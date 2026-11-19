DJ Genel Energy PLC: STATEMENT REGARDING SATISFACTION OF REGULATORY CONDITIONS AND EXPECTED SCHEME TIMETABLE

Genel Energy PLC (GENL,CNE) Genel Energy PLC: STATEMENT REGARDING SATISFACTION OF REGULATORY CONDITIONS AND EXPECTED SCHEME TIMETABLE 19-Nov-2026 / 14:16 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 19 November 2026 INCREASED RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION of Capricorn Energy plc ("Capricorn") by Genel Energy No.9 Limited ("Bidco") (a company indirectly owned by Genel Energy plc ("Genel")) to be effected by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 STATEMENT REGARDING SATISFACTION OF REGULATORY CONDITIONS AND EXPECTED SCHEME TIMETABLE

On 25 September 2026, the boards of Genel, Bidco and Capricorn announced that they had reached agreement on the terms and conditions of an increased recommended cash offer under which Bidco will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Capricorn (the "Genel Acquisition"). The Genel Acquisition is to be effected by means of a Scottish scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006.

On 9 October 2026, Capricorn announced the publication and posting of a supplementary letter to Capricorn Shareholders to provide an update as to the status of the Genel Acquisition.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined, have the meanings set out in the Scheme Document dated 21 July 2026.

Satisfaction of official authorisations and regulatory clearances

Genel, Bidco and Capricorn are pleased to announce that all regulatory Conditions as set out in paragraphs 3.1 to 3.2 of Part A of Part 4 of the Scheme Document have now been satisfied.

The Scheme remains subject to certain other Conditions set out in Part 4 of the Scheme Document including, among other things, sanction by the Court at the Sanction Hearing and the delivery of a copy of the Court Order to the Registrar of Companies.

Step-up Transfer

Further to the announcement made on 20 August 2026, Genel and Capricorn confirm that the transfer of the listing of Genel's ordinary shares from the Equity Shares (Transition) Category of the Official List to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) Category of the Official List (the "Step-up Transfer") will become effective at the same time as the Scheme becomes Effective.

Next steps and timetable

An updated expected timetable of principal events for the implementation of the Scheme is set out below. In particular, Capricorn confirms that the Sanction Hearing has been scheduled to take place on 10 December 2026 at the Court of Session, Parliament House, Parliament Square, Edinburgh EH1 1RQ. Subject to the satisfaction of the remaining Conditions, the Scheme is expected to become Effective on 14 December 2026.

Capricorn further confirms that the Election Return Time in respect of a Currency Election will be 1.00 p.m. on 11 December 2026.

The last day for dealings in, and for the registration of transfers of, Capricorn Shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities (the "Main Market") is, therefore, expected to be 11 December 2026, with all dealings in Capricorn Shares being suspended from 7.30 a.m. on 14 December 2026. It is also expected that the admission to trading of Capricorn Shares on the Main Market will be cancelled with effect from 8.00 a.m. on 15 December 2026.

These dates and times (including as repeated in the rest of this announcement) are indicative only and subject to change. If any of the dates and/or times in the expected timetable change, the revised dates and/or times will be notified to Capricorn Shareholders by announcement through a Regulatory Information Service and by making such announcement available on Capricorn's website at https://www.capricornenergy.com/investors/.

Full details of the Genel Acquisition are set out in the Scheme Document. All references to times in this announcement are to London time.

Event Time and/or date(1) Sanction Hearing (to sanction the Scheme) 10 December 2026 Last day of dealings in, and for registration of transfers of, and disablement in CREST 11 December 2026 of Capricorn Shares(2) Election Return Time in respect of a Currency Election, being the latest time to lodge the GREEN Form of Election (for certificated holders) or settlement of TTE Instructions 1.00 p.m. on 11 December 2026 (for CREST holders) Scheme Record Time and record time for the Permitted Dividend 6.00 p.m. on 11 December 2026 (3) Suspension of dealings in Capricorn Shares By 7.30 a.m. on 14 December 2026 Effective Date of the Scheme 14 December 2026(4)(5) Cancellation of listing of the Capricorn Shares By 8.00 a.m. on 15 December 2026 Latest date for despatch of cheques and crediting of CREST accounts and processing Within 14 days of the electronic transfers in respect of the cash consideration due under the Scheme Effective Date(6) Payment of the Permitted Dividend Within 14 days of the date of the Scheme Record Time(7)

Notes:

