Gene Editing Market worth $ 8.49 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Gene Editing Market is projected to reach USD 8.49 billion by 2031 from USD 5.23 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 631 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 453 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Gene Editing Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Gene Editing Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 5.23 billion

USD 5.23 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 8.49 billion

USD 8.49 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 10.1%

Gene Editing Market Trends & Insights:

North America accounted for the largest share of the gene editing market in 2025, estimated at 45.9%.

In 2025, the gene editing products segment accounted for 70.0% of the global gene editing market.

By product, the reagents & consumables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

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The market is driven by technological advancements in CRISPR-based gene editing, increasing investments in genetic research, and the growing adoption of precision medicine. Growing applications of gene editing in drug discovery and development, rising demand for genetically engineered cell lines, and expanding research on genetic disorders further support market growth. Additionally, advances in base editing, prime editing, and high-throughput screening technologies are expected to improve editing precision, expand research applications, and support adoption of gene-editing products and services across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic research institutions.

The reagents & consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the global gene editing products market, by product, in 2025.

Based on product, the gene editing products market is segmented into reagents & consumables and software & systems. The reagents & consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025, at 74.0%, driven by recurring demand for gene editing kits, screening libraries, guide RNAs, nucleases, and other consumables required for genetic modification. Growing applications in drug discovery, cell line engineering, and functional genomics, along with rising demand for efficient genome-editing workflows, support the segment's leading position.

The library construction & screening segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing service type segment in the gene editing services market.

The global gene editing services market is segmented by service type into cell line development & characterization, gRNA synthesis & vector construction, library construction & screening, and other services. During the forecast period, the library construction & screening segment is expected to grow strongly, driven by increasing adoption of high-throughput CRISPR screening, expanding functional genomics research, and rising demand for drug target identification. The growing outsourcing of complex screening projects, advances in pooled and arrayed screening technologies, and rising pharmaceutical research activity are expected to accelerate adoption of these services.

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North America accounted for the largest regional share of the global gene editing market in 2025.

The gene editing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the gene editing market, driven by strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology activity, advanced research infrastructure, and widespread adoption of CRISPR-based technologies. The region benefits from substantial investment in genetic research, precision medicine, and drug discovery, along with leading gene editing product manufacturers and specialized service providers. Increasing applications of gene editing in cell line engineering, functional genomics, and therapeutic development, supported by collaborations between research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology organizations, further strengthen the region's market position.

Key Players

Leading players in the Gene Editing companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Revvity, Inc. (US), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Tecan Life Sciences (Switzerland), Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Precision BioSciences, Inc. (US), Cellectis S.A. (France), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), AMSBIO (UK), Creative Biogene (US), Synthego Corporation (US), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (US), Bioneer Corporation (South Korea), REPROCELL Incorporated (Japan), and Alstem Cell Advancements (US).

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Gene Editing Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

The gene editing market continues to attract investment in CRISPR technologies, precision genome editing, cell engineering, and genetic medicine development. In September 2025, YolTech Therapeutics raised about USD 45 million in Series B financing, led by the AstraZeneca-CICC healthcare investment fund, to advance its in vivo genome-editing programs and expand global operations. In January 2026, Aurora Therapeutics raised USD 16 million in seed financing from Menlo Ventures to develop personalized gene editing therapies for rare genetic disorders. These investments reflect growing interest in advanced genome editing platforms, targeted genetic modifications, and the expanding applications of gene editing technologies in therapeutic development and biomedical research.

Revenue Shift Context

The gene editing market is gradually shifting toward integrated genome engineering solutions that combine reagents & consumables, software & systems, and specialized research services. Traditional revenue streams from CRISPR reagents, guide RNAs, nucleases, gene editing kits, and screening libraries remain important; however, demand is increasingly supported by cell line engineering, high-throughput screening, and precision genome editing applications. Increasing investments in functional genomics, drug discovery, and therapeutic development are expanding opportunities for customized gene editing products and services.

This transition is also evident in strategic collaborations between biotechnology companies and gene editing technology providers. In January 2025, Synthego announced a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca to commercialize its CRISPR gene editing enzyme eSpOT-ON for research applications. In June 2025, Taconic Biosciences entered into a licensing agreement with Helmholtz Munich to expand its CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing services for genetically modified animal models. Such developments indicate increasing demand for advanced gene editing reagents, customized genome engineering services, and integrated research solutions. As pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies expand their genetic research activities, demand is expected to increase across gene editing products, screening technologies, and specialized cell engineering services.

Mergers & Acquisitions

M&A activity in the gene editing ecosystem during 2025-2026 has been driven by companies seeking to expand precision genome editing capabilities, acquire advanced genetic medicine platforms, strengthen research product portfolios, and broaden specialized service offerings. Buyers are increasingly prioritizing technologies that enable targeted genome modification, improved editing precision, and applications in therapeutic development. Strategic acquisitions are also supporting portfolio diversification and the integration of gene editing technologies with drug discovery and cell engineering capabilities.

GENE EDITING MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-AUGUST 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description April 2025 Acquisition Eurofins Genomics (Luxembourg) LGC Group's Sanger sequencing business (UK) Eurofins Genomics acquired LGC's Sanger sequencing operations to expand its genomic services portfolio, including sequencing and array genotyping capabilities. July 2025 Acquisition Eli Lilly and Company (US) Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (US) Eli Lilly completed the acquisition of Verve Therapeutics to strengthen its genetic medicines pipeline, including in vivo base editing programs targeting cardiovascular diseases. July 2025 Asset acquisition Perceptive Advisors (US) Synthego Corporation (US) Funds managed by Perceptive Advisors acquired all of Synthego's assets substantially, supporting the continued operation and development of its CRISPR products and services business.

Company Revenue Share Details

The gene editing market is characterized by the presence of established life science and biotechnology companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, GenScript, and Revvity, collectively estimated to account for approximately 31% of the global gene editing products market in 2025, based on the current study estimates. Thermo Fisher Scientific holds a leading position, supported by its extensive portfolio of CRISPR reagents, gene editing kits, molecular biology products, and established research technologies. These companies benefit from broad product offerings spanning guide RNAs, nucleases, screening libraries, and genome engineering solutions, alongside established relationships with pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, and research institutions.

Competition is increasingly shifting beyond conventional gene editing reagents toward precision editing technologies, automated screening platforms, and integrated genome engineering services. Thermo Fisher Scientific continues to leverage its GeneArt genome editing solutions, while Merck KGaA maintains a strong position through its CRISPR reagents, synthetic guide RNAs, and molecular biology portfolio. Agilent Technologies supports CRISPR research through its SureGuide synthetic guide RNA solutions, while GenScript provides genome editing reagents and customized cell engineering services. Revvity, through its Horizon Discovery and Dharmacon offerings, competes in CRISPR screening, gene silencing, and cell line engineering. Continued investment in base editing, functional genomics, automation, and specialized research services is expected to shape competitive positioning and revenue opportunities across the gene editing market.

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