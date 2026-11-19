AI Standards has announced a governance platform that enforces policy on AI systems at runtime and anchors cryptographic proof of each governed decision to the XRP Ledger, as scrutiny of AI decision-making grows.

Lanett, Alabama--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - AI Standards has announced its AI governance platform, designed to enforce policy on AI systems while they run and produce independently verifiable records of how these systems behave. The platform screens AI agent actions before execution, monitors behavior in real time, and anchors tamper-evident proof of each governed decision to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). This gives organizations evidence they can present to auditors, regulators, and boards.

The announcement comes as AI deployment moves faster than the evidence behind it. In McKinsey's State of AI 2026 survey, published in August 2026, nearly nine in ten respondents reported regular use of AI in at least one business function, and 44% said AI is now scaling across their enterprise, up from 38% a year earlier. Regulation is also raising the bar for records. Article 12 of the EU AI Act requires high-risk AI systems to be technically capable of automatically logging events throughout their lifetime. AI Standards says traditional governance tools store after-the-fact attestations, which can document intent more readily than behavior.

AI Standards describes this shift as the emergence of an "AI proof economy," in which every AI decision is expected to carry a verifiable record showing it was governed, auditable, and compliant. The company encourages enterprises to assess whether their existing infrastructure provides AI-specific approvals, auditability, and monitoring before assuming it does, and to weigh the additional tools and integration work required to close any gaps.

"Most enterprises already have logging and compliance systems, and the question we hear is whether another governance platform is necessary," said Fran Horvath, Chief Vision Officer of AI Standards. "Our view is that it depends on what those systems can prove. If they cannot show, independently and in real time, what an AI system actually did, that is the gap organizations need to assess."

The platform operates as a closed loop in which each AI decision passes through five stages: detecting AI systems and agents, classifying risk and mapping regulatory obligations, enforcing policy through pre-execution screening and real-time monitoring, proving compliance with zero-knowledge proofs and formal verification, and anchoring the record on the XRPL. Governance proofs, agent credentials, and compliance attestations are recorded in tamper-evident form, and the company says the platform uses post-quantum signatures aligned with NIST standards.

About AI Standards

AI Standards is an AI governance infrastructure company founded in 2026 and based at 311 13th Ave South, Lanett, Alabama. It was co-founded by Chief Executive Officer Joe Quenneville, Chief Vision Officer Fran Horvath, and Chief Technology Officer and Chief Scientist Anwesh Rath. The company holds more than 100 patent-pending applications filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Details on how AI Standards approaches AI auditing, monitoring, and proof are available at https://www.aistandards.inc/xrpl.

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