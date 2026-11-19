Colombian climate activist, 17, wins International Children's Peace Prize after death threats forced him into exile

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colombian climate activist Francisco Javier Vera Manzanares, 17, has won the 22nd International Children's Peace Prize for putting children's rights at the heart of climate justice. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi presented worlds most important youth prize at the Peace Palace in The Hague.

Francisco was selected from 280 nominations across 57 countries. He joins previous winners Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg. Death threats forced him to leave Colombia, and he now lives in exile in Spain, where he continues to campaign for climate justice and the protection of environmental defenders.

In 2019, after witnessing the devastation caused by wildfires in the Amazon, Francisco and six friends organised protests in Colombia. Their movement, Guardians for Life (Guardianes por la Vida), has since planted 5,000 trees across Europe and Latin America and reached more than 50,000 people through environmental leadership workshops.

His campaigning helped secure Colombia's ratification of the Escazú Agreement in 2024, the world's first legally binding treaty with specific protections for environmental human rights defenders. As a child adviser to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, he also helped shape its guidance on children's rights and climate change.

Francisco said, "Let us not allow history to remember us as those who permitted an attack on life! All children around the world have the right to live on a healthy, clean, dignified, and peaceful planet."

Despite the death threats that forced him to flee, he continues to campaign for both environmental protection and defend the rights of young climate activists globally.

Marc Dullaert, Founder and Chair of KidsRights Foundation, which awards the prize, said, "It is shameful that governments are not able to protect him, fellow child activists and their right to be heard."

Through the KidsRights Foundation's International Children's Peace Prize Project Fund, Francisco will receive funding to expand his work. He aims to reach at least 20,000 more children through training in climate justice, children's rights and peacebuilding.

Two finalists were also recognised at the ceremony

Issaiah Guzman Arancibia, 15, Chile, has twice addressed Chile's Supreme Court and trained 500 judges and police officers as part of his work to ensure children are heard in the justice system. Sufaira, Bangladesh,17,a ROHINGYA REFUGEE, fled Myanmar at age seven and grew up in the refugee camps of Cox's Bazar. When school closures left girls more vulnerable to child marriage, she organised community classes and worked directly with families to prevent early marriages. Her surname is withheld for her safety.

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