Vince Sadusky to retire as Chief Executive Officer and from the Board of Directors on January 1, 2027

Thomas Warsop appointed as successor

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE:BRSL) ("Brightstar" or the "Company") today announced that Vince Sadusky, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and a member of the Brightstar Board of Directors, has elected to retire as CEO and from the Board of Directors on January 1, 2027. Thomas Warsop, who was most recently Chief Executive Officer of ACI Worldwide Inc., has been appointed to succeed Vince Sadusky as CEO and will become a member of the Brightstar Board of Directors, in each case effective as of January 1, 2027.

"Our decision to appoint Thomas Warsop as Brightstar's new CEO reflects the outcome of a thorough succession process undertaken by our Board," said Marco Sala, Executive Chair of Brightstar."Tom has a demonstrated track record of creating value for stakeholders across numerous industries and competitive environments, including payments ecosystems, insurance, risk management, fintech, and technology. Importantly, Tom has extensive experience managing global teams with international operations and engaging with a global customer base."

"I am excited to join the lottery industry's leader and build on the great foundation created by Brightstar's talented global team," said Thomas Warsop. "I look forward to working with stakeholders across our value chain to serve Brightstar's lottery customers around the world. I believe Brightstar is uniquely positioned to continue its transformation and deliver even greater value to customers and shareholders. I am energized by the opportunity here."

"On behalf of the Brightstar Board and all our employees across the globe, I would like to thank Vince for his significant contributions to Brightstar's success during his tenure as CEO," said Marco Sala. "Vince has had a role guiding this company and its predecessors since 2010 when he joined the IGT Board. After becoming CEO of Brightstar in 2022, he initiated a program to transform and evolve the Company. Most notably, Vince led the separation of our gaming and digital business which culminated in its sale to Apollo and during his tenure as CEO we returned more than $1.8 billion in capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. He also oversaw the design and implementation of new technologies and was a champion for innovation, organizational and AI-related initiatives. I am confident that his contribution will continue to deliver benefits to the company and its shareholders for years to come."

"I would like to thank the Board for their support of our strategies and initiatives. I also want to extend my deepest gratitude to the Brightstar team who provided their support, energy and dedication during my tenure as CEO. Working with them has been an incredibly rewarding experience for me personally," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of Brightstar."We have made great progress on Brightstar's strategy over the last five years and have assembled talented and motivated group that can continue to drive Brightstar's global leadership in the lottery industry."

About Thomas Warsop

Warsop served as CEO of ACI Worldwide Inc. from November 2022 to November 2026, and as a member of the ACI board of directors from June 2015 to November 2026. He has led various portfolio companies for several leading private equity firms, including One Call Care Management, York Risk Services Group, and The Warranty Group. He served as Group President at Fiserv, Inc., a provider of technology solutions to the financial industry, from 2007 to 2012. He served in various capacities at Electronic Data Systems for 17 years, including as President of its Business Process Outsourcing unit in Asia Pacific, Vice President in the United Kingdom, and Vice President of Global Financial Services. He also serves as a member of the board of directors of Altus Group Limited (TSX:AIF).

About Brightstar Lottery PLC

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) is a global leader in lottery focused on innovation and forward-thinking strategies, building on our renowned expertise in delivering secure technology and producing reliable, comprehensive solutions for our customers. As a premier pure play global lottery company, our best-in-class lottery operations, retail and digital solutions, and award-winning lottery games enable our customers to achieve their goals, entertain players and distribute meaningful benefits to communities. Brightstar has a well-established local presence and is a trusted partner to governments and regulators around the world, creating value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. Brightstar serves nearly 90 lottery customers and their players on six continents. It is the primary technology provider to 26 of the 46 lottery jurisdictions in the U.S. and eight of the world's 10 largest lotteries with central systems. Brightstar has approximately 6,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.brightstarlottery.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected timing and effectiveness of the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Board transition; Mr. Warsop's expected appointment as CEO and director and his transition from his current role; and the Company's strategy, transformation, growth opportunities, customer relationships and future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "may," "will," "continue," "positioned," "look forward," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: risks related to the timing and execution of the leadership transition, including Mr. Warsop's transition from his current employer; the successful onboarding of the incoming CEO; the retention of key employees and continuity of customer, regulator and other stakeholder relationships during the transition; the Company's ability to execute its strategy and transformation initiatives; changes in economic, competitive, regulatory, and political conditions; risks related to contract awards, renewals, and execution; reliance on regulatory approvals and timing; and the risk factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form?20-F and other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact

Mike DeAngelis, Corporate Communications, +1 (401) 392-1000,

[email protected]

Matteo Selva, Italian media inquiries, +39 366 6803635

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

SOURCE Brightstar Lottery PLC