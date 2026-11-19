Fresha Becomes a Growth Engine for Beauty and Wellness Businesses, Connecting Partners With Customers Across the World's Leading Search and AI Platforms

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresha, the world's leading beauty and wellness booking platform, has announced the launch of the Fresha Partner Network, transforming its global Marketplace into a powerful growth engine that connects beauty and wellness businesses with customers across the world's leading search engines, AI assistants and digital platforms. Bringing together deeper and more advanced integrations across Google Gemini and AI Mode, Google Search, Google Maps, ChatGPT, Claude, and other AI platforms and with Alexa joining in early 2027, the network enables Fresha partners to reach potential clients at the exact moment they're searching for services, turning online discovery into new customer relationships and confirmed appointments.

Building on the Fresha Marketplace, which facilitates more than 35 million appointments every month, the Partner Network extends Fresha's reach beyond its own app and website into the digital platforms where consumers increasingly begin their booking journeys. Whether someone is searching Google for a last-minute haircut, asking ChatGPT to recommend a nearby facial or exploring beauty services through an AI assistant, Fresha connects relevant, bookable businesses directly with that demand. Every Fresha partner is included automatically through their existing Fresha Marketplace profile, making their service menus, pricing, customer reviews, real-time appointment availability, professional profiles, service portfolios, images and other rich media accessible across supported platforms, without requiring additional setup or the management of separate integrations.

The commercial opportunity behind AI-powered discovery is already evident in Fresha's performance. Between January and October 2026, consumer traffic referred to Fresha through AI assistants increased by more than 640%, with ChatGPT accounting for the overwhelming majority of referrals. Fresha's daily impressions across Google's AI Overviews also more than doubled between early September and the end of October 2026. As AI-powered search becomes an increasingly important channel for customer discovery, the Fresha Partner Network positions beauty and wellness businesses to capitalize on this growing demand, connecting consumer searches with relevant services and real-time appointment availability.

A major component of the launch is Fresha's expanded integration with Google, bringing live appointment availability directly into Google Search, Google Maps and Google's AI-powered search experiences. Rather than simply directing consumers to an external booking page, Fresha provides real-time availability, allowing potential clients to explore available appointments and book directly from their search experience. By simplifying the journey from discovery to confirmation, Fresha helps businesses capture high-intent consumer demand, turning online visibility into confirmed appointments.

The network also builds on Fresha's pioneering integrations with ChatGPT and Claude, which have been live since August 2026. Between March and October 2026, ChatGPT-referred sessions increased more than sixfold to over 151,000 per month, while sessions containing a booking event grew 30-fold, highlighting the growing role of AI-powered discovery in driving booking activity. As the first beauty and wellness booking platform to introduce native integrations with both AI assistants, Fresha enables consumers to discover relevant businesses through natural-language conversations, with personalized recommendations informed by location, services, pricing, reviews and live availability. From finding a highly rated barbershop nearby to searching for a massage within a particular budget, these integrations connect consumer intent with real businesses and bookable appointments. Alexa's planned addition in early 2027 will further extend the network into voice-powered discovery.

For enterprise businesses, franchises and multi-location groups, the Fresha Partner Network provides a scalable customer acquisition channel across entire portfolios. As operators expand into new cities, enter international markets or open additional locations, each business's existing Fresha Marketplace profile automatically connects them to an expanding ecosystem of search and AI platforms. With services, pricing, reviews and availability presented consistently across supported channels, businesses can strengthen their digital presence, attract customers across multiple markets and manage appointments through Fresha's centralized platform, without additional operational complexity.

All Partner Network bookings are consolidated within Fresha Marketplace reporting, giving businesses a centralized view of appointments generated through the network. For enterprise groups, franchises and multi-location operators, this provides greater visibility into customer acquisition performance across locations and markets, helping teams monitor booking activity, identify emerging opportunities and make more informed decisions about business growth.

"The way consumers discover and book beauty and wellness services is fundamentally changing, and we want every Fresha partner to benefit from that shift," said Michaela Peicheva, Senior Product Manager at Fresha. "We're transforming Fresha into a global growth engine, connecting businesses with customers at the exact moment they're searching for a service. By extending our Marketplace across Google, ChatGPT, Claude and other leading platforms, we're making it easier for businesses of every size to attract new clients, fill their calendars and grow, without adding complexity to how they operate."

The launch of the Fresha Partner Network marks a significant expansion of Fresha's global Marketplace, establishing Fresha as the central hub connecting beauty and wellness businesses with the next generation of AI-powered discovery. As AI agents become increasingly embedded in how consumers search for and book services, Fresha's ambition is to become the go-to platform for AI assistants seeking trusted, real-time beauty and wellness information. By bringing together verified business profiles, services, pricing, reviews, rich media and live appointment availability within one connected ecosystem, Fresha is building a trusted, all-in-one infrastructure that powers intelligent discovery and booking across the world's leading digital platforms. With further integrations planned, the Partner Network positions Fresha at the center of an evolving AI ecosystem, connecting businesses with new audiences and turning consumer intent into confirmed appointments and long-term growth.

About Fresha

Fresha is the world's leading AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, trusted by over 140,000 partner businesses across more than 120 countries. Its fully integrated ecosystem spans scheduling, payments, marketing, team management and a global consumer marketplace, giving beauty and wellness businesses everything they need to operate, grow and scale. The Fresha Marketplace connects millions of consumers with salons, spas, barbershops and wellness studios worldwide, with over one million monthly downloads and more than $1.4 billion in monthly transaction value. To learn more, visit fresha.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fresha-becomes-a-growth-engine-for-beauty-and-wellness-businesses-connecting-partners-with-customers-across-the-worlds-leading-search-and-ai-platforms-302945928.html