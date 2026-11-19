Africa Tech Festival
Held during the 29th annual Africa Tech Festival, the continent's longest-running and most influential technology gathering, the awards span 12 categories covering telecommunications, connectivity, AI, cybersecurity, data centres, cloud computing, fintech, startups and enterprise digital transformation
CAPE TOWN, South Africa, November 19, 2026/APO Group/ -- The winners of the Africa Tech Festival (www.AfricaTechFestival.com) Awards 2026 were announced at a gala event in Cape Town last night, celebrating the individuals and organisations turning technological advances into practical solutions, tackling challenges and creating opportunities for growth across Africa.
Held during the 29th annual Africa Tech Festival, the continent's longest-running and most influential technology gathering, the awards span 12 categories covering telecommunications, connectivity, AI, cybersecurity, data centres, cloud computing, fintech, startups and enterprise digital transformation. They also celebrate exceptional leadership and initiatives demonstrating how technology can make a meaningful difference to businesses and communities.
A panel of industry experts from across Africa's technology, telecommunications, business and innovation sectors selected the winners.
Africa Tech Festival Awards 2026 winners
The 2026 judging panel comprised Norbert Prihoda, Deputy CEO and Board Director, Tunisie Telecom; Leo Skarlatos, CEO, AT Ghana; Deidre Marais, CISO, Western Cape Government; Kelly Bentley, Founder and CEO, The Rebel Element; Harry Hare, Chairman, CIO Africa by dx5; Faith Burn, Chief Technology and Operations Officer, Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa; Nirvani Dhevcharran, CTO, Platforms and Operations, TFC (The Foschini Group); Kutlwano Chaba, Chief Digital Officer, SALGA; Motunrayo Opayinka, Founder and CEO, Womenovate; Janade du Plessis, Managing Partner, Launch Africa; Miranda Perumal, Co-Founder and CEO, Scale; and Sandile Dube, Managing Director, South Africa, Equinix.
"The calibre of entries this year demonstrates the depth of Africa's technology ecosystem, from large multinationals to startups that are making a significant impact through their platforms and solutions. Congratulations to all of the winners - you are a reflection of Africa's immense digital potential," said David Monaghan, Vice President, Africa Tech Festival.
The awards form part of Africa Tech Festival 2026, taking place from 17 to 19 November at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, where industry leaders, policymakers, investors and entrepreneurs are exploring the opportunities and decisions shaping the continent's digital future.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Tech Festival.
Download Image (1): https://apo-opa.co/4zvPVyq (Africa Tech Festival 2026 awards winner Mauritius Telecom)
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About Africa Tech Festival:
Through six core pillars spanning connectivity, AI, cybersecurity, data centres, digital transformation and the startup ecosystem, Africa Tech Festival delivers a comprehensive view of the trends, challenges and opportunities defining Africa's digital landscape.
The festival combines high-level content with large-scale exhibition and networking, creating a space where strategy meets execution. Across three days, it convenes global technology leaders, decision-makers and innovators to share insight, build partnerships and drive real business outcomes.
Africa Tech Festival is part of Informa Festivals, a division of Informa.
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