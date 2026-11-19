SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / MangoApps , The AI Platform for the Frontline Workforce, today announced that it has been named a Challenger in the inaugural 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Frontline Worker Communications Applications.

MangoApps credits this recognition to its vision of connecting communication, daily work, learning and compliance in one app for every frontline employee.

"A frontline employee doesn't need another place to read an announcement. They need the announcement, the shift it applies to, the training it requires and the task it creates, all in the app they already open," said Anup Kejriwal, CEO and Founder of MangoApps. "We believe this recognition reflects what our customers have built with us: one platform where communication turns into completed work. We're grateful to them and to our team."

Ranked First or Second in All Four Critical Capabilities Use Cases

In the companion 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Frontline Worker Communications Applications report, MangoApps had the highest score in the Building Frontline Workforce Readiness and Creating a Unified Frontline Employee Experience use cases. It ranked second in the Reaching and Aligning the Frontline Workforce and Unifying Frontline Operational Execution use cases.MangoApps received the following use case scores:

Reaching and Aligning the Frontline Workforce: 4.37 / 5

Creating a Unified Frontline Employee Experience: 4.41 / 5

Unifying Frontline Operational Execution: 4.24 / 5

Building Frontline Workforce Readiness: 4.54 / 5

In the same report, MangoApps also received the highest ratings of any vendor evaluated in three critical capabilities: Operational Assurance & Compliance, Learning & Readiness, and Engagement & Communities.

From the Message to the Work It Asks For

MangoApps brings communication, daily operations and the full employee lifecycle onto one platform , so frontline employees can stay informed and get their work done in a single app. Key capabilities include:

Reach every employee: announcements, alerts, chat, newsletters and surveys arrive on the device they use, with automatic AI translation and delivery by push, SMS, email or voice.

announcements, alerts, chat, newsletters and surveys arrive on the device they use, with automatic AI translation and delivery by push, SMS, email or voice. Run daily work: scheduling, timekeeping, leave, tasks and inspections run in the same app employees use every day.

scheduling, timekeeping, leave, tasks and inspections run in the same app employees use every day. Support the employee lifecycle: onboarding, training, performance reviews, recognition and employee self-service run on the same platform, so HR processes reach the frontline as easily as the desk.

onboarding, training, performance reviews, recognition and employee self-service run on the same platform, so HR processes reach the frontline as easily as the desk. Put AI agents to work: specialized agents across scheduling, HR, training and operations answer questions and take action, from covering an open shift to submitting a leave request. They act within each user's permissions, and each agent earns more autonomy as it proves itself.

The company is now included in two Gartner Magic Quadrants. In September, MangoApps was named a Visionary for the fourth consecutive year in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions.

Its global customer base spans industries such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing and logistics. Organizations including AutoZone, PetSmart, TeamHealth and YMCA of the USA rely on MangoApps to connect their frontline workforce, run daily operations and keep every employee informed.

To learn more, visit www.mangoapps.com .

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Frontline Worker Communications Applications, By Alexandra Earl, Catherine Donnelly, Mike Gotta, 16 November 2026.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Frontline Worker Communications Applications, By Catherine Donnelly, Alexandra Earl, Mike Gotta, 17 November 2026.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About MangoApps

MangoApps is The AI Platform for the Frontline Workforce. Built for enterprises with large frontline and distributed workforces, MangoApps brings together Employee Experience, Frontline Operations, and People Operations on a single platform under one identity, one data model, and one AI foundation. Trusted by more than 2 million users at leading organizations around the world, MangoApps keeps business-critical work moving every day. Learn more at www.mangoapps.com.

Contact

Andy Tolton

VP, Marketing

andyt@mangoapps.com

SOURCE: MangoApps

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