1. The dates and times shown are indicative only and are based on current expectations and may be subject tochange and will depend on, among other things, the date on which the Conditions to the Scheme are satisfied or, ifcapable of waiver, waived, and the date on which the Court sanctions the Scheme. References to times are to London,United Kingdom time. If any of the dates and/or times change, the revised dates and/or times will be notified toCapricorn Shareholders by announcement through the Regulatory Information Service on the London Stock Exchange,with such announcement being made available on Capricorn's website at https://www.capricornenergy.com/investors/. 2. Capricorn Shares will be disabled in CREST from 6.00 p.m. on such date. 3. Scheme Shareholders who are on the Register at this time are entitled to receive cash consideration underthe Scheme. 4. The Scheme shall become Effective as soon as a copy of the Court Order has been delivered to theRegistrar of Companies for registration. This may occur prior to the suspension of trading in Capricorn Shares. Theevents which are stated as occurring on subsequent dates are conditional on the Effective Date and operate byreference to that date. 5. The Step-up Transfer will become effective at the same time as the Scheme becomes Effective. 6. The latest date for settlement of the consideration in respect of any Sanctions Affected Shares will beno later than 14 days after the relevant Release Date. The Release Date is defined in Part 9 of the Scheme Documentand refers to the date on which any applicable sanctions are lifted in respect of the relevant Scheme Shares. 7. The Permitted Dividend will be paid within 14 days of the date of the Scheme Record Time via CREST touncertificated shareholders or if certificated, either a standing electronic payment mandate with the Company'sRegistrar, Equiniti for the purpose of receiving dividend payments or a despatch of cheques (as applicable).

Action in respect of currency elections

If you wish to make a Currency Election, you should:

-- if you hold Scheme Shares in certificated form, complete the relevant parts, and sign, the GREEN Form ofElection in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's Registrar, Equiniti, bypost using the enclosed reply-paid envelope to Highdown House, Yeoman Way, Worthing, West Sussex, BN99 6DA, UnitedKingdom; or

-- if you hold Scheme Shares in uncertificated form (that is, in CREST), make a Currency Election throughthe submission of a TTE Instruction through CREST (which will be available in CREST shortly),

in each case, so as to be received as soon as possible and, in any event, not later than the Election Return Time.

Each Scheme Shareholder who holds Scheme Shares in uncertificated form at the Scheme Record Time and does not make a valid Currency Election must ensure that an active US dollar Cash Memorandum Account is in place in CREST by no later than the Scheme Record Time. In the absence of a US dollar Cash Memorandum Account, the payment of the Acquisition Price in US dollars will not settle, resulting in a delay and settlement outside of CREST.

Enquiries:

Genel +44 20 7659 5100 Paul Weir Chief Executive Officer Luke Clements Chief Financial Officer PJT Partners (UK) Limited, financial adviser to Bidco and Genel Jonathan Hall +44 20 3650 1100 Marc de Robillard Genel Analyst/Investor Enquiries +44 20 7659 5100 Luke Clements Chief Financial Officer Vigo Communications, PR adviser to Genel +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Capricorn +44 131 475 3000 Randy Neely Chief Executive Nathan Piper Commercial Director Canaccord Genuity Limited, financial adviser and Rule 3 adviser to Capricorn Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor +44 20 7523 8000 George Grainger Moelis, financial adviser to Capricorn Chris Raff +44 20 7634 3500 Ali Hassen Camarco, PR adviser to Capricorn Georgia Edmonds +44 20 3757 4980 Violet Wilson Fergus Young

Linklaters LLP are retained as legal advisers to Genel and Bidco.

Ashurst Perkins Coie UK LLP are retained as legal advisers to Capricorn.

Important Notices

PJT Partners (UK) Limited ("PJT Partners"), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively as financial adviser to Bidco and Genel and no one else in connection with the Genel Acquisition and will not be responsible to anyone other than Bidco and Genel for providing the protections afforded to clients of PJT Partners nor for providing advice in connection with the Genel Acquisition. Neither PJT Partners nor any of its subsidiaries, branches or affiliates nor any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or representatives owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of PJT Partners in connection with the Genel Acquisition, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

Canaccord Genuity, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively as financial adviser and Rule 3 adviser to Capricorn and no one else in connection with the Genel Acquisition and will not be responsible to anyone other than Capricorn for providing the protections afforded to clients of Canaccord Genuity nor for providing advice in relation to the Genel Acquisition or any other matters referred to in this announcement. Neither Canaccord Genuity nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Canaccord Genuity in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

Moelis, which is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively as financial adviser to Capricorn and no one else in connection with the Genel Acquisition and other matters set out in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Capricorn for providing the protections afforded to clients of Moelis, or for providing advice in connection with the Genel Acquisition or any matter referred to herein. Neither Moelis nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Moelis in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

Further information

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, pursuant to the Genel Acquisition or otherwise, nor shall there be any purchase, sale, issuance or exchange of securities or such solicitation in any jurisdiction in which such offer, invitation, solicitation, purchase, sale, issuance or exchange is unlawful.

