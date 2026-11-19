MassMutual Named Title Partner of 2027 San Francisco Sail Grand Prix; Tickets on Sale to General Public Today

High-speed global racing championship returns to iconic San Francisco Bay from April 3-4, 2027, powered by a new premier partnership and promising an unmatched waterfront experience.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SailGP, the world's most exciting racing on water, has announced that MassMutual will be the Official Title Partner for the highly anticipated 2027 MassMutual San Francisco Sail Grand Prix. Returning to the Bay Area from April 3-4, 2027 after a one-season hiatus, tickets for the high-speed global racing championship are officially on sale to the general public starting today.

As Official Title Partner, Exclusive Life Insurance Partner, Official Wealth Management Partner and Official Annuities Partner of the event, MassMutual will power SailGP's return to an athlete and fan-favorite destination. Fans attending the 2027 event will experience deep MassMutual integration, ranging from prominent branding and global broadcast visibility to an interactive race stadium footprint and exclusive waterfront hospitality.

Sir Russell Coutts, SailGP Co-Founder and CEO, said: "We are thrilled to have MassMutual on board to help us bring SailGP back to the Bay. San Francisco is known for an incredible combination of strong winds, dynamic race conditions and a natural amphitheater that is tailor-made for SailGP's stadium racing. Add in passionate fans, world-class athletes and a premiere title partner like MassMutual, and it is guaranteed to be a standout event on our calendar next season."



Kristin Lane, Head of Brand, Creative and Performance Marketing, MassMutual, said: "SailGP represents excellence built over time, not overnight success. Like MassMutual, the sport is rooted in preparation, discipline and long-term thinking. Winning on the water requires making smart decisions in constantly changing conditions - much like helping people navigate their financial futures. We're proud to help bring this world-class event back to San Francisco."

Following a $12.2 million economic impact generated by the 2025 event, SailGP's return to the West Coast - this time together with MassMutual - will once again welcome fans, athletes, and visitors, supporting the local community while showcasing San Francisco's iconic bay to a global audience. SailGP teams race each other in identical high-tech, high-speed F50 hydrofoiling catamarans; they succeed through strategy, teamwork and resilience - the same disciplines that define MassMutual, which has spent 175 years helping people plan, protect and build for the future.

Set against the iconic backdrop of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, and the San Francisco skyline, the venue will turn the Bay into a high-speed stadium. SailGP's high-tech F50 catamarans will race just meters from fans at speeds exceeding 60 miles per hour.

Fans can now plan their race weekend with two exceptional ticket offerings for the 2027 MassMutual San Francisco Sail Grand Prix:

Waterfront Grandstand ($89/single day, $150/weekend) : The seated area will be perfectly positioned in the Race Stadium with uninterrupted race views, live commentary, and food, beverage, and official SailGP merchandise available for purchase.



($89/single day, $150/weekend) The seated area will be perfectly positioned in the Race Stadium with uninterrupted race views, live commentary, and food, beverage, and official SailGP merchandise available for purchase. Premium Waterfront Grandstand ($149/single day, $240/weekend): Fans can take their race day experience up a notch with premium perks, including superior views in a dedicated grandstand close to the finish line, a wristband providing complimentary food and beverage up to a certain amount, and a dedicated entry lane to the event.

For further ticket information about the 2027 MassMutual San Francisco Sail Grand Prix, including hospitality packages, please visit SailGP.com/SanFrancisco

SAILGP CONTACT | Stuart Lieberman | Head of Communications, Americas | slieberman@sailgp.com | USA: +1 952-201-0566

MEDIA HUB | The SailGP Media Hub is a dedicated space for media to cover the Rolex SailGP Championship. Access the SailGP Media Hub via mediahub.sailgp.com.

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