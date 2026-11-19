Africa Tech Festival

Africa Tech Festival Awards 2026 shine spotlight on innovation driving Africa's digital future



19-Nov-2026 / 18:50 CET/CEST

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Held during the 29th annual Africa Tech Festival, the continent's longest-running and most influential technology gathering, the awards span 12 categories covering telecommunications, connectivity, AI, cybersecurity, data centres, cloud computing, fintech, startups and enterprise digital transformation CAPE TOWN, South Africa, November 19, 2026/APO Group/ -- The winners of the Africa Tech Festival ( www.AfricaTechFestival.com ) Awards 2026 were announced at a gala event in Cape Town last night, celebrating the individuals and organisations turning technological advances into practical solutions, tackling challenges and creating opportunities for growth across Africa. Held during the 29th annual Africa Tech Festival, the continent's longest-running and most influential technology gathering, the awards span 12 categories covering telecommunications, connectivity, AI, cybersecurity, data centres, cloud computing, fintech, startups and enterprise digital transformation. They also celebrate exceptional leadership and initiatives demonstrating how technology can make a meaningful difference to businesses and communities. A panel of industry experts from across Africa's technology, telecommunications, business and innovation sectors selected the winners. Africa Tech Festival Awards 2026 winners Connectivity Solution of the Year: Huawei and MTN

Telecom Innovation Award: Mauritius Telecom

Most Impactful AI Solution Award: Netcare Digital

AI Leader of the Year: Ahmed El Beheiry, Executive Vice President, Group Chief Technology and AI Officer, Cassava Technologies

Innovation Start-up of the Year: Signvrse

Cybersecurity Innovation Leader of the Year: Kerissa Varma, Chief Security Advisor, Middle East and Africa, Microsoft

Data Centre Innovation Award: Hormuud Telecom

Cloud Transformation Project of the Year: Acmetel

Enterprise Digital Transformation Leader of the Year: Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO, Cassava Technologies

Fintech Innovation Leader of the Year: Vodacom

Women in Tech Leadership Award: Edna Karijo, Associate Director, eMobilis Technology Training Institute

Innovation for Impact Award: fibertime The 2026 judging panel comprised Norbert Prihoda, Deputy CEO and Board Director, Tunisie Telecom; Leo Skarlatos, CEO, AT Ghana; Deidre Marais, CISO, Western Cape Government; Kelly Bentley, Founder and CEO, The Rebel Element; Harry Hare, Chairman, CIO Africa by dx5; Faith Burn, Chief Technology and Operations Officer, Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa; Nirvani Dhevcharran, CTO, Platforms and Operations, TFC (The Foschini Group); Kutlwano Chaba, Chief Digital Officer, SALGA; Motunrayo Opayinka, Founder and CEO, Womenovate; Janade du Plessis, Managing Partner, Launch Africa; Miranda Perumal, Co-Founder and CEO, Scale; and Sandile Dube, Managing Director, South Africa, Equinix. "The calibre of entries this year demonstrates the depth of Africa's technology ecosystem, from large multinationals to startups that are making a significant impact through their platforms and solutions. Congratulations to all of the winners - you are a reflection of Africa's immense digital potential," said David Monaghan, Vice President, Africa Tech Festival. The awards form part of Africa Tech Festival 2026, taking place from 17 to 19 November at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, where industry leaders, policymakers, investors and entrepreneurs are exploring the opportunities and decisions shaping the continent's digital future. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Tech Festival. Download Image (1): https://apo-opa.co/4zvPVyq (Africa Tech Festival 2026 awards winner Mauritius Telecom) Download Image (2): https://apo-opa.co/4klTrrv (Africa Tech Festival 2026 awards (1)) Download Image (3): https://apo-opa.co/3WDqfCB (Africa Tech Festival 2026 awards (2)) Additional links:

Awards photos - https://apo-opa.co/4zADuRX About Africa Tech Festival:

Africa Tech Festival is the continent's leading platform for shaping the future of the digital economy. Taking place annually in Cape Town, the festival brings together the full technology ecosystem, from telecoms and infrastructure providers to enterprise leaders, startups, investors and policymakers. Through six core pillars spanning connectivity, AI, cybersecurity, data centres, digital transformation and the startup ecosystem, Africa Tech Festival delivers a comprehensive view of the trends, challenges and opportunities defining Africa's digital landscape. The festival combines high-level content with large-scale exhibition and networking, creating a space where strategy meets execution. Across three days, it convenes global technology leaders, decision-makers and innovators to share insight, build partnerships and drive real business outcomes. Africa Tech Festival is part of Informa Festivals, a division of Informa.



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