to introduce additional functionality progressively as development continues, subject to technical and commercial considerations.

Management Commentary

"The public beta is an important step forward for Fastbase AI. We now have a functioning AI-powered business search platform that is giving us valuable insights into what customers are looking for and how they want to use artificial intelligence to find business opportunities," said the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

Corporate Name Change Update

As part of its previously announced strategic transition toward artificial intelligence and data intelligence, St. Joseph Inc. has submitted the required corporate action documentation to FINRA in connection with its name change.

The submission remains under FINRA review and processing. The Company will provide a further update when the applicable corporate action has been processed and announced.

The Company does not currently anticipate a change to its trading symbol, STJO, in connection with the proposed name change.

About Fastbase AI Corporation

Fastbase AI Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of St. Joseph Inc. (OTCID: STJO), is a U.S.-based data intelligence company specializing in artificial intelligence, business search, website visitor identification, lead generation and business intelligence.

Building on proprietary business intelligence data developed over nearly a decade, Fastbase is expanding its technology platform to deliver AI-powered business discovery, buyer-intent intelligence and market discovery solutions.

For more information, visit www.fastbase.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's business strategy, artificial intelligence initiatives, product development plans, potential market opportunities, anticipated functionality, future commercial launches and proposed corporate name change.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, the Company's ability to secure financing, develop and commercialize its technologies, maintain and expand its business data resources, achieve customer adoption, compete in the artificial intelligence and business intelligence markets, comply with applicable data protection and regulatory requirements, and complete the processing of its proposed corporate action.

The Company makes no guarantee regarding future product performance, commercial success, development timelines or market acceptance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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