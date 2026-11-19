Drone Camera Market Size to Exceed USD 4 Billion by 2031 Driven by AI-Enabled Onboard Image Processing, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the drone camera market size is projected to grow from USD 2.18 billion in 2026 to USD 4.93 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 17.30% during 2026-2031. Cheaper sensors and stronger onboard computing are opening aerial imaging to commercial users well beyond filmmaking. Proposed beyond-visual-line-of-sight rules in the United States could add further momentum for inspection and remote-monitoring programs. Demand is also shifting toward interchangeable optical, thermal and multispectral payloads, so makers of platforms, sensors and chips are competing across more of the value chain.

Drone Camera Market Trends and Drivers

Rising Professional Content Production Supports Camera Drone Demand

Professional demand for high-quality aerial footage continues to support camera drone adoption across real estate, filmmaking, broadcasting, and social media. Manufacturers are improving camera resolution, video quality, and gimbal flexibility to meet the needs of content creators and commercial operators. Features such as advanced stabilization and unrestricted camera movement also help produce clear, steady footage that requires less correction during post-production.

AI-Powered Onboard Image Processing Enhances Product Differentiation

AI-powered image processing is increasingly enabling drones to analyze visual data during flight rather than relying entirely on cloud systems. Integrated computing capabilities support applications such as object detection, tracking, and infrastructure monitoring, allowing operators to access insights while still on site. This shift is making processing hardware and software integration important factors in camera drone development and product differentiation.

"Demand for drone cameras is broadening across commercial imaging, inspection, agriculture, and public safety, making application-level demand and regional differences important to business planning. Mordor Intelligence combines primary industry interviews, verified secondary research, and cross-market validation to deliver a consistent basis for market assessment." says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Drone Camera Market Share by Region

North America and Europe remain important markets, supported by commercial drone applications and evolving regulatory frameworks. Compliance requirements in Europe are encouraging demand for drones with stronger privacy and data protection features. Meanwhile, Brazil and other South American markets are creating opportunities for camera drones in precision agriculture, although limited rural connectivity can restrict the use of real-time data analysis.

Asia-Pacific continues to lead camera drone demand, supported by China's manufacturing base and applications in surveillance, agriculture, and content creation. India and Southeast Asian countries are also seeing wider commercial adoption, supported by local manufacturing initiatives and growing investment in drone production.

Drone Camera Industry Segmentation

By Camera Type

HD Cameras

Thermal Cameras

Other Camera Types

By Application

Photography and Videography

Thermal Imaging

Surveillance

Mapping and Surveying

Inspection and Maintenance

Other Applications

By Resolution

Less than 12 MP

12 to Less than 20 MP

20 to Less than 32 MP

Greater Than 32 MP

By End User

Commercial

Law Enforcement

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/drone-camera-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Drone Camera Companies

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Sony Group Corporation

Canon Inc.

GoPro, Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Teledyne FLIR LLC

CONTROP Precision Technologies Ltd.

Yuneec (ATL Drone)

Autel Robotics Co., Ltd.

Parrot Drone SAS

Phase One A/S

Shenzhen Viewpro Technology Co., Ltd.

Workswell s.r.o.

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About Mordor Intelligence

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