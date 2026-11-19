BlinkOps Unveils BlinkOS, the Secure Operating System for Agentic Security Operations

BlinkOS unifies agents, context, and execution across the enterprise security stack, enabling security teams to scale operations without scaling headcount.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlinkOps today announced the launch of BlinkOS, the secure operating system purpose-built for agentic security operations. By unifying agents, context, and execution into a single platform, BlinkOS enables enterprises to deploy and scale agentic security operations across their entire security stack, without adding headcount or sacrificing control.

As cyber threats grow in volume and complexity, security teams face an increasingly unsustainable equation: more tools, more alerts, more responsibilities, and the limitations of human capacity. Agents promise to change that equation, but the industry's approach of embedding isolated agents into individual security products risks creating a new problem: fragmented intelligence, disconnected actions, expanding attack surfaces, and an entirely new layer of operational complexity.

The next generation of security operations cannot be built by adding more agents to more tools. It requires a fundamentally different architecture.

BlinkOS introduces that architecture: one agentic layer, one shared context, and one secure execution layer connecting the entire security ecosystem.

One Operating System. Every Security Function.

BlinkOS serves as the foundation for building, deploying, and operating an agentic security workforce across the enterprise.

Rather than deploying disconnected agents that operate within individual products, BlinkOS provides a unified environment where agentic Operators can reason across security tools, share context, coordinate investigations, and execute actions through centrally governed workflows.

The result is a new operating model for security: one where teams can dramatically expand their operational capacity, reduce response times, and improve security outcomes without proportionally increasing headcount.

At its core, BlinkOS brings together three foundational capabilities:

One Agentic Layer: A unified intelligence layer that enables agentic Operators to reason, investigate, and coordinate work across security functions, rather than operating as isolated agents inside individual tools.

One Context Layer: Shared operational context across the security stack, giving Operators access to consistent information, investigation history, and organizational knowledge.

One Action Layer: A secure, deterministic execution environment that connects agentic decisions to real-world actions, with centralized permissions, human approvals, and complete auditability.

With more than 30,000 pre-built integrations, BlinkOS connects the security technologies enterprises already use, across cloud, SaaS, on-premises environments, and even the latest frontier and cybersecurity-specific models. If a customer has been granted access to Mythos through Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program, for example, they can bring those capabilities into BlinkOS and take them to the next level by operationalizing them across their security workflows.

Agentic Intelligence. Deterministic Execution.

Unlike agentic platforms that give agents broad access to enterprise systems, BlinkOS was designed around a fundamental security principle: agents should determine what needs to happen, but execution must remain controlled, predictable, and auditable.

BlinkOS separates agentic reasoning from action execution, ensuring that agentic decisions operate within clearly defined security boundaries.

Its security architecture is built around four core capabilities:

Deterministic Workflows: Security actions execute through predefined, governed workflows rather than unrestricted agentic commands. Teams can inspect, control, and audit how actions are performed.

Secure Agents: Instead of relying on monolithic agents with broad permissions, BlinkOS uses agents with narrowly scoped responsibilities that operate through approved capabilities without direct access to credentials.

Secure Runners: Workflows run through isolated Blink-managed runners or customer-controlled infrastructure, including on-premises and private cloud environments, keeping sensitive credentials and execution within the customer's environment.

Enterprise Guardrails and Auditability: Least-privilege access, tenant isolation, human-in-the-loop approvals, and comprehensive audit trails give security teams control over what an agent can do, when it can act, and how every decision is executed.

This architecture allows enterprises to embrace agentic operations while maintaining the security, governance, and predictability required for production environments.

"Siloed agents across the security program isn't transformation, it's risk," said Gil Barak, Co-founder and CEO of BlinkOps. "BlinkOS takes a fundamentally different approach: one secure operating system for all of security operations. Agents provide the intelligence, deterministic workflows provide the control, and security teams can finally scale their operations without scaling their headcount."

Beyond the SOC: Agentic Operations Across the Enterprise

While much of the cybersecurity industry has focused on applying AI to the Security Operations Center, BlinkOS was designed to support the transformation of the entire security organization.

From threat detection and incident response to vulnerability management, identity security, cloud security, application security, and governance, risk, and compliance, BlinkOS enables enterprises to build and operate a coordinated agentic security workforce.

The BlinkOps platform, powered by BlinkOS, delivers this through three key capabilities:

Blink Operators: Agentic virtual security employees designed to perform specific operational roles. Organizations can deploy Operators from a growing library of hundreds of pre-built options developed by security practitioners, customize existing Operators, or create new ones using Blink Builder.

Blink Control Plane: A centralized environment for managing the entire agentic security workforce. Security teams can design, deploy, monitor, and govern Operators, manage human approvals and cases, and measure operational outcomes through unified dashboards.

Agentic Transformation Services: BlinkOps forward-deployed engineers work directly with customer security teams to design, deploy, and continuously evolve Operators, accelerating the transition from manual processes to agentic operations.

Together, these capabilities allow organizations to move beyond isolated automation projects toward a unified, enterprise-wide operating model for security.

Enterprise Security by Design

BlinkOS is built for organizations where security, governance, and operational control are non-negotiable.

BlinkOps maintains SOC 2 Type II attestation, ISO 27001 certification, and ISO 42001 certification for AI management systems. Customer environments are isolated, and customer data is never used to train AI models.

By combining controlled agentic execution, deterministic workflows, and enterprise-grade governance, BlinkOS enables organizations to deploy agentic operations with confidence.

Availability

BlinkOS is available today as the foundation of the BlinkOps platform. BlinkOps is also available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

For more information, visit blinkops.com.

About BlinkOps

BlinkOps is redefining how enterprises run security operations. Powered by BlinkOS, the secure operating system for agentic security operations, BlinkOps unifies agents, context, and execution into a single control plane across the enterprise security stack.

Through agentic Operators, deterministic workflows, and more than 30,000 integrations, BlinkOps enables security teams to reduce risk, accelerate response, and scale operations without scaling headcount.

BlinkOps has raised more than $100 million in funding.

Learn more at blinkops.com.

Media contact

Aileen Balzano

Senior Director, Marketing

aileen@blinkops.com

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