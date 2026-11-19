TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Director Dealing
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19
Date: 19 November 2026
Company: TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
Subject:Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons
19 November 2026
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|John de Garis
|b)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Senior Independent Director and PDMR of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
|c)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary sharesGG00B90J5Z95
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated informationAggregated volumePrice
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|19 November 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|g)
|Currency
|GBP - British Pound
Following these acquisitions, Mr de Garis's total holding will be 50,000 shares in the Company.
Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
+44 (0)1481 745001
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