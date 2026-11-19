UnionPay International and Transsion Announce Global Partnership to Bring UnionPay Payments to T Wallet, Debuting in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International has announced a global partnership with Transsion to bring UnionPay payment services to consumers worldwide through T Wallet, Transsion's mobile wallet product. The first rollout under this partnership begins in Pakistan with Allied Bank Limited (ABL), one of the country's leading commercial banks, offering customers a faster, more convenient and more secure digital payment experience.

This first rollout demonstrates the two parties' combined strength in global payments and smart ecosystems, paving the way for T Wallet's expansion to more markets worldwide. Building on this foundation, the two parties will progressively roll out T Wallet commercial projects with local banks in additional markets.

Under the partnership, UnionPay cardholders will be able to link their UnionPay cards to T Wallet and make NFC contactless payments at merchants by simply tapping (Tap & Go) their smartphones on POS terminals. The service is scheduled to launch in Pakistan in Nov. 2026, with further markets to follow. Currently, T Wallet already supports NFC contactless payments, with QR code payments and online in-app payments to be introduced in subsequent phases.

Ahead of the launch, Allied Bank Limited has completed system integration and production verification for T Wallet with UnionPay International and Transsion, and has enhanced user identity verification to further strengthen security. The bank is also working with all parties to prepare marketing campaign plans, so that customer engagement can begin as soon as the service is officially launched commercially.

By combining UnionPay International's Tokenization solution and global payment network with Transsion's smart ecosystem and its growing fintech capabilities, the two parties aim to make everyday transactions faster, easier and more accessible for consumers in fast-growing markets.

"Every payment innovation begins with a very simple promise: that money should move as easily as the people who earn it," said Bomee Sheng, Director of UnionPay International. "Today, that promise takes a step forward as we mark the first rollout of T Wallet."

UnionPay, one of the world's largest international card schemes, has enabled local issuance of UnionPay cards in 86 countries and regions, dedicated to providing high-quality, cost-effective and secure cross-border payment services to cardholders worldwide. With an acceptance network covering 183 countries and regions, UnionPay International connects cardholders with merchants, ATMs and local partners across the globe.

Transsion, through its popular smartphone brands TECNO, Infinix and itel, has built a strong presence across emerging markets. Drawing on this presence, Transsion's fintech business is dedicated to making digital financial services more accessible in these markets, with T Wallet serving as the gateway connecting millions of smartphone users to payments and a broader range of financial services. The collaboration enables partner banks to extend digital payment services to a broader mobile-first audience and encourage greater adoption of cashless transactions.

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