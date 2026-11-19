Africa's Digital Progress Accelerates, but 64% Usage Gap Shows Next Challenge for Policymakers

GSMA Digital Africa Index 2026 finds seven more countries joining the continent's leading group for digital development and enabling policy

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Africa is making measurable progress on digital development and enabling policy, but turning widespread mobile broadband coverage into meaningful digital participation remains a critical challenge, according to the GSMA's flagship Digital Africa Index 2026, launched today at the GSMA Digital Africa Summit Cape Town.

Mobile broadband networks now cover 92% of Africa's population, yet only 28% use mobile internet on their own devices, leaving a 64% usage gap. The cost of internet-enabled devices limited digital skills, and a lack of relevant local content and services remain significant barriers. While the usage gap is a global challenge, it is largest in Africa, making accelerating adoption particularly urgent.

The Index, drawing on data from 54 countries, also points to encouraging policy momentum. Ten African countries now combine stronger digital development with more enabling policy and regulation, up from three in 2024. Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles and Tunisia have joined Kenya, Mauritius and South Africa in the Index's leading group.

Angela Wamola, Head of Africa, GSMA, said: "Africa has made real progress in expanding mobile broadband coverage. The challenge now is ensuring that more people can actually use it. With 64% of the population living within coverage but not using mobile internet, closing the usage gap requires us to tackle the barriers that continue to keep people offline.

"South Africa shows what targeted reform can achieve. Making smartphones more affordable, building digital skills and ensuring people have access to relevant, trusted digital services can help turn connectivity into meaningful economic and social participation."

Device affordability remains a key barrier. South Africa demonstrates how targeted policy reform can support adoption: after removing the 9% excise duty on smartphones priced below R2,500 in April 2025, monthly sales of entry-level smartphones increased by 80%, from around 250,000 in March 2025 to around 460,000 in February 2026. The GSMA is urging governments where duties or sales taxes still apply to entry-level smartphones to remove those charges.

The Index calls for coordinated action across five areas: affordable and reliable connectivity; public value from digital services; trust and accountability; inclusive digital service design; and secure, connected government systems.

Read full press release here.

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