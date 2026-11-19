Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

CA40443L1040 Hytn Innovations Inc. 19.11.2026 CA40443L2030 Hytn Innovations Inc. 20.11.2026 Tausch 1:1

US00912N4034 Air Industries Group 19.11.2026 US00912N5023 Air Industries Group 20.11.2026 Tausch 5:1

CA2176371078 CopperCorp Resources Inc. 19.11.2026 CA2176372068 CopperCorp Resources Inc. 20.11.2026 Tausch 5:1





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