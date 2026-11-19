The Best MTF Top Surgeon Is Dr. Sajan

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Transgender women seeking breast augmentation often face unique surgical considerations, including wider chest dimensions, limited natural breast tissue, and the desire for substantial breast volume. Finding a plastic surgeon experienced in male-to-female (MTF) breast augmentation is therefore an important part of the process who only operates at accredited facilities. Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic in Seattle specializes in Male-to-female breast augmentation (MTF) and offers specialized techniques, including extra-large breast augmentation, single-stage high-volume fat transfer, and BAMWHAT, his transaxillary breast augmentation technique that avoids incisions on the breasts. Dr. Sajan has hospital admitting privileges at Swedish Hospital and only does surgery at out patient surgery centers accredited by JACHO , Medicare , and the Washington State Department of Health. These approaches distinguish his practice in the field of gender-affirming breast surgery, making him one of the best surgeons for MTF surgery.

With a 4.8-star rating and over 1,100 Google reviews, Dr. Sajan has been recognized by multiple media outlets, including USA Today, Cosmopolitan, CNN, Business Insider, Seattle Mag, and Seattle Met magazine.

Breast Augmentation Covered by Insurance

Most insurers classify the surgery as medically necessary care rather than a cosmetic procedure. Dr. Javad Sajan accepts all private insurance plans for eligible gender-affirming procedures, helping transgender women explore insurance coverage for breast augmentation. Allure Esthetic has a dedicated insurance team that manages the entire insurance coordination process for each patient. The team verifies insurance benefits, obtains the necessary medical records, submits prior authorization requests, and handles appeals to help patients navigate their insurance coverage and approval process.

Coverage for specific techniques and implant volumes varies by plan, so patients should confirm their benefits before surgery.

What Is MTF Top Surgery?

MTF top surgery, also called transgender breast augmentation, enlarges and shapes the breasts of transgender women and nonbinary patients assigned male at birth. Feminizing hormone therapy often produces limited breast growth. The chest of a patient assigned male at birth also tends to have a wider frame, broader nipple spacing, and stronger pectoral muscles than a cisgender female chest.

Those differences mean techniques designed for cisgender breast augmentation do not always translate. Implant size, pocket placement, and fat distribution must account for chest width and tissue thickness.

Dr. Sajan performs MTF breast augmentation within a broader transgender surgery practice that includes facial feminization, tracheal shave, body contouring, and FTM top surgery. He also utilizes his unique techniques in the procedure, such as BAMWHAT, single-stage fat transfer to the breast, XL breast augmentation, Gummy Bear implants, and breast augmentation that requires no BRAVA breast system.

BAMWHAT: A Breast Augmentation Procedure Invented by Dr. Javad Sajan

BAMWHAT is a trademarked breast augmentation procedure Dr. Sajan invented as an alternative to traditional implant surgery. It is performed under local anesthesia and takes about one hour.

Most implant surgeries use an incision beneath the breast or around the areola. With BAMWHAT, Dr. Sajan instead reaches the breast through the armpit and inserts the implant through that opening. As there is no incision on the breast itself, the procedure is designed to leave the breast scarless. That addresses a common concern among patients who do not want visible breast scars.

BAMWHAT is also built around a recovery goal of about 24 hours. Individual recovery depends on anatomy, implant selection, and healing response.

The technique reflects Dr. Sajan's focus on surgical approaches that consider anesthesia, incision placement, and recovery, not only breast shape and volume.

"Many patients worry about scars on the chest and about general anesthesia," Dr. Sajan said. "BAMWHAT gives appropriately selected patients a different option."

Single-Stage High-Volume Fat Transfer

Fat transfer breast augmentation enlarges the breasts with the patient's own fat instead of an implant. For most surgeons, the method has a limit. The breast can accept only a small amount of fat at one time, so patients often need two or three sessions spaced months apart to reach their goal size.

