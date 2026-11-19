CEO Leandro Iglesias outlines three drivers for 2027: the proposed Ultranet acquisition, the Q1 2027 commercial launch of IQSTEL Digital's microdrama service, and a step-up in profitability and cash generation across the platform.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Letter to Shareholders

November 19, 2026

Dear Shareholders,

I believe 2027 will be the most important year in IQSTEL's history. Much of what we built in 2026 was designed to set up what comes next: a larger and more profitable telecom platform, a new stream of recurring digital revenue, and a clear path toward consolidated positive cash flow.

Our accomplishments in 2026 have built strong momentum as we head into 2027. Through the first nine months of 2026, we generated $313.0 million in consolidated revenue, up 34.5% from the same period in 2025. We completed the first financing tranche intended to support our proposed acquisition of Ultranet. And on November 10, our first mobile operator partner approved the start of integration for IQSTEL Digital's microdrama service, which we are targeting for commercial launch in the first quarter of 2027.

Each of these milestones points to the same objective: use the scale and commercial reach of our telecom business to deliver stronger margins, cash generation and recurring revenue. Here is how we intend to do that in 2027.

Our 2027 growth plan at a glance

Growth driver What we are working to deliver in 2027 Telecom platform Grow from the scale we built in 2026, including two consecutive

quarters above $100 million in revenue and relationships with more

than 600 operators in 24 countries Ultranet acquisition Close the proposed 51% acquisition of a profitable West African

operator and begin integration, with a combined annualized revenue

run rate expected above $500 million IQSTEL Digital Launch commercially with our first operator in Q1 2027 and work

toward 300,000 active paid monthly microdrama subscriptions

across the program Profitability Move our Operating Adjusted EBITDA run rate toward approximately

$9 million and advance our goal of consolidated positive cash flow

These are management objectives and expectations, not guidance or completed results. Each depends on execution, closing conditions and market demand, as described below.

Telecom: the platform we are building on

Our telecom business is the engine behind every part of our 2027 plan. It provides the operator relationships, technical connections and operating base that make our next stage of growth possible. The nine-month results show the scale we carry into the new year:

Nine months ended September 30, 2026 Result Consolidated revenue $313.0 million, up 34.5% year over year Consolidated gross profit $7.81 million, up 19.3% Telecom segment revenue $277.6 million Telecom segment operating income $1.31 million Stockholders' equity at September 30 $17.67 million

Third-quarter consolidated revenue was $106.0 million, our second consecutive quarter above $100 million. We are working toward our $430 million revenue objective for 2026, which will require a strong fourth quarter, and we intend to build on that base in 2027.

Just as important as the revenue is what we can now distribute through this platform. The interconnections, integrations and billing relationships we have developed with more than 600 telecommunications operators in 24 countries give us established channels to introduce higher-margin services without building distribution from scratch. In 2027, our focus is to put those channels to work.

Ultranet: a step-change in scale and cash generation

Our proposed acquisition of a 51% controlling interest in Ultranet Telecom Group is designed to add both scale and profitability to our platform in 2027. Ultranet is a profitable telecom operator in West Africa. On a 100% basis, its audited 2025 results were:

Ultranet audited 2025 results 100% basis Revenue $130.9 million EBITDA $5.0 million Net income $4.6 million Operating cash flow $5.5 million

These are Ultranet's historical results, not results currently attributable to IQSTEL. We have signed a binding memorandum of understanding and completed the first financing tranche intended to support the acquisition. The senior secured notes are not convertible at the lenders' election; the financing also includes pre-funded warrants for $420,000, as disclosed in our Form 10-Q. We are working toward a definitive acquisition agreement and are targeting closing in the first quarter of 2027, subject to the required terms and conditions.

Ultranet is central to our profitability roadmap. The table below shows how we expect our Operating Adjusted EBITDA run rate to build as each stage of our plan is delivered:

Operating Adjusted EBITDA run rate Management estimate or objective Current Telecom and Digital Services businesses More than $2.7 million Following organic growth $4 million Following the proposed Ultranet acquisition Approximately $9 million Longer-term Digital Services development $15 million

If completed, we expect the acquisition could lift our combined annualized revenue run rate above $500 million and make a meaningful contribution to our goal of consolidated positive cash flow. These are management expectations, not completed results or guidance. Operating Adjusted EBITDA excludes holding-company costs and is not consolidated Adjusted EBITDA.

IQSTEL Digital: 2027 is our launch year

IQSTEL Digital is how we intend to turn the reach of our operator network into recurring, higher-margin revenue. The networks of our telecom customers collectively serve approximately 2.3 billion end users. Those users are not IQSTEL subscribers, but their scale shows the opportunity in front of us. Our first digital product is a mobile microdrama service developed through our partnership with IDILIO TV, and we have moved quickly from announcement to integration:

Date Digital Services milestone August 27, 2026 IDILIO TV partnership announced October 8, 2026 Outreach launched to seven operators serving about 93 million

subscribers November 10, 2026 First operator approved the start of platform integration Q1 2027 target Commercial launch with first operator 2027 objective 300,000 active paid monthly subscriptions across the program

The first operator's network serves approximately 14 million subscribers. Under our planning assumptions, it could support up to 105,000 active paid monthly microdrama subscriptions. Reaching our 2027 objective of 300,000 active paid monthly subscriptions will depend on adding operators from our initial outreach group and beyond, as well as on integration, operator execution and customer demand.

