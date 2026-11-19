Tent Partnership for Refugees Announces Major Employers Have Hired More Than 85,000 Refugees Since 2022

Tent's network of 500+ companies - including FEMSA, ISS, Menzies Aviation, and Pret A Manger - demonstrates the growing scale of refugee hiring across the Americas and Europe

Separately, staffing agencies in Tent's network, including Adecco, have made over 225,000 additional job placements for refugees since 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --The Tent Partnership for Refugees (Tent) announced today that its network of employers has collectively hired more than 85,000 refugees across a dozen countries in the Americas and Europe since 2022 - a major milestone for its pioneering efforts to mobilize the business community around refugee employment. Separately and in addition to these direct hires, Tent's partnerships with global staffing agencies have produced more than 225,000 additional job placements for refugees over the same period. Tent's network now includes more than 500 companies whose HR and talent acquisition teams receive tailored, hands-on support from Tent to develop, implement, and scale refugee hiring programs.

"For refugees, a job in a new country not only provides a steady income - it also offers dignity, stability, and a critical foundation as they rebuild their lives," said Hamdi Ulukaya, founder of Tent and founder and CEO of Chobani. "When I founded Tent in 2016, I called on business leaders to step up. A decade later, companies have shown time and again that hiring refugees is a win-win-win for refugees, for businesses, and for society. I'm proud of how far we've come - and even more determined to get hundreds of thousands more refugees into jobs."

"Tent turned ten this year, and since sharpening our focus in 2022, we've been dedicated to one goal: getting more companies to hire more refugees," said Gideon Maltz, CEO of Tent. "Together, the more than 85,000 refugee hires by employers in our network and the over 225,000 additional job placements through our global staffing agency partnerships demonstrate the scale of this growing business movement - grounded in the shared recognition that refugees strengthen businesses with their skills, dynamism, and dedication. It's remarkable progress, yet we've only scratched the surface of the enormous potential for companies and refugees alike."

The member companies driving this progress range from businesses launching their first refugee hiring initiative with Tent's support to multinationals expanding established programs across locations and markets. Among them is international food and beverage chain Pret A Manger, which, in partnership with Tent and The Pret Foundation, has placed 483 refugees into jobs since 2023.

"At the heart of everything we do at Pret is the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive through employment, regardless of their circumstances. We're proud to support refugees facing barriers to employment through The Pret Foundation's Rising Stars program," said Pano Christou, CEO of Pret A Manger. "For people rebuilding their lives, a job can provide a pathway towards a more positive future. I'd encourage more businesses to recognize refugee talent, resilience, and potential."

The breadth of refugee hiring across Tent's network is further reflected in companies such as Concord Hospitality, a leading hotel management, ownership, and development company operating hotels under premier brands including Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, which has hired 558 refugees since 2022; leading aviation services provider Menzies Aviation, which has offered meaningful employment to more than 120 refugees since 2022; Latin American beverage and retail company FEMSA, which has hired more than 7,000 since launching its refugee hiring program in 2018, including 2,040 in 2025 alone; and global facilities management company ISS, which has hired 3,179 since 2022 in countries where Tent operates.

Tent has also built and strengthened strategic partnerships with some of the world's largest staffing agencies, whose extensive recruitment capabilities provide another powerful avenue for refugee employment at scale. Since 2022, these agencies have collectively made more than 225,000 job placements for refugees across the Americas and Europe. Among them is Adecco, which made 69,000 job placements for refugees between 2023 and 2025.

"We are more committed than ever to helping refugees access employment as they restart their lives after being forced to flee war or persecution," said Christophe Catoir, President of Adecco. "We are proud to announce that in 2026 we have helped tens of thousands more refugees, already surpassing our commitment made in 2023 to support 85,000 refugees into work globally by the end of 2027. Refugees bring skills, resilience, and untapped potential, yet too many continue to face barriers when trying to access the labor market. At a time when many employers are struggling to find the talent they need, opening doors to refugees helps rebuild their lives while strengthening businesses and economies alike."

The growth in refugee hiring reflects an increasingly compelling business case. In addition to helping companies address labor shortages, refugee employment can strengthen workforce retention, employee engagement, and brand reputation. Research commissioned by Tent has found that 73% of companies that have hired refugees report higher retention rates among employees with refugee backgrounds; 68% say refugee hiring has strengthened employee engagement; and 80% say it has helped position them as more attractive employers. Consumers across age groups, political affiliations, and markets also say they are more likely to buy from companies that hire refugees.

Beyond the benefits to employers, these hires and job placements represent billions of dollars in estimated gross earnings - supporting households and, in turn, contributing to local economies across the Americas and Europe.

