Nexuslive Limited announces the launch of its live sports streaming integration service for digital platforms, introducing an integrated solution that connects live sports broadcasts with real-time sports data across more than 60 sports.

Kowloon, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Nexuslive Limited, a sports data and live-streaming company based in Kowloon, Hong Kong, announces the launch of its live sports streaming integration service, designed to help digital platforms incorporate live sports broadcasts into their existing products and systems. The service connects broadcast signal acquisition, video delivery and player integration, combining live video capabilities with real-time sports information.

Nexuslive Limited Announces Launch of Live Sports Streaming Integration Service for Digital Platforms

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/324602_048c2c0f1484d8ee_002full.jpg

According to the company, the integration supports more than 60 sports and over 40,000 events each month, with a reported streaming delay of 2 to 4 seconds between live action and the viewer's screen. The service is intended for sports platforms, media and streaming companies, sports technology businesses, event organizers and brands seeking to incorporate live sports coverage into their digital environments.

The announcement represents an expansion of Nexuslive's technology offering, bringing its live-streaming integration capabilities together with its sports data solutions through a service designed for businesses developing digital sports experiences.

Introducing an Integrated Sports Streaming Solution

The newly announced service addresses the technical requirements involved in bringing live sports broadcasts to digital platforms. Integrating streaming technology into an existing product can involve several stages, including signal acquisition, video processing, distribution and player implementation.

Nexuslive's integration service is structured to support these stages through a coordinated technical process. Businesses can access the company's streaming infrastructure and select an implementation approach based on their platform requirements.

The service supports integration through Nexuslive's web player, as well as software development kits (SDKs) for iOS and Android. SDKs are prebuilt development tools that allow businesses to incorporate video functionality into their mobile applications. Platforms can also ingest the available streams into their own video players.

This flexibility allows businesses to select an integration method that corresponds with their existing technology infrastructure and development requirements.

Four-Step Integration and Deployment Process

Nexuslive has structured the integration process around four stages intended to help businesses evaluate and implement streaming functionality.

The first stage involves providing clients with sandbox credentials, technical documentation and access to a dedicated integration engineer. Sandbox credentials allow developers to test an integration in a controlled environment before making it available to users.

During the second stage, clients connect trial feeds to assess streaming quality, latency and failover performance within their own systems. This testing process allows technical teams to evaluate how the service performs before proceeding with deployment.

The third stage involves implementing the streaming technology. Businesses can integrate the Nexuslive web player or mobile SDKs, or connect the streams to their own video players.

The final stage is deployment, supported by a service level agreement and real-time usage analytics. These resources are intended to provide technical oversight and performance information as the integration becomes operational.

Streaming Infrastructure and Delivery Capabilities

According to Nexuslive, its streaming infrastructure supports HLS, MPEG-DASH, WebRTC and SRT video protocols. The service also incorporates adaptive bitrate technology, which adjusts video quality according to a viewer's available internet connection.

Content distribution is supported through multiple content delivery networks (CDNs). These networks use geographically distributed servers to deliver video content to viewers in different locations. Nexuslive reports 99.9 percent uptime and automatic failover capabilities designed to maintain service continuity when technical disruptions occur.

The company also states that its streaming infrastructure incorporates digital rights management (DRM), geographic restrictions and tokenized links. These technologies are used to manage content access, apply regional viewing restrictions and control the distribution of streaming links.

Technical monitoring is conducted around the clock through the company's network operations center, according to Nexuslive.

Combining Live Video With Real-Time Sports Data

Alongside the streaming integration announcement, Nexuslive is bringing attention to the role of real-time sports information in digital platform development.

The company's sports data solutions provide access to live scores, player statistics, team analytics and event updates. According to its website, businesses can also request custom data feeds designed around their platform requirements.

Coverage includes football, basketball, tennis, cricket and esports, as well as international tournaments, regional leagues, playoffs and championship events.

The combination of streaming and sports data provides digital businesses with technical components for delivering live video alongside event information. Platforms can use these capabilities to develop services that present sports broadcasts and related information within a connected digital environment.

Supporting Digital Platform Integration

The launch of the streaming integration service is directed toward organizations that need to incorporate sports coverage into existing digital products. These include sports platforms, media and streaming companies, sports technology businesses, event organizers and brands.

Nexuslive provides technical documentation, testing resources and integration support as part of its deployment process. This approach is intended to help businesses evaluate compatibility, configure their preferred streaming implementation and monitor performance after launch.

As digital sports consumption continues to develop, businesses face technical requirements involving video delivery, platform compatibility and access to timely event information. Nexuslive's announcement introduces an integration offering that brings these requirements together through its streaming and sports data infrastructure.

About Nexuslive Limited

Nexuslive Limited is a sports data and live-streaming company based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. The company provides real-time sports data and live-streaming solutions to digital platforms and businesses across various industries, with a focus on accuracy, speed and reliability. Its services include live scores, player statistics, team analytics, event updates and live sports broadcasts. Its office is located at 14 Science Museum Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong.

More information is available at NexusLive.io. For inquiries, contact info@nexuslive.io or call +852 2632 9288.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324602