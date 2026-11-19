The single-story design features open-concept living, flexible spaces and extensive personalization options.

PARRISH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Kolter Homes has expanded its selection of homes at Woodland Preserve with the introduction of the Nancy, a new floorplan in Parrish, Florida. Designed to bring together open-concept living, functional spaces and opportunities for personalization, the Nancy offers 2,363 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a three-car garage, with additional structural options to accommodate a variety of lifestyle preferences.

Located in an award-winning community, the Nancy joins the selection of homes at Woodland Preserve, which was named Best Overall Amenity Center in the 2026 Suncoast Parade of Homes. As the home builder behind the community, Kolter Homes continues to introduce designs that combine thoughtfully planned living spaces with opportunities for homeowners to personalize their homes.

Open-Concept Living Designed Around Everyday Life

The Nancy is designed to bring people together while giving homeowners the flexibility to enjoy their own spaces. Its open-concept kitchen, Great Room and Dining Area create a natural gathering place for everything from casual family meals to entertaining friends. A spacious kitchen island offers a place to connect, while the adjoining lanai provides an opportunity to extend everyday living outdoors.

The home's thoughtfully arranged layout also offers a balance of shared and private spaces. The primary suite is tucked toward the rear of the home, while secondary bedrooms are positioned near the front. A flexible additional room gives homeowners the opportunity to create a dedicated home office, fitness space, hobby room or comfortable guest retreat.

This approach to home design allows the Nancy to accommodate a range of routines and priorities, with spaces that can evolve as homeowners' needs change.

"The Nancy is a great example of how thoughtful home design can create flexibility without compromising the overall flow of a home," said Victoria Imhoff, division president of Kolter Homes. "We want homeowners to have the opportunity to make their space their own, whether that means creating a dedicated home office, accommodating visiting family or adding features that better suit their everyday routines. The range of options available with the Nancy allows buyers to approach home design with those individual priorities in mind."

Personalization Options That Adapt to Different Lifestyles

Homebuyers interested in the Nancy can explore 25 structural options designed to make the floorplan their own. These options provide opportunities to expand living areas, incorporate additional rooms and tailor select spaces to better fit individual preferences.

Through the Kolter Homes Design Studio, buyers can also select the fixtures, finishes and design details that bring their personal style into the home. Depending on the selections made, the Nancy can accommodate up to four bedrooms and four full bathrooms. Buyers can also explore an optional second floor, providing additional possibilities for living space. These choices allow homeowners to consider how they use their home today while planning for future needs.

Discover Woodland Preserve

Beyond its new construction homes and amenities, Woodland Preserve offers a location that connects residents to the surrounding Sarasota-Bradenton area. Shopping, dining and everyday conveniences are nearby, while Gulf Coast beaches and outdoor recreation provide opportunities to enjoy more of Southwest Florida. The community's thoughtfully planned setting also offers a more low-maintenance approach to everyday living, giving residents more time to enjoy the experiences and destinations beyond the neighborhood.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter" ), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes" ), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company's commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

Contacts

Christina Grayson

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Lifestyle

cgrayson@kolterhomes.com

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/kolter-homes-introduces-new-nancy-floorplan-at-woodland-preserve-in-parrish-florida-1250771