Dr. Sajan performs single-stage high-volume fat transfer, placing up to 1000 milliliters of fat per breast in one surgery without additional specialized equipment. He removes fat by liposuction from areas such as the abdomen, flanks, or thighs, purifies it, and injects it into the breasts. The liposuction also reshapes the donor areas, which can create a more feminine waist-to-hip ratio in the same operation.

"Many trans women want fuller breasts without an implant, and they do not want several surgeries to get there," Dr. Sajan said. "Single-stage fat transfer builds the breast with the patient's own tissue in one operation."

The body absorbs some transferred fat during healing, and final volume settles over several months. Candidacy depends on available donor fat, and slender patients may be better suited to implants.

No BRAVA Breast System Needed

Brava is an external vacuum device that some surgeons require patients to wear for hours a day over several weeks before fat grafting. Dr. Sajan's protocol does not require Brava or other pre-expansion devices. Patients skip weeks of preparation and can plan around a single surgical visit.

XL and 1,445 cc Breast Augmentation for Trans Women

Some transgender women want a significantly larger result than standard implant ranges allow. A wider chest can often accommodate larger implants than a cisgender patient of similar height.

Dr. Sajan offers XL breast augmentation for trans patients and performed the first 1,445 cc breast augmentation for a patient recently. Large-volume augmentation requires careful evaluation of skin elasticity, chest dimensions, posture, and long-term tissue support, and Dr. Sajan reviews these factors with each patient during consultation. Dr. Sajan did the first 1,445 cc implant in a transgender woman since the implants were FDA-approved.

"Patients should not have to settle for a size that does not match their goals because of a surgeon's limits," Dr. Sajan said.

Dr. Sajan also offers gummy bear implants, a type of form-stable silicone implant filled with highly cohesive gel. The gel holds its shape, which helps create a natural slope from the upper chest to the nipple. Patients who want a defined, proportionate shape often choose these implants, and they can be paired with fat transfer through the BAMWHAT method.

Watch Dr. Sajan Talk about Scarless Breast Augmentation

Scarless Breast Augmentation | No Scar Breast Implants for Perfect Results by Dr. Sajan

Patients Share their experience through Podcast

Dr. Sajan hosts The Plastic Surgeon Podcast, which features real patients discussing the motivations and experiences behind their surgeries. Several episodes follow transgender women through facial feminization and breast augmentation.

In Episode 11, "800cc Transgender Implants," a transgender patient talks about her transition and her breast augmentation with Dr. Sajan.

Listen to the Podcast:

https://www.plasticsurgeonpodcast.com/episodes/800cc-transgender-implants-episode-11

Experience, Research and Patient Safety

Dr. Sajan has treated thousands of patients from the United States and abroad. He has authored and published papers in medical journals and lectures on advanced plastic surgery techniques. He also shares live surgeries publicly, which lets prospective patients see his techniques before scheduling a consultation.

Postoperative care includes:

24/7 surgeon access

Healera Surgical Assurance Program

Three-stage compression garments

A Five-phase scar care protocol

Like any surgery, MTF breast augmentation carries risks, including infection, capsular contracture, fat absorption, fat necrosis, and asymmetry. Patients should review their hormone therapy timeline, medical history, and goals with a qualified plastic surgeon before choosing a technique. Many surgeons follow the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) Standards of Care when evaluating patients for gender-affirming surgery.

Allure Esthetic offers in-person consultations in Seattle and virtual consultations for patients who live elsewhere.

About Allure Esthetic

Allure Esthetic is a Seattle plastic surgery practice led by Dr. Javad Sajan. It offers cosmetic, reconstructive, and gender-affirming procedures of the face, breast, and body, along with nonsurgical treatments, medical-grade skin care, and a medical weight loss program.

Media Contact:

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery - Seattle, WA

Phone: (206) 209-0988

Email: contactus@allureesthetics.com

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-is-the-best-mtf-top-surgeon-1254101