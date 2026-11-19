Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) ("Colibri" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ashley Nadon, MBA, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective November 19, 2026. Ms. Nadon succeeds Camilla Cormier, who is stepping down from her role as CFO to devote more time to her family. Ms. Cormier will continue to serve as a member of Colibri's Board of Directors.

Ms. Nadon is a Chartered Professional Accountant with extensive experience providing financial management, accounting and regulatory compliance services to publicly traded companies. She currently serves as CFO for several TSX Venture Exchange-listed junior resource exploration companies, with responsibilities including the preparation of financial statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), regulatory filings and corporate compliance.

Ms. Nadon holds a Master of Business Administration in Accounting from McMaster University's DeGroote School of Business and has been a member of CPA Ontario since 2018.

Ian McGavney, President and CEO of Colibri, commented:

"We are very pleased to welcome Ashley to the Colibri team. Her experience working with TSXV-listed resource companies and her familiarity with the financial reporting and regulatory requirements of junior exploration companies make her an excellent fit for Colibri.

"On behalf of the Board, I would also like to sincerely thank Camilla for her dedication, professionalism and contributions during her tenure as CFO. We appreciate her assistance in ensuring a smooth transition of responsibilities."

Ms. Cormier will assist with the transition of CFO responsibilities to ensure continuity in the Company's financial reporting and regulatory obligations.

About Colibri Resource Corporation

Colibri Resource Corporation is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CBI) and focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of prospective precious and base metal properties in Sonora, Mexico.

For more information about the Company's projects, please visit www.colibriresource.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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