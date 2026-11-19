Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) ("Seabridge" or the "Company") reported today that the British Columbia Supreme Court (the "Court") has released a decision (the "November Ruling") settling the Court Orders in respect of the Petitions brought challenging the Substantially Started Designation ("SSD") for its KSM Project in Northwest BC. Although in the November Ruling the Court ruled that when it directed the SSD back to BC's Environmental Assessment Office ("EAO") for "reconsideration" it quashed the SSD, the status of the KSM Project's environmental assessment certificate is not affected by the November Ruling and the Tahltan and Nisga'a Nations continue to strongly support the KSM Project. If, after its reconsideration of the SSD, the EAO again concludes the KSM Project was substantially started, the KSM environmental assessment certificate will continue in place and not be subject to expiry.

Seabridge Chair and CEO Rudi Fronk stated that "the legal status of KSM has not changed as of the November Ruling. We are very confident that KSM has more than met the requirements for a Substantially Started designation. We also have the full support of the principal First Nations who have recognized traditional territory and Treaty rights, respectively, in the area of KSM and with whom we have impact benefit agreements."

KSM received the SSD on July 24, 2024 in respect of the work completed at the KSM Project to that date. In its reconsideration of whether the KSM Project has been substantially started, the EAO will also consider the additional work completed at the KSM Project between July 24, 2024 and July 29, 2026. This additional data was submitted to the EAO in September and increased the construction investment at KSM from $444 million to more than $700 million.

The SSD was challenged by the Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha ("TSKLH") and SkeenaWild Conservation Trust ("SCT"). The Court's ruling on June 8, 2026 required the EAO to commence a reconsideration of the SSD following an additional 90-day consultation period with the TSKLH. The 90-day consultation period concluded on September 28, 2026. The Court, in the November Ruling, also declared that the SCT Petition was dismissed without a ruling on the reasonableness of the SSD.

In the November Ruling the Court also ruled on the extent of the consultation with TSKLH required in the reconsideration process. The Company will seek information from the EAO as to whether this November Ruling will impact the time the EAO expects to take to reach a new substantially started determination but is encouraging the EAO to conclude it promptly.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Its principal assets are the KSM and Bronson Corridor projects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Additional projects include Snowstorm in Nevada's Getchell Gold Belt, and the 3 Aces project in the Yukon. Further information on Seabridge's mineral reserves and resources is available at www.seabridgegold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange, nor their Regulation Services Providers accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Rudi Fronk"

Chair & C.E.O.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324917