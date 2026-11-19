Times Square Alliance and presenting sponsor David's Bridal invite couples to share their love stories for a chance to win one of two Wedding Experiences, Including a Grand Prize Honeymoon

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), North America's largest bridal and occasion retailer, and Pearl , its AI-powered wedding planning and marketplace platform a along with the Times Square Alliance today announced the return of its larger-than-life Valentine's Day celebration. Following the success of previous annual events on February 14th" the Times Square Alliance and David's are raising the stakes for 2027 with the launch of the Love in Times Square Wedding Contest, inviting couples to share their unique love stories for the chance to win. Two winning couples will say "I do" in the heart of New York City on Feb. 14, 2027, as part of the Alliance's annual Valentine's Day celebration. Both winning couples will receive wedding-day attire from David's Bridal and its exclusive suit and tuxedo rental partner, Generation Tux. The grand prize also includes a New York City hotel stay for the wedding weekend and a honeymoon. This year's contest has a simple invitation for couples everywhere: Your love deserves the spotlight.

The Times Square Alliance has been hosting Love in Times Square for over a decade and last year David's helped transform the Crossroads of the World into the ultimate celebration of love, bringing together couples, New Yorkers, and visitors for a day filled with unforgettable romantic moments. From surprise proposals beneath Times Square's iconic billboards and weddings officiated by David's Bridal CEO Kelly Cook to a mass vow renewal ceremony on the legendary Red Steps and the immersive "One Way Ticket to Love" subway car installation, the celebration brought David's signature wedding magic to one of the world's most recognizable destinations.

"Every Valentine's Day, Times Square becomes part of someone's love story," said Tom Harris, President of Times Square Alliance. "From the couples getting married on Duffy Square to those returning to renew their vows on the Red Steps, we're proud to give people a place to celebrate together in the heart of New York City and for them to enjoy all Times Square has to offer."

"Last Valentine's Day, we saw firsthand the electric, undeniable magic of celebrating love loudly, boldly, and beautifully in the middle of Times Square," said Lisa Horton, Chief Communications and Creative Officer of David's Bridal. "This year, we're thrilled to partner once again with Times Square Alliance and Generation Tux to give two lucky couples the ultimate wedding experience. We want to hear the beautiful, funny, unexpected, and heartwarming stories that make every relationship unique, because we believe every couple deserves a wedding day that is just as iconic as their love."

The contest runs from November 18 through December 15, 2026, and couples are invited to enter by creating and posting a video on social media sharing their love story and explaining why they want to get married in Times Square. To be considered, participants must tag David's Bridal (@DavidsBridal) and Times Square Alliance (@TimesSquareNYC) and include a link of their video with their submission.

Couples are encouraged to submit their love stories by December 15, 2026 and must complete both steps to enter:

Post a video on social media sharing your love story and why you want to get married in Times Square. Tag David's Bridal and Times Square Alliance, and include loveintimessquare in your post. Complete the online application and include a link to your video. To apply and review the official rules, eligibility requirements and prize details, visit the official Love in Times Square landing page .

For details about the broader Feb. 14 celebration and how to take part in the group vow renewal, visit the official Love in Times Square landing page. Couples planning their own celebrations can explore Pearl Planner, David's Bridal's wedding planning platform .

Click here for photos from last year's event. Credit: Rebecca Michelson for the Times Square Alliance.

Click here for video from last year's event. Credit: Jason Wang for the Times Square Alliance.

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ABOUT DAVID'S BRIDAL

With over 75 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments. From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner, Pearl Connect and Pearl Media Network-the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting couples with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration, and vendors to expanded retail categories and industry-leading content.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's , the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV, Snap Discover channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research, and plan their big day. Together, Pearl's media, planning, and marketplace capabilities create a connected flywheel: inspiring couples, helping them plan, connecting them with relevant wedding professionals, and creating new opportunities for brands and businesses to reach consumers throughout the journey.

With more than 180 stores across the US, Canada, and Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañeras, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

ABOUT TIMES SQUARE ALLIANCE

The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square - cultivating the creativity, energy and edge that have made the area an icon of entertainment, culture and urban life for over a century. Founded in 1992, the Alliance keeps the neighborhood clean and safe, promotes local businesses, manages area improvements and produces major annual events with partners including New Year's Eve, Solstice in Times Square and Taste of Times Square. As the custodians of Times Square, the Alliance works every day to improve the quality of life for the neighborhood residents and businesses while driving economic growth in New York City. TSQ.org

Times Square Alliance inquiries:

TJ Witham, Times Square Alliance

tjwitham@tsq.org

Shin-Jung Hong, Nicholas & Lence Communications

shinjung@nicholaslence.com

David's Bridal Media Inquiries: mediarequests@dbi.com

SOURCE: DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/two-couples-will-win-valentines-day-weddings-at-love-in-times-square-p-1254278