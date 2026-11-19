MIT Technology Review unveils the full agenda for EmTech AI 2027

The longest-running AI business conference returns May 11-13, 2027, on the MIT campus and online

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review announces EmTech AI 2027, its flagship AI conference for researchers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators. Taking place May 11-13, 2027, on the MIT campus and online, the event will bring together leading voices in artificial intelligence to examine the breakthroughs, challenges, and consequences shaping AI's next chapter.

This year's theme, "The Reality Test," reflects a critical moment. AI has redrawn the boundaries of what is possible. The reality test begins when those possibilities collide with the complexities of the real world. Which breakthroughs will translate into real-world capability? How much should AI be allowed to decide? Where will it create real economic value? And most importantly, what changes when AI becomes part of how we work, compete, and live?

Curated by the MIT Technology Review editorial team, the agenda provides insights grounded in research, real-world applications, and forward-looking strategy. It will challenge assumptions, examine emerging AI capabilities, and explore what it takes to turn technological progress into reliable systems and lasting value.

Agenda highlights include:

When AI builds AI

The next acceleration in AI may come from AI itself. Researchers are already using AI to design, test, and improve new systems. Explore where that path leads as more of the research process becomes automated.

The next acceleration in AI may come from AI itself. Researchers are already using AI to design, test, and improve new systems. Explore where that path leads as more of the research process becomes automated. Scaling the machines

Scaling AI now means scaling an entire computing system. Chips, memory, networks, and power are being redesigned together, raising a critical question about whether the infrastructure underneath AI can keep pace with the ambitions being built on top of it.

Scaling AI now means scaling an entire computing system. Chips, memory, networks, and power are being redesigned together, raising a critical question about whether the infrastructure underneath AI can keep pace with the ambitions being built on top of it. Work, redesigned

The biggest gains from AI may come from changes in work itself. Rebuilding workflows around new capabilities means defining the right boundaries between people and machines rather than simply bolting new tools onto old processes.

The biggest gains from AI may come from changes in work itself. Rebuilding workflows around new capabilities means defining the right boundaries between people and machines rather than simply bolting new tools onto old processes. The agentic web

What happens when your customer is an AI agent? A web increasingly shaped by machines acting on behalf of people could transform discovery, commerce, customer relationships, and the way organizations establish a digital presence.

What happens when your customer is an AI agent? A web increasingly shaped by machines acting on behalf of people could transform discovery, commerce, customer relationships, and the way organizations establish a digital presence. The new cost of selling

The best sales process has always been expensive because it depends on time, research, and personal attention. AI changes that equation by making individualized selling possible at far greater scale, with potentially profound implications for how companies reach customers.

The best sales process has always been expensive because it depends on time, research, and personal attention. AI changes that equation by making individualized selling possible at far greater scale, with potentially profound implications for how companies reach customers. Who controls AI?

As AI becomes more powerful and more embedded in our lives, who ultimately controls it? Power is increasingly distributed across model makers, compute and cloud providers, capital, governments, regulators, and open ecosystems with major implications for competition, choice, and accountability.

To access the full detailed agenda, visit EmTech-AI.com.

Tickets and early access offer

Tickets are limited for this exclusive event and will sell out. Secure your seat today at early access pricing, available until January 15, 2027.

For the full agenda and to secure your spot, visit EmTech-AI.com.

Anchored by the editorial expertise of MIT Technology Review, EmTech AI's in-person event will feature exclusive experiences, thought-provoking interviews and keynotes, and strategy-setting case studies. Attendees sit side by side with leaders and peers across all industries in interactive Q&A sessions and experience unparalleled networking opportunities, all in an intimate setting at the Media Lab on the iconic MIT campus.

The virtual experience will include an interactive event hub, featuring livestreamed sessions, videos on demand, live chat and Q&A functions, and additional networking opportunities.

Members of the media may obtain additional information and request press credentials by emailing press@technologyreview.com.

EmTech AI partners

EmTech AI partners include IDEO and MIT Professional Education. For additional partnership opportunities, contact Andrew Hendler at andrew.hendler@technologyreview.com.

About MIT Technology Review

MIT Technology Review is an independent media company owned by MIT. The print publication, established in 1899, was the first-ever technology magazine; today, MIT Technology Review publishes in multiple digital formats every day, including on our site, in email newsletters, and across all major social channels. We also produce a multi-award-winning bimonthly print magazine and run one of the industry's most highly regarded events brands, EmTech.

Our goal is to become the destination for those seeking to understand how technology is shaping our world. Subscribe. Attend. Follow: LinkedIn, Reddit, Facebook, Instagram.

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