The statements contained in this announcement are made as at the date of this announcement, unless some other time is specified in relation to them, and the release of this announcement shall not give rise to any implication that there has been no change in the facts set out in this announcement since such date.

This announcement has been prepared for the purpose of complying with English law, Scots law, the Code, the Market Abuse Regulation and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside England and Wales, and Scotland.

Overseas Shareholders

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement, the Scheme Document and the accompanying documents in or into certain jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by the laws and/or regulations of those jurisdictions. Persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom or who are subject to other jurisdictions should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable requirements. Further details in relation to Overseas Shareholders are contained in the Scheme Document. Any failure to comply with any such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the companies and persons involved in the Genel Acquisition disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of such restrictions by any person.

Unless otherwise determined by Capricorn and Bidco or required by the Code, and permitted by applicable law and regulation, the Genel Acquisition shall not be made available, directly or indirectly, in, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction and no person may vote in favour of the Genel Acquisition by any such use, means, instrumentality or form within a Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction if to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of that jurisdiction. Accordingly, copies of this announcement and all documents relating to the Genel Acquisition are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction, and persons receiving this announcement and all documents relating to the Genel Acquisition (including custodians, nominees and trustees) must not mail or otherwise distribute or send them in, into or from such jurisdictions where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction.

The availability of the Genel Acquisition to Capricorn Shareholders who are not resident in the United Kingdom may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions in which they are resident. Persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable requirements.

The Genel Acquisition shall be subject to the applicable requirements of the Code, the Panel, the London Stock Exchange and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Additional information for US investors

The Genel Acquisition relates to shares of a Scottish company listed on the Official List of the London Stock Exchange and is proposed to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Scots law. A transaction effected by means of a scheme of arrangement is not subject to the tender offer rules or the proxy solicitation rules under the US Exchange Act.

Accordingly, the Genel Acquisition is subject to the disclosure and procedural requirements applicable in the United Kingdom to schemes of arrangement which differ from the disclosure and procedural requirements of United States tender offer and proxy solicitation rules.

However, if in the future Bidco were to elect to implement the Genel Acquisition by means of a takeover offer, such takeover offer would be made in compliance with all applicable United States laws and regulations, including, without limitation, to the extent applicable and subject to any applicable exemptions, Section 14(e) of the US Exchange Act and Regulation 14E thereunder. Such a takeover offer would be made in the United States by Bidco and no one else.

In accordance with normal United Kingdom practice, Bidco or its nominees, or its brokers (acting as agents), may from time to time make certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, shares or other securities of Capricorn outside the US, other than pursuant to the Genel Acquisition, until the date on which the Genel Acquisition and/or the Scheme becomes Effective, lapses or is otherwise withdrawn. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. Any information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase shall be disclosed as required in the UK, shall be reported to a Regulatory Information Service and shall be available on the London Stock Exchange website at www.londonstockexchange.com.

The receipt of consideration by a US holder for the transfer of its Capricorn Shares pursuant to the Scheme shall be a taxable transaction for United States federal income tax purposes. Each Capricorn Shareholder is urged to consult their independent professional adviser immediately regarding the tax consequences of the Genel Acquisition applicable to them, including under applicable United States federal, state and local, as well as overseas and other, tax laws.

Financial information relating to Capricorn included in this announcement and the Scheme Document has been or shall have been prepared in accordance with accounting standards applicable in the United Kingdom and may not be comparable to financial information of US companies or companies whose financial statements are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("US GAAP"). US GAAP differs in certain significant respects from accounting standards applicable in the United Kingdom. None of the financial information in this announcement has been audited in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States or the auditing standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States).