At 300,000 subscriptions, our illustrative model indicates $1.8 million to $3.6 million in annualized profit contribution. Our plan is to launch, measure results with our first operator, and use what we learn as the template for expanding across our operator relationships. Over the longer term, we see Digital Services as the primary driver of our path toward a $15 million Operating Adjusted EBITDA run rate.

Our priorities for 2027

Our team is focused on five priorities:

Finish 2026 strongly. Close the year with a strong fourth quarter as we work toward our $430 million revenue objective.

Close and integrate Ultranet. Complete the definitive agreement and closing on acceptable terms, then integrate Ultranet's profitable operations into our platform.

Launch and scale IQSTEL Digital. Go live with our first operator in Q1 2027, add operators through the year, and work toward 300,000 active paid monthly subscriptions.

Turn scale into margins and cash flow. Raise our Operating Adjusted EBITDA run rate and advance our goal of consolidated positive cash flow.

Keep shareholders informed. Report our progress against these objectives clearly and consistently, and expand our engagement with the investment community throughout the year.

As part of that engagement, I invite you to review Edison Investment Research's latest note on IQSTEL, "Another steady step forward in Q326," published on November 18, 2026 following our third-quarter results. Edison highlights our sustained organic growth, the continued operating profitability of our Telecom business and our balance sheet, and notes that the IQSTEL Digital launch remains on track for the first quarter of 2027. After adjusting its 2026 estimates for the Ultranet closing now expected in the first quarter of 2027, Edison left its 2027 and 2028 forecasts and its $6 per share valuation assessment unchanged. The full note and Edison's September 2026 initiation report are available on our Investor Relations website at https://ir.iqstel.com/analyst-coverage. IQSTEL is a research client of Edison and paid for the research; Edison's forecasts and valuation are its own and should not be read as Company guidance.

We have built a business with substantial scale. 2027 is about converting that scale into higher margins, recurring digital revenue, cash generation and lasting value for our shareholders. I am confident in our direction and in the team executing this plan.

Thank you for your continued confidence in IQSTEL and in the people working to deliver this next phase of our growth.

Sincerely,

Leandro Iglesias

President and Chief Executive Officer

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST)

About IQSTEL Inc.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a global telecommunications and technology company operating through two core business divisions: Telecom and Digital Services. The Telecom Division is the foundation of IQSTEL's global platform, operating across 20 countries with more than 600 telecommunications carrier interconnections and delivering international voice, SMS, messaging, and connectivity solutions to some of the world's largest telecom operators and enterprise customers. Through these customer relationships, IQSTEL's platform has the potential to reach approximately 2.3 billion end users worldwide. Building on this global infrastructure and commercial reach, the Digital Services Division is focused on higher-margin technology solutions across Content Services, Artificial Intelligence, Intelligent Communications, Cybersecurity, Fintech, and Enterprise Automation. Built through nearly two decades of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, IQSTEL is leveraging the scale and reach of its Telecom business to accelerate the growth of Digital Services and drive its next phase of revenue and adjusted EBITDA expansion.

For more information:

Corporate website: www.iqstel.com

Investor Relations Portal: www.ir.iqstel.com

IQSTEL Telecom website: www.iqsteltelecom.com

IQSTEL Digital Services website: www.iqsteldigital.com

Official Investor Landing Page: www.landingpage.iqstel.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding preliminary third-quarter and nine-month revenue; the Company's $430 million 2026 revenue objective and the fourth-quarter revenue required to achieve it; its longer-term objective of $700 million in annual revenue; the illustrative combined annualized revenue of IQSTEL and Ultranet; the timing, closing and financial contribution of the proposed Ultranet acquisition; the Company's expected consolidated cash-flow position; its ability to service the notes; its microdrama distribution plans with IDILIO TV; and third-party market estimates and projections, including those of Omdia and the GSMA. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: final third-quarter revenue differing from preliminary figures; failure to achieve the fourth-quarter revenue required to reach the $430 million objective; changes in customer demand, transaction volumes, competition and market conditions; failure to execute definitive agreements for the Ultranet transaction or to satisfy closing conditions; regulatory, compliance or due diligence outcomes; the accuracy of Ultranet's historical financial information; integration risks; political, economic, currency and regulatory conditions in Ultranet's African markets; historical seasonal patterns not recurring; the Company's ability to generate cash flow to service the notes; the secured nature of the notes and related covenants; dilution from the pre-funded warrants; failure to execute operator distribution agreements or achieve subscriber targets for microdrama services; the accuracy of third-party market data and projections, which the Company has not independently verified; the illustrative combined revenue figure not being indicative of actual combined results, which depend on the Company achieving its 2026 objective and the Ultranet transaction closing; and the other risks described in the Company's SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Forms 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

SOURCE iQSTEL