"What I appreciate about working at ISS is that people look at what you can do and the talents and experience you bring, rather than where you come from. This job allowed me to put my technical skills to use and develop them further. Being given this opportunity has helped me find my place in the Netherlands," said Waleed, Service Technician at ISS in Amsterdam, originally from Yemen. "In the beginning, everything was new, but as my colleagues increasingly involved me and accepted me as a valued member of the team, my self-confidence grew. Work gives me structure, independence, and a sense of belonging. Because of this opportunity, I look to the future with confidence and see possibilities for further growth and development."

A Decade in the Making

Tent was founded 10 years ago by Hamdi Ulukaya, who saw firsthand at Chobani how hiring refugees could strengthen business while helping them rebuild their lives. At a time when few companies were supporting refugees, Tent set out to mobilize the global business community. Over the past decade, Tent has evolved from a grant-making foundation into an organization working directly with companies through their core business operations. In 2022, it focused its efforts squarely on advancing refugee employment by getting more companies to hire more refugees.

Today, Tent has dedicated local teams across a dozen markets that work directly with member companies' HR and talent acquisition teams, free of charge, to help them design, launch, and scale refugee hiring programs. From adapting job descriptions and recruitment practices to overcoming common barriers to connecting employers with refugee candidates for open roles, Tent equips companies with the practical know-how and hands-on guidance to successfully recruit and hire refugees into their workforce.

With approximately 1.5 million unemployed working-age refugees in Tent's markets, the need and opportunity remain immense. As Tent enters its second decade, its ambition is to take refugee hiring to an entirely new level of scale - by deepening partnerships with existing member companies to expand hiring; bringing new employers capable of hiring refugees at volume into its network; and developing innovative solutions to systemic barriers to refugee employment.

Additional Company Executive Quotes

Susanne Sjöberg, CEO at Ambea Vardaga: "For us at Ambea Vardaga, it is self-evident that skills and commitment should be at the center when we recruit. People from different backgrounds contribute valuable experience, knowledge and perspectives that strengthen our organizations. By opening doors to working life, we can both create opportunities for more people and help meet the great need for staff in elderly care. The collaboration with Tent Partnership for Refugees is an important part of that work."

Thalia Fernandez, Labor Relations, Wellbeing and Ethics Director at FEMSA: "Inclusion asks us to look beyond what is familiar. When we remove barriers and open doors to people with different experiences and backgrounds, including migrants and refugees rebuilding their lives, we create space for new ideas, new perspectives, and new possibilities. At FEMSA, we believe this makes our workplaces and our businesses stronger, and we are proud to celebrate Tent's progress in bringing more companies into this effort."

Margot Slattery, Social Value & Inclusion Ambassador at ISS: "Since making our commitment in 2022, we have been pleased to welcome, integrate and upskill close to 6,000 refugees across Europe, including nearly 3,200 in the Tent markets alone. As a global people company with a workforce representing a wide range of nationalities and backgrounds, we believe we have a social responsibility to create opportunities for people and contribute positively to the communities in which we operate. At the same time, it makes good business sense. A diverse workforce, including refugees, brings valuable skills, experiences and perspectives to our business. Increasingly, our customers are also looking to partner with organisations that actively contribute to society and create meaningful social value."

Juliet Thomson, Chief People Officer at Menzies Aviation: "Congratulations to Tent on ten years of changing how business thinks about refugees. At Menzies, we believe inclusion is everyone's responsibility, and employers have a real role to play in helping refugees build independent lives in their new communities. That's why refugee recruitment is built into our workforce planning, not treated as a one-off initiative. With operations in 65 countries and in a highly regulated industry like aviation, one size never fits all, so partnership matters. Working with Tent and local organisations helps us remove practical barriers to work, build more inclusive talent pipelines and give refugees the chance to start long-term careers with us."

Additional Refugee Employee Quotes

Rebaz, Assistant Nurse working at Ambea in Sweden: "Getting a job is much more meaningful than simply earning an income. For me, working life is about experiencing security, autonomy and being part of society. Every person has experiences, skills and talents that are valuable, and everyone deserves the chance to show their capabilities and an opportunity to grow."

Maryna, Administrator and Rising Stars participant at Pret A Manger, UK, originally from Ukraine: "The work experience gives you some kind of boost, for yourself and refreshing your skills."

About the Tent Partnership for Refugees

With more and more refugees displaced around the world, businesses have a critical role to play in helping them integrate economically in their new communities. Tent was launched in 2016 by Hamdi Ulukaya, the CEO and founder of Chobani - a multibillion-dollar food company in the U.S. - to mobilize the world's largest employers to fill this gap. Today, Tent is a network of over 500 major companies committed to getting more refugees into jobs across a dozen countries in the Americas and Europe. Find out more at www.tent.org.

Media Contact: gabi@tent.org, julien@tent.org

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