Bidco is organised under the laws of England and Wales and Capricorn is organised under Scots law. Some or all of the officers and directors of Bidco and Capricorn, respectively, are residents of countries other than the United States. In addition, most of the assets of Bidco and Capricorn are located outside the United States. As a result, it may be difficult for US shareholders of Capricorn to effect service of process within the United States upon Bidco or Capricorn or their respective officers or directors or to enforce against them a judgment of a US court predicated upon the federal or state securities laws of the United States, including judgments based upon the civil liability provisions of the US federal securities laws. US holders of Capricorn Shares may not be able to sue a non-US company or its officers or directors in a non-US court for violations of US securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel a non-US company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a US court's jurisdiction or judgment.

Forward looking statements

This announcement (including information incorporated by reference in this announcement), oral statements made regarding the Genel Acquisition, and other information published by Capricorn, Bidco or any member of the Genel Group contain statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward looking statements". Such forward looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and on numerous assumptions regarding the business strategies and the environment in which Genel, any member of the Genel Group or the Enlarged Group shall operate in the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement relate to Genel, any member of the Genel Group or the Enlarged Group's future prospects, developments and business strategies, the expected timing and scope of the Genel Acquisition and other statements other than historical facts. In some cases, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "will look to", "would look to", "plans", "prepares", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected to", "is subject to", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "synergy", "strategy", "goal", "cost-saving", "projects", "intends", "may", "will", "shall" or "should" or their negatives or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include statements relating to the following: (i) future capital expenditures, expenses, revenues, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, dividend policy, losses and future prospects; (ii) business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of Genel's, any member of the Genel Group's or Capricorn's operations and potential synergies resulting from the Genel Acquisition; and (iii) the effects of global economic conditions and governmental regulation on Genel's, any member of the Genel Group's or Capricorn's business.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that shall occur in the future. These events and circumstances include changes in the global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces, future exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, future business combinations or disposals, and any epidemic, pandemic or disease outbreak. If any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialises or if any one or more of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Such forward looking statements should therefore be construed in the light of such factors.

Neither Capricorn, Bidco nor Genel or any member of the Genel Group, nor any of their respective associates or directors, officers or advisers, provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this announcement shall actually occur. Given these risks and uncertainties, potential investors should not place any reliance on forward looking statements.

Specifically, statements of estimated cost savings and synergies relate to future actions and circumstances which, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies. As a result, the cost savings and synergies referred to may not be achieved, may be achieved later or sooner than estimated, or those achieved could be materially different from those estimated. Due to the scale of the Enlarged Group, there may be additional changes to the Enlarged Group's operations. As a result, and given the fact that the changes relate to the future, the resulting cost synergies may be materially greater or less than those estimated.

The forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to any member of the Genel Group or Capricorn Group, or any of their respective associates, directors, officers, employees or advisers, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above.

Capricorn, the Genel Group and Bidco expressly disclaim any obligation to update such statements other than as required by law or by the rules of any competent regulatory authority, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No profit forecasts or estimates

No statement in this announcement is intended as a profit forecast or estimate for any period and no statement in this announcement should be interpreted to mean that earnings or earnings per share for Genel or Capricorn, as appropriate, for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per share for Genel or Capricorn, as appropriate.

Disclosure requirements of the Code

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1 per cent. or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1 per cent. or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s), save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing.

If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they shall be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Panel's website at http:// www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk/, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0) 20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure.

Electronic communications

Please be aware that addresses, electronic addresses and certain information provided by Capricorn Shareholders, persons with information rights and other relevant persons for the receipt of communications from Capricorn may be provided to Bidco during the Offer Period as requested under Section 4 of Appendix 4 of the Code to comply with Rule 2.11(c) of the Code.

Publication on website and availability of hard copies

A copy of this announcement shall be made available subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions on Genel's and Capricorn's websites at https://genelenergy.com/offer/ and https:// www.capricornenergy.com/investors/ respectively by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the business day following the date of this announcement. For the avoidance of doubt, the contents of these websites are not incorporated into and do not form part of this announcement.

You may request a hard copy of this announcement by contacting Equiniti, Highdown House, Yeoman Way, Worthing, West Sussex, BN99 6DA or on 0371 384 2660. You may also request that all future documents, announcements and information to be sent to you in relation to the Genel Acquisition should be in hard copy form.

If you are in any doubt about the contents of this announcement or the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own independent financial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or independent financial adviser duly authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) if you are resident in the United Kingdom or, if not, from another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser.

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ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 Category Code: STR - Capricorn Energy Plc TIDM: GENL,CNE LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 450254 EQS News ID: 2438748 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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November 19, 2026 09:17 ET (14:17